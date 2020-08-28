LOL
‘Too Many Middle Fingers to Count’: Protestors Greet Trump on His Way to NH Rally With ‘One Fingered Salutes’
President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.
As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.
Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they’re doing.
This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.
“The president’s motorcade moved down Pennsylvania Avenue on a route that took us past throngs of protesters who are presumably here for the events marking the anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington,” the pool report reads.
“Many of the protesters along the avenue greeted the motorcade with raised middle fingers,” it notes.
“There were far too many middle fingers to count. Several of the peope in the crowd opted to raise both of their middle fingers in a double barreled one finger salute,” it continues. “Some of the protesters waved signs. A few that were clearly legible read ‘BLM’ and ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.’ One man’s sign that was visible from the motorcade said, ‘WHITE SILENCE = BLACK DEATH.'”
Just filed a rather unusual pool report – "One fingered salutes along Pennsylvania Avenue." pic.twitter.com/PvwcjoFGsO
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 28, 2020
LOL
Eric Trump Mocked for Tweeting Image of Ghislaine Maxwell With Clintons — When His Dad Hung Out With Her Repeatedly
On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.
Birds of a feather… pic.twitter.com/4rBugxJGxc
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 2, 2020
He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.
Does the president's son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell?
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020
Turds of a feather. pic.twitter.com/iIOpM5rMfw
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Fair enough, @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/LWT9cXUKrG
— Nary Trump (@unRealMaryTrump) July 2, 2020
it's like it's eric's first day on earth. pic.twitter.com/W8ZVFZj3oz
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020
Birds of a feather….. pic.twitter.com/gv8JzcYqY0
— Mom,Veteran,Consumer💙 (@Nikluk) July 2, 2020
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 2, 2020
Nice try. pic.twitter.com/LFzqj2OM3D
— YpsiGal🇺🇸 (@YpsiGal) July 2, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DaCjNp0uNE
— Paul the other one, it's got bells on it. (@paulcshipley) July 2, 2020
You and Ghislaine Maxwell flew on your dad's plane together when you were 13 years old. https://t.co/f3HfdTVO0a pic.twitter.com/y7EL6fysrm
— Travis View (@travis_view) July 2, 2020
You did NOT think this through – at all
Uncovered photos show Trump with alleged Epstein madam https://t.co/XosL8sFbRh via @MailOnline
— File411 (@File411) July 3, 2020
— Jughead (@Jughead1994) July 2, 2020
LOL
‘How to Second Term’: Sarah Cooper Drops Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video – Goes Viral in Minutes
Sarah Cooper, the brilliant stand up comedian whose lip-sync clips of her parroting President Donald Trump have elevated her to star status has just dropped her latest video – and it immediately went viral.
Called, “How to Second Term,” the video shows Cooper playing both Fox News host Sean Hannity and the President. The script is from Trump’s disastrous response to Hannity’s simple question from Thursday’s interview, when he asked Trump what his priorities for a second term would be.
Trump had no answer, which has been a big story for nearly 24 hours now.
Cooper’s video was posted to Twitter at 5:10 PM Friday. By 5:30, just 20 minutes later, it’s been viewed more thsan a quarter of a million – 263,000 – times.
Watch, and enjoy:
How to second term pic.twitter.com/WTuH277sUA
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 26, 2020
LOL
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday and the turnout was described as “pitiful” and “hilariously weak.”
The Trump campaign had bragged about having over one million people sign up for the event, but scrapped planned speeches to an outdoor overflow area when the arena itself was not filled.
My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens. @realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/VM5elZ57Qp
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020
The Coalition of the Decent is attacking and winning. Trump has been stripped bare. He stands naked and exposed for all to see. He is a failure. He is going down.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020
Schmidt described the upcoming during an appearance on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.
“The teenagers of America, I think, dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s re-election tonight and fooled the Trump campaign into believing that there were a million people that actually wanted to come to this spectacle, when, in fact, there were about 9,000 who risked their health and their lives, and maybe the lives of their family members, to go see who the hell knows what tonight,” Schmidt said.
Watch:
