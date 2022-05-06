HYPOCRISY ALERT
Clarence Thomas Mocked After Declaring SCOTUS Can’t Be ‘Bullied’ Into Giving ‘Outcomes You Want’ After Spouse’s Actions
Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving justice currently on the U.S. Supreme Court, defiantly declared the justices will not be “bullied” into handing down decisions the American people want. Some on social media are taking offense and pointing to the reported actions of his far-right-wing activist wife, Ginni Thomas, in the weeks and months after the 2020 election.
“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want,” announced Justice Thomas, speaking Friday evening in Atlanta at a judicial conference of 11th Circuit judges and attorneys, Reuters reports.
He called the historic leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade a “symptom” of Americans expecting to be handed decisions they want.
“Thomas is the member of the court least likely to adhere to stare decisis, the principle of letting past decisions stand,” The Washington Post adds. “In past cases, including Casey, he called for Roe to be overturned.”
Ironically, on Friday he berated younger Americans for not respecting the law.
Thomas “said he also worried about a ‘different attitude of the young’ that might not show the same respect for the law as past generations did. ‘Recent events have shown this major change,’ he said.”
Responding to Thomas’ defiant and critical remarks, some on social media noted Justice Thomas’ wife, Ginni, to whom he is exceptionally close, worked to try to get the election of Joe Biden overturned. She attended the “Stop the Steal” rally before the attack on the Capitol and for months exchanged text messages with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“Virginia Thomas urged White House chief to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election, texts show,” The Washington Post reported in March.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, who has been expertly reporting on the insurrection, made the insightful connection:
New: Justice Clarence Thomas says in Atlanta: “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want” — though his wife Ginni Thomas attempted to do just that as she sought to help overturn Biden’s 2020 election win.
Attorney Chuck Katz bemoaned Thomas’ hypocrisy:
Clarence Thomas, objecting to the leak, said governmental bodies should not be bullied. Isn’t that just what the protesters did to congress on January 6? Isn’t congress a governmental body? And wasn’t Ginni Thomas one of the chief bulliers? Will the hypocrisy NEVER END?
PoliticusUSA editor-in-chief Sarah Reese Jones:
New: Clarence Thomas in Atlanta warns that the court cannot be “bullied…we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like.”
Strange take for someone married to planner of insurrection to overthrow 2020 outcome they didn’t like.
‘Did Not Apologize’: Cyberbullied Teen Blasts Youngkin After Gov. Acknowledges ‘Unauthorized’ Attack by His Campaign
A 17-year old high school student who was repeatedly cyberbullied by Glenn Youngkin‘s political campaign team over the weekend is blasting the Virginia GOP governor for only acknowledging the attack while not even bothering to reach out or apologize.
“While he acknowledged the situation, Governor Youngkin did not apologize and did not condemn what happened over the weekend,” said Ethan Lynne, the Virginia high school senior who was the target of an ugly attack by Youngkin’s campaign. “I still hope he does, and that he will take time to recognize the culture of toxicity he has created within his first month of office.”
Late Monday morning Gov. Youngkin acknowledged the attack via his Twitter account. He did not give any details, nor did he say if any steps would be taken against those who perpetrated the scheme.
“On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us.”
Indeed, on Saturday the official verified account of the Youngkin campaign, “Team Youngkin,” posted this tweet in response to Lynne merely tweeting out an article, and calling the actions “shameful.” The photo is of Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, who survived a Blackface scandal.
(The author of the piece later amended the article to say the space was not turned into a family room. Lynne also tweeted that correction out.)
Sometime after midnight, the tweet was deleted but not before outrage and rebukes from Democratic lawmakers and many others on social media.
The Youngkin campaign told The Washington Post they considered the 17-year old high school student a “Democrat Party official,” which he is not, and despite his bio clearly stating he is a high school student, they claim they were not aware he is a minor.
‘Hang on a Minute’: Chuck Todd Confronts GOP Governor Who Wants ‘Liberty’ for Vaccines but Not for Abortion
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday challenged Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) over his push to deny abortion rights for women while insisting that people should have control over their own bodies when it comes to vaccines.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd noted that Reeves had recently championed “freedom and individual liberty” when it comes to vaccine mandates.
“Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body?” Todd asked. “Why shouldn’t they have that individual freedom on their body particularly in the first 20 weeks [of pregnancy].”
“The far left loves to scream ‘my body, my choice,'” Reeves replied. “And what I would submit to you, Chuck, is you absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion, there is an actual killing of an innocent unborn child that is in that womb.”
Reeves went on to insist that fetuses should be considered “babies” at 15 weeks of age.
“Those babies at 15 weeks can feel pain,” he argued. “The difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies.”
“But vaccines are not about yourself,” Todd interrupted. “Hang on a minute. A vaccine is about protecting a larger community. A vaccine is about preventing spread. You could argue a vaccine mandate is a pro-life position.”
“You could certainly argue that, Chuck,” Reeves agreed. “The vaccine may not keep you from getting the virus. It may not keep you from spreading the virus but it can keep you from ending up in the hospital. That’s what’s been proven during this delta surge that we’ve seen in America.”
He added: “Conversely, when you’re talking about the pro-life position of protecting unborn babies, let’s put it also in perspective, the fact is that during this very horrible and challenging time since I was sworn into office in January of 2020, Chuck, we’ve had 800,000 American lives lost because of Covid. And my heart aches for every single one of those individuals that has died because of Covid … But since Roe was enacted, 62 million American babies have been aborted and have therefore been killed.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
Mississippi Governor Secretly Signs Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation
‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
‘Safety Will Be Restored’ and ‘Crime Will End’: Trump’s 2016 Convention Speech Was Full of Promises – Which He Broke
President Donald Trump has been railing about what he claims is violence across America – largely protests in response to police shootings and killings of unarmed Black men – but he seems to have forgotten his promises from 2016.
As he prepares to deliver his 2020 Republican National Convention re-nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, President Donald Trump might want to think back to what presidential nominee Donald Trump said four years ago in his 2016 nomination acceptance speech.
Trump on July 21, 2016 promised Americans (or, at least, Republicans,) “we will lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace. We will be a country of generosity and warmth. But we will also be a country of law and order.”
“The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead,” Trump said.
“I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th 2017, safety will be restored,” candidate Trump declared.
Many likely remember what newly-sworn in President Donald Trump said during his brutal and chilling presidential inauguration speech on January 20, 2017: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
In 2016, candidate Trump observed, “The problems we face now – poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad – will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them. A change in leadership is required to change these outcomes.”
“I have no patience for injustice, no tolerance for government incompetence, no sympathy for leaders who fail their citizens.”
“Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it. I have seen firsthand how the system is rigged,” he declared.
“In this race for the White House, I am the Law And Order candidate.”
“The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment for everyone.”
“This Administration has failed America’s inner cities. It’s failed them on education. It’s failed them on jobs. It’s failed them on crime. It’s failed them at every level.”
“As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBT citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” he said, not warning that America’s LGBTQ community would need protection from the violence and oppression of a hateful domestic ideology, namely his and that of his supporters.
Time for President Trump to look Mr. Trump in the mirror.
