HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Did Not Apologize’: Cyberbullied Teen Blasts Youngkin After Gov. Acknowledges ‘Unauthorized’ Attack by His Campaign
A 17-year old high school student who was repeatedly cyberbullied by Glenn Youngkin‘s political campaign team over the weekend is blasting the Virginia GOP governor for only acknowledging the attack while not even bothering to reach out or apologize.
“While he acknowledged the situation, Governor Youngkin did not apologize and did not condemn what happened over the weekend,” said Ethan Lynne, the Virginia high school senior who was the target of an ugly attack by Youngkin’s campaign. “I still hope he does, and that he will take time to recognize the culture of toxicity he has created within his first month of office.”
Late Monday morning Gov. Youngkin acknowledged the attack via his Twitter account. He did not give any details, nor did he say if any steps would be taken against those who perpetrated the scheme.
“On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us.”
Indeed, on Saturday the official verified account of the Youngkin campaign, “Team Youngkin,” posted this tweet in response to Lynne merely tweeting out an article, and calling the actions “shameful.” The photo is of Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, who survived a Blackface scandal.
(The author of the piece later amended the article to say the space was not turned into a family room. Lynne also tweeted that correction out.)
Sometime after midnight, the tweet was deleted but not before outrage and rebukes from Democratic lawmakers and many others on social media.
The Youngkin campaign told The Washington Post they considered the 17-year old high school student a “Democrat Party official,” which he is not, and despite his bio clearly stating he is a high school student, they claim they were not aware he is a minor.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Hang on a Minute’: Chuck Todd Confronts GOP Governor Who Wants ‘Liberty’ for Vaccines but Not for Abortion
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday challenged Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) over his push to deny abortion rights for women while insisting that people should have control over their own bodies when it comes to vaccines.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd noted that Reeves had recently championed “freedom and individual liberty” when it comes to vaccine mandates.
“Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body?” Todd asked. “Why shouldn’t they have that individual freedom on their body particularly in the first 20 weeks [of pregnancy].”
“The far left loves to scream ‘my body, my choice,'” Reeves replied. “And what I would submit to you, Chuck, is you absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion, there is an actual killing of an innocent unborn child that is in that womb.”
Reeves went on to insist that fetuses should be considered “babies” at 15 weeks of age.
“Those babies at 15 weeks can feel pain,” he argued. “The difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies.”
“But vaccines are not about yourself,” Todd interrupted. “Hang on a minute. A vaccine is about protecting a larger community. A vaccine is about preventing spread. You could argue a vaccine mandate is a pro-life position.”
“You could certainly argue that, Chuck,” Reeves agreed. “The vaccine may not keep you from getting the virus. It may not keep you from spreading the virus but it can keep you from ending up in the hospital. That’s what’s been proven during this delta surge that we’ve seen in America.”
He added: “Conversely, when you’re talking about the pro-life position of protecting unborn babies, let’s put it also in perspective, the fact is that during this very horrible and challenging time since I was sworn into office in January of 2020, Chuck, we’ve had 800,000 American lives lost because of Covid. And my heart aches for every single one of those individuals that has died because of Covid … But since Roe was enacted, 62 million American babies have been aborted and have therefore been killed.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
RELATED:
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
Mississippi Governor Secretly Signs Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation
‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Safety Will Be Restored’ and ‘Crime Will End’: Trump’s 2016 Convention Speech Was Full of Promises – Which He Broke
President Donald Trump has been railing about what he claims is violence across America – largely protests in response to police shootings and killings of unarmed Black men – but he seems to have forgotten his promises from 2016.
As he prepares to deliver his 2020 Republican National Convention re-nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, President Donald Trump might want to think back to what presidential nominee Donald Trump said four years ago in his 2016 nomination acceptance speech.
Trump on July 21, 2016 promised Americans (or, at least, Republicans,) “we will lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace. We will be a country of generosity and warmth. But we will also be a country of law and order.”
“The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead,” Trump said.
“I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th 2017, safety will be restored,” candidate Trump declared.
Trump’s 2016 RNC Convention speech is probably going to feel familiar. pic.twitter.com/Nl3FHbpowA
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 27, 2020
Many likely remember what newly-sworn in President Donald Trump said during his brutal and chilling presidential inauguration speech on January 20, 2017: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
In 2016, candidate Trump observed, “The problems we face now – poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad – will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them. A change in leadership is required to change these outcomes.”
“I have no patience for injustice, no tolerance for government incompetence, no sympathy for leaders who fail their citizens.”
“Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it. I have seen firsthand how the system is rigged,” he declared.
“In this race for the White House, I am the Law And Order candidate.”
“The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment for everyone.”
“This Administration has failed America’s inner cities. It’s failed them on education. It’s failed them on jobs. It’s failed them on crime. It’s failed them at every level.”
“As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBT citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” he said, not warning that America’s LGBTQ community would need protection from the violence and oppression of a hateful domestic ideology, namely his and that of his supporters.
Time for President Trump to look Mr. Trump in the mirror.
HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
Mick Mulvaney, the South Carolina Republican who recently served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, is criticizing the state of coronavirus testing in America. Mulvaney, still part of the Trump administration, calls it – or, his family’s experience with it – “simply inexcusable.”
In a CNBC op-ed Monday Mulvaney expressed his desire for any coronavirus funds to be given not to the people in the U.S. to help them pay their rent or mortgages or put food on the table, but to be spent on the root cause of the crisis: finding a cure for the virus itself.
Mulvaney infamously at the end of February claimed the media was only covering coronavirus because it wanted to attack Trump. He also claimed getting COVID-19 was “not a death sentence.” More than 135,000 Americans to date have died from the virus.
As recently as late May, Mulvaney was on cable news, promoting Trump administration spin, declaring America had “overreacted” to the coronavirus pandemic. He cited statistics he claimed showed the flu had recently killed 100,000 in a single season.
But now that his family has been moderately affected, he’s singing a different tune.
“I know it isn’t popular to talk about in some Republican circles, but we still have a testing problem in this country,” Mulvaney, now the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, writes.
“My son was tested recently; we had to wait 5 to 7 days for results. My daughter wanted to get tested before visiting her grandparents, but was told she didn’t qualify. That is simply inexcusable at this point in the pandemic.”
He doesn’t say what the results of his son’s test were.
California Democrat Eric Swalwell weighed in on Mulvaney’s recent revelation.
Mick Mulvaney complaining about the federal government’s #COVID19 response is like an arsonist complaining the air now smells like smoke. https://t.co/scum4W6PDN
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2020
Trending
- 'SHAMEFUL AND DISHONORABLE'2 days ago
‘I Don’t Even Think Trump Did That’: Youngkin Under Fire After Campaign Cyberbullies High School Student Over a Tweet
- 'I MEAN WHAT'S THE POINT?'2 days ago
Republicans Frantic Trump Fans Will Sit Out the Midterms Because They Think All Elections Are Rigged Now: Report
- 'LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE'3 days ago
‘Having a Meltdown’: RNC Chair Decimated for Declaring NY Times Story That Quotes Her Resolution ‘Completely False’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Illegally Ripped Up ‘Hundreds’ of Documents Despite Warnings — With Many Destroyed in ‘Burn Bags’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Gov. Youngkin’s Campaign Claims It Had No Idea the High School Student They Cyber-Bullied Is a Minor
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
WATCH: ‘President Trump Is Wrong’ Pence Declares, Saying He Did Not Have Right to ‘Overturn’ the Election
- News3 days ago
‘Party of Cop Killers’: Swalwell Scoffs at New GOP Claim to Be ‘Party of Law and Order’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Expert