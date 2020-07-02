LOL
Eric Trump Mocked for Tweeting Image of Ghislaine Maxwell With Clintons — When His Dad Hung Out With Her Repeatedly
On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.
Birds of a feather… pic.twitter.com/4rBugxJGxc
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 2, 2020
He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.
Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell?
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020
Turds of a feather. pic.twitter.com/iIOpM5rMfw
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Fair enough, @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/LWT9cXUKrG
— Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 2, 2020
it's like it's eric's first day on earth. pic.twitter.com/W8ZVFZj3oz
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020
Birds of a feather….. pic.twitter.com/gv8JzcYqY0
— Mom,Veteran,Consumer💙 (@Nikluk) July 2, 2020
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 2, 2020
Nice try. pic.twitter.com/LFzqj2OM3D
— YpsiGal🇺🇸 (@YpsiGal) July 2, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DaCjNp0uNE
— Paul the other one, it's got bells on it. (@paulcshipley) July 2, 2020
You and Ghislaine Maxwell flew on your dad's plane together when you were 13 years old. https://t.co/f3HfdTVO0a pic.twitter.com/y7EL6fysrm
— Travis View (@travis_view) July 2, 2020
You did NOT think this through – at all
Uncovered photos show Trump with alleged Epstein madam https://t.co/XosL8sFbRh via @MailOnline
— File411 (@File411) July 3, 2020
— Jughead (@Jughead1994) July 2, 2020
