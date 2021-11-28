HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Hang on a Minute’: Chuck Todd Confronts GOP Governor Who Wants ‘Liberty’ for Vaccines but Not for Abortion
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday challenged Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) over his push to deny abortion rights for women while insisting that people should have control over their own bodies when it comes to vaccines.
During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd noted that Reeves had recently championed “freedom and individual liberty” when it comes to vaccine mandates.
“Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body?” Todd asked. “Why shouldn’t they have that individual freedom on their body particularly in the first 20 weeks [of pregnancy].”
“The far left loves to scream ‘my body, my choice,'” Reeves replied. “And what I would submit to you, Chuck, is you absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion, there is an actual killing of an innocent unborn child that is in that womb.”
Reeves went on to insist that fetuses should be considered “babies” at 15 weeks of age.
“Those babies at 15 weeks can feel pain,” he argued. “The difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies.”
“But vaccines are not about yourself,” Todd interrupted. “Hang on a minute. A vaccine is about protecting a larger community. A vaccine is about preventing spread. You could argue a vaccine mandate is a pro-life position.”
“You could certainly argue that, Chuck,” Reeves agreed. “The vaccine may not keep you from getting the virus. It may not keep you from spreading the virus but it can keep you from ending up in the hospital. That’s what’s been proven during this delta surge that we’ve seen in America.”
He added: “Conversely, when you’re talking about the pro-life position of protecting unborn babies, let’s put it also in perspective, the fact is that during this very horrible and challenging time since I was sworn into office in January of 2020, Chuck, we’ve had 800,000 American lives lost because of Covid. And my heart aches for every single one of those individuals that has died because of Covid … But since Roe was enacted, 62 million American babies have been aborted and have therefore been killed.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Safety Will Be Restored’ and ‘Crime Will End’: Trump’s 2016 Convention Speech Was Full of Promises – Which He Broke
President Donald Trump has been railing about what he claims is violence across America – largely protests in response to police shootings and killings of unarmed Black men – but he seems to have forgotten his promises from 2016.
As he prepares to deliver his 2020 Republican National Convention re-nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, President Donald Trump might want to think back to what presidential nominee Donald Trump said four years ago in his 2016 nomination acceptance speech.
Trump on July 21, 2016 promised Americans (or, at least, Republicans,) “we will lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace. We will be a country of generosity and warmth. But we will also be a country of law and order.”
“The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead,” Trump said.
“I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th 2017, safety will be restored,” candidate Trump declared.
Trump’s 2016 RNC Convention speech is probably going to feel familiar. pic.twitter.com/Nl3FHbpowA
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 27, 2020
Many likely remember what newly-sworn in President Donald Trump said during his brutal and chilling presidential inauguration speech on January 20, 2017: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
In 2016, candidate Trump observed, “The problems we face now – poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad – will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them. A change in leadership is required to change these outcomes.”
“I have no patience for injustice, no tolerance for government incompetence, no sympathy for leaders who fail their citizens.”
“Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it. I have seen firsthand how the system is rigged,” he declared.
“In this race for the White House, I am the Law And Order candidate.”
“The irresponsible rhetoric of our President, who has used the pulpit of the presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment for everyone.”
“This Administration has failed America’s inner cities. It’s failed them on education. It’s failed them on jobs. It’s failed them on crime. It’s failed them at every level.”
“As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBT citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” he said, not warning that America’s LGBTQ community would need protection from the violence and oppression of a hateful domestic ideology, namely his and that of his supporters.
Time for President Trump to look Mr. Trump in the mirror.
HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
Mick Mulvaney, the South Carolina Republican who recently served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, is criticizing the state of coronavirus testing in America. Mulvaney, still part of the Trump administration, calls it – or, his family’s experience with it – “simply inexcusable.”
In a CNBC op-ed Monday Mulvaney expressed his desire for any coronavirus funds to be given not to the people in the U.S. to help them pay their rent or mortgages or put food on the table, but to be spent on the root cause of the crisis: finding a cure for the virus itself.
Mulvaney infamously at the end of February claimed the media was only covering coronavirus because it wanted to attack Trump. He also claimed getting COVID-19 was “not a death sentence.” More than 135,000 Americans to date have died from the virus.
As recently as late May, Mulvaney was on cable news, promoting Trump administration spin, declaring America had “overreacted” to the coronavirus pandemic. He cited statistics he claimed showed the flu had recently killed 100,000 in a single season.
But now that his family has been moderately affected, he’s singing a different tune.
“I know it isn’t popular to talk about in some Republican circles, but we still have a testing problem in this country,” Mulvaney, now the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, writes.
“My son was tested recently; we had to wait 5 to 7 days for results. My daughter wanted to get tested before visiting her grandparents, but was told she didn’t qualify. That is simply inexcusable at this point in the pandemic.”
He doesn’t say what the results of his son’s test were.
California Democrat Eric Swalwell weighed in on Mulvaney’s recent revelation.
Mick Mulvaney complaining about the federal government’s #COVID19 response is like an arsonist complaining the air now smells like smoke. https://t.co/scum4W6PDN
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2020
HYPOCRISY ALERT
Exposed: More Than a Dozen Top Trump Officials Vote by Mail
There are at least 15 top Trump administration and campaign officials, including the head of the RNC, who have all voted by mail, despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the nearly-fraud free process as being rife for fraud.
The President in recent months has also claimed those who vote by mail are “cheaters” and their ballots are “fraudulent.” He called the process “a very dangerous thing for this country,” “corrupt,” and “a terrible thing.”
On Monday he re-upped his attack on mail-in voting.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
But last month Trump made clear his real concern with voting by mail: When given the choice, in a free and fair election, Americans will elect Democrats.
MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
Among the latest to be exposed are Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence, who over the past four years have indicated their home address is still the Indiana Governor’s mansion, despite the family not living there – or anywhere in Indiana – during that time, as Business Insider reports.
The Pences are just the latest in the Trump administration to be exposed for living full-time in Washington, D.C. but voting by mail from their former residence – which is often not illegal, although some may question the legality of using a mailing address for which someone no longer has a home.
Attorney General Bill Barr, who on Sunday said voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud,” votes by mail. The Washington Post reports the AG voted by mail via the state of Virginia in 2012 and 2019.
In addition to Vice President and First Lady Pence, reporting shows President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump voted by mail in this year’s Florida primary. The Trumps use Mar-a-Lago as their home address despite the President having filed a form promising he would never live at the property. The Trumps also voted by mail via New York in 2017 and 2018.
Also voting in Florida by mail is White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who for reasons unknown used her parents’ Florida address despite maintaining a home in the Sunshine State. She voted 11 times in 10 years, by mail.
First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Trump son-in-law and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner also voted by mail via their home state of New York.
Another Florida voter – by mail – is Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who The New York Times notes “has voted absentee 15 times in the last 15 years,” by mail.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar voted in the 2018 election by mail.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale voted by mail in 2018. He reportedly tried to vote by mail in 2016, but didn’t vote at all, citing a problem obtaining an absentee ballot.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, The Post also notes, voted absentee, by mail, via Michigan in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
The American Independent adds that Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow “has voted absentee ‘at least 13 times in the past 20 years,’ according to Tom Bonier, the CEO of the political consulting firm TargetSmart.”
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper voted absentee in 2016.
Chief of Staff to the First Lady Stephanie Grisham also voted absentee in 2016, according to Bonier.
