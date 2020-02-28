Connect with us

AYKM?

Mick Mulvaney Goes Nuts at CPAC and Accuses Media of Hyping Coronavirus to Bring Down Trump: ‘That’s What It’s All About’

Published

on

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it’s out to get President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times’ Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.

“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won’t kill everyone who contracts it.

“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”

In fact, it’s estimated that the mortality rate from contracting coronavirus is two percent, which is why several governments across the world are taking significant measures to protect their people from getting infected.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AYKM?

‘Unqualified Trump Loyalist’: Experts Weigh in on Appointment of Stephen Miller Ally to Be Top Lawyer at DHS

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.

An unverified Twitter account under the name of Chad Mizelle, which includes tweets about Cornell University, his alma mater, shows a Chad Mizelle retweeted a Federalist Society tweet quoting attorney Charles Cooper that says: “Requiring complete diversity may well be unconstitutional.” Cooper has represented Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, and John Ashcroft.

Mizelle also retweeted this from Cardinal Timothy Dolan:

CNN reports American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers “said the qualities the Trump administration values the most are loyalty and an ability to push through its political agenda.”

“By putting a lawyer with little overall experience and no direct experience, it is reasonable to conclude that his qualifications are just those things — loyalty to the President and the ability to carry out Stephen Miller’s agenda,” Evers added.

Mizelle is yet another political appointee who “will be replacing a career official,” CNN adds, noting Mizelle “filled the void left after the previous Senate-confirmed general counsel, John Mitnick, was fired in September — months after Miller wanted him out.”

Former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, Ryan Goodman, calls Mizelle “unqualified and a Trump loyalist.”

The nonpartisan oversight watchdog American Oversight, unsurprisingly – given Mizelle’s ties to Miller – says it is “seeking communications of [DHS Acting Deputy Secretary] Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Mizelle with anti-immigration groups.”

American Immigration Council Policy Counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is expressing concern:

University of Michigan Law asst. professor:

Continue Reading

AYKM?

‘King Louis XIV Argument’: Dershowitz Decimated for Claim It’s Not Quid Pro Quo if Presidents Believe Re-Election Is in Public Interest

Published

4 weeks ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Trump defender Alan Dershowitz is once again being mocked for his latest claim, that presidents can use the tools of the State to win re-election because they believe holding office is in the public interest.

The Harvard law professor made the claim during  the question ands answer session of Wednesday afternoon’s Senate impeachment trial.

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

Continue Reading

AYKM?

Feinstein on Acquitting Trump: ‘The LA Times Misunderstood What I Said’

Published

1 month ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Responding to an LA Times report titled “Feinstein leans toward acquitting Trump as his lawyers end their impeachment defense arguments,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Senate, says the paper “misunderstood” her remarks.

“Just after President Trump’s defense lawyers ended arguments in their Senate trial Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California became the first Democrat to suggest that she could vote to acquit him despite serious concerns about his character,” the LA Times had reported.

Feinstein, the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had suggested that this close to an election, the American people should make the decision on whether or not to remove the president – despite him standing credibly accused of rigging the 2020 election with foreign influence.

“Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said. “That was my view and it still is my view.”

She apparently has chosen to walk back those remarks.

This article, including the title, has been updated to reflect Feinstein’s latest remarks.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.