Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
A San Francisco man has been fired by the investment bank Raymond James after a viral video shows him and a woman confronting a man who was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a wall on his own property, The Daily Beast reports. The video has been viewed over 15 million times since it was posted Friday. The couple are white, the man who has lived there for nearly two decades is a person of color.
The man, whose name was not confirmed by the company but says in the video his name is “Robert,” was with a woman who asked the homeowner “Is this your property?” She then told him it wasn’t, claiming they knew the owner. “Robert” asked, “Are you defacing private property?”
“You’re free to express your opinions, but not on people’s property,” he added. Later in the encounter “Robert” insisted the man, James Juanillo, was performing an illegal act.
The woman in the video was identified as the CEO of the skincare company LaFace, NBC Bay Area reports. She has issued an apology, saying she had not been “aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.”
Raymond James in a statement says it has “concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James.”
Watch the video:
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP
— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
NASCAR Driver Who Quit Over Confederate Flag Ban Slammed Dems Over Checks to ‘Illegals’ and Mocked Protests as ‘Riot Season’
It took stock-car racing driver Ray Ciccarelli just a few hours to respond to the news Wednesday that NASCAR is banning the Confederate flag from all its events and properties. He quit.
In an angry Facebook post Ciccarelli insisted he doesn’t care about the Confederate flag, but was quitting on principal. People “love” the Confederate flag and that doesn’t make them racist, he claimed.
“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f*cking one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”
Soon after that post Ciccarelli shuttered his Facebook page, but before he did NCRM was able to screenshot some of his posts.
In this post from June 3 Ciccarelli mocks the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd and the calls for racial justice and police reform, referring to them as “Riot Season,” while asking if he needs “a mask or a rifle.”
Last month Ciccarelli slammed Democrats and “illegals” over a coronavirus pandemic relief bill in a post with a photo of a Fox News graphic.
“typical Democrats bs,” Ciccarelli wrote, “i didnt get a f*cking check why should illegals.” He also appears to suggest Democrats were trying to rig the election through mail-in voting.
Image by Zach Catanzareti Photo via Flickr and a CC license
Trump ‘Profoundly Weakened’ by Response to Protests – GOP Fears ‘Voters Could Sweep Party Out of Power Completely: Report
President Donald Trump’s response to nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd and the growing calls for racial justice have left him “profoundly weakened,” “politically isolated,” and have created tremendous fear within the Republican Party.
Recent polling shows Trump losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in some cases by double digits, triggering “deep distress within the GOP about the incumbent’s judgment and instincts” and “fears that voters could sweep the party out of power completely on Election Day,” write Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker and national political reporter Robert Costa.
But Republican lawmakers still see themselves as tied to the President, regardless of the outcome.
There “is no sign yet of a mass exodus from the runaway Trump train. If anything,” GOP strategists say, “most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners onboard, calculating that jumping off would lead to almost certain defeat.”
At the highest ranks, Republicans are now in the “acceptance phase of grieving,” the Post reports, noting that “there is an understanding that he’s president until at least November, and there is not much we can do about it.”
Read the full report here.
Nine-Term White Supremacist GOP Congressman Goes Down in Defeat
U.S. Congressman Steve King, a nine-term Republican of Iowa, has just lost his primary to a GOP challenger. It’s a huge fall from grace: In 2014 The Des Moines Register labeled the former earth-moving company founder a “presidential kingmaker.”
But his racist, white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, homophobic, transphobic, biphobic remarks and disturbing ties to far right radical European politicians – including one he endorsed who has ties to a neo-Nazi, finally caught up with him.
Iowa Republican Randy Feenstr, a state lawmaker, beat King Tuesday night.
Feenstr handily won because he offered voters a far right Christian conservative platform without the messy extremism, and because King was effectively useless after being stripped of his committee assignments after being condemned for making white supremacist remarks.
The New York Times calls King’s defeat “most likely the final political blow to one of the nation’s most divisive elected officials, whose insults of undocumented immigrants foretold the messaging of President Trump, and whose flirtations with extremism led him far from rural Iowa, to meetings with anti-Muslim crusaders in Europe and an endorsement of a Toronto mayoral candidate with neo-Nazi ties.”
Feenstr faces retired professional baseball player J. D. Scholten, a Democrat, in November.
King was infamous for his offensive comments.
In early January of 2019, King stepped too far over the line, even for the GOP.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he asked in a New York Times interview, ending any question of where he stands, and branding him a white supremacist.
Until that point, King had perhaps been best-known for accusing undocumented immigrants of having “calves the size of cantaloupes” from “running drugs across the Mexican border.”
In 2018 King met with representatives of a far-right party in Austria — and used the financial backing of a Holocaust memorial group to do so.
The following year, in August, King asked, if not for rape and incest, “would there be any population left?”
He has compared transgender service members to eunuchs, predicted a race war between “hispanics and the Blacks,” and insisted that throughout history no other “subgroup of people” have contributed “more to civilization” than whites.
