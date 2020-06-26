LOL
‘How to Second Term’: Sarah Cooper Drops Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video – Goes Viral in Minutes
Sarah Cooper, the brilliant stand up comedian whose lip-sync clips of her parroting President Donald Trump have elevated her to star status has just dropped her latest video – and it immediately went viral.
Called, “How to Second Term,” the video shows Cooper playing both Fox News host Sean Hannity and the President. The script is from Trump’s disastrous response to Hannity’s simple question from Thursday’s interview, when he asked Trump what his priorities for a second term would be.
Trump had no answer, which has been a big story for nearly 24 hours now.
Cooper’s video was posted to Twitter at 5:10 PM Friday. By 5:30, just 20 minutes later, it’s been viewed more thsan a quarter of a million – 263,000 – times.
Watch, and enjoy:
How to second term pic.twitter.com/WTuH277sUA
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 26, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally
President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday and the turnout was described as “pitiful” and “hilariously weak.”
The Trump campaign had bragged about having over one million people sign up for the event, but scrapped planned speeches to an outdoor overflow area when the arena itself was not filled.
My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens. @realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/VM5elZ57Qp
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020
The Coalition of the Decent is attacking and winning. Trump has been stripped bare. He stands naked and exposed for all to see. He is a failure. He is going down.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020
Schmidt described the upcoming during an appearance on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.
“The teenagers of America, I think, dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s re-election tonight and fooled the Trump campaign into believing that there were a million people that actually wanted to come to this spectacle, when, in fact, there were about 9,000 who risked their health and their lives, and maybe the lives of their family members, to go see who the hell knows what tonight,” Schmidt said.
Watch:
LOL
As President’s Polls Plummet RNC Announces GOP Convention Will Now Be in ‘Crucial to Victory’ State of Florida
Despite two years of planning the 2020 Republican National Convention will now be held in Florida.
President Donald Trump will no longer accept the GOP’s nomination in North Carolina, as planned for the past two years, but in the Sunshine State, because, according to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, it is “crucial to victory.”
We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!
Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.
We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020
It’s no secret the Trump campaign and Republicans are growing increasingly nervous, with Trump’s poll numbers dropping to his all-time low and some national polls showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating the incumbent president by up to 14 points.
“Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are obligated to hold some portion of the convention in the North Carolina city,” CNN reports. “But the announcement now guarantees that this year’s Republican convention will be unlike any other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one location, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.”
Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license
LOL
Flynn’s Lawyers File Motion Demanding Federal Judge Grant DOJ’s Request to Drop Case Against Him
Attorneys for Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI twice, have decided they are not pleased the judge in the case is pursuing possible contempt of court charges and hasn’t blindly granted the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against him. On Tuesday Flynn’s lawyers filed a 36-page motion in federal appeals court demanding the judge in his case let him off scot-free.
Joshua Geltzer, the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Georgetown Law professor called the move “Bonkers.”
Whoa.
I didn’t think Flynn & his lawyers could find a way to anger his judge even more.
But they just did.
Running to an appeals court partly to stop a brief specifically requested by the judge even from being filed??
Bonkers. https://t.co/3Hz4PzegCV
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 19, 2020
Last week Judge Emmet Sullivan surprised all parties by tapping a retired judge to criminal contempt charges for perjury were warranted. Flynn swore in court he lied to the FBI, then retracted that plea.
The retired judge, John Gleeson, was also appointed to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”
By law the judge is required to rule based on what is best for the people, not Flynn.
Judge Gleeson had penned an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.” In it, he argued the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”
“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”
In it he also suggested the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirscher, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, called the move a “stunt,” and “desperate and frivolous.”
This is a stunt by Flynn’s lawyers. A writ of mandamus is appropriate ONLY when a judge is legally required to do something & refuses. The applicable rule of procedure ITSELF indicates the judge has a say in deciding the motion to dismiss. This is a desperate play by Flynn/Barr. https://t.co/RNYSqdAJDU
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
The attempt by Flynn’s lawyers to get the appellate court to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss Flynn’s case (via a writ of mandamus) is equal parts desperate and frivolous, and should be summarily rejected. Courts should combat – not capitulate to – corruption.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 19, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- 'FUTURE FOX NEWS ANCHOR'2 days ago
‘Utter Caucacity’: Internet Schools ‘Ignorant’ Student at Trump Rally Calling Aunt Jemima ‘Picture of American Dream’
- 'REALLY REALLY TERRIBLE'3 days ago
‘Chuck Todd Simply Has to Go’: MSNBC Anchor Blasted for Interview Described as a ‘Colossal Disaster’
- News2 days ago
Matt Gaetz Complains His History Is ‘Being Erased’ by ‘People Who Are Ashamed’ of the Confederacy
- OMG2 days ago
‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant
- News1 day ago
‘Watching TV and Whining’: Trump Scorched for ‘Rage-Tweeting Fox News’ After ‘Largest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Ever’
- News2 days ago
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Side With DOJ and Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn
- HACK THE ELECTION?2 days ago
Trump Campaign App Is a ‘Voter Surveillance Tool’: MIT
- News1 day ago
Judge Dismisses ‘Fatally Defective’ Lawsuit to Block Mary Trump’s ‘Harrowing and Salacious’ Tell-All Book: Report