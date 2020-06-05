DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video from right-wing commentator Glenn Beck, which appeared to question the wisdom of calling George Floyd a “hero” — and concurring with Black GOP commentator Candace Owens, who said it “sickens me” he is being “held up as a martyr.”
Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JCJWEFYZww
— David Gura (@davidgura) June 6, 2020
This comes hours after Trump suggested that it was a “great day” for Floyd, because unemployment was slightly down.
Trump has faced criticism for how he has handled the Floyd protests, particularly the fact that he devoted the majority of time to his first major speech on the matter talking about how he would use the military to control the protesters, and only a brief amount of time talking about Floyd himself.
Trump Says It’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd as He Brags About Jobs Report – Black Unemployment Increased to 10 Year High
President Donald Trump is taking full credit for May’s drop in unemployment numbers, calling it a “tremendous tribute to equality,” and even saying that it’s a “great day” for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police.
Black unemployment increased to “the highest in more than a decade.”
Black unemployment climbed in May to 16.8%, the highest in more than a decade https://t.co/WnKdQzpGHi pic.twitter.com/2nJaixwchs
— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 5, 2020
“Hopefully, George is looking down right now in saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump declared. “What’s happening for our country right now is the greatest thing for race relations, for the African American community.”
Trump on George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis cops: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him.” pic.twitter.com/LDl4V9Phzg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2020
The unemployment rate for Black Americans increased from 16.7% to 16.8%. White unemployment dropped from 14.2% to 12.4%.
Overall, the unemployment dropped unexpectedly from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, although economists warn there are technical problems with the report.
The employment rate is still at Great Depression levels.
Conservative SCOTUS Majority Appears Ready to Allow Trump to Kill DACA for Over 700,000 Dreamers
Trump once praised the program. Today he drew closer to being allowed to kill it.
The five conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices – including two installed by President Donald Trump – appear ready to allow the nation’s chief executive to kill the DACA program that protects 700,000 to 800,000 Dreamers. The program, started by President Barack Obama, offers work authorizations and protections from deportation for those who were brought to America as children and have not known any other land as home for nearly their entire lives.
The New York Times reports that the Supreme Court’s four liberal justices during oral arguments Tuesday appeared to focus on the president’s motivation for ending DACA, officially the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The court’s five conservatives appeared more inclined to not question the president’s motivations, ignoring the fact that intent is central to many acts, including those that are or could be criminal.
Noting that DACA “has broad, bipartisan support,” the Times reports that in earlier in his tenure Trump “praised the program’s goals and suggested he wanted to preserve it.”
In contrast, President Trump earlier Tuesday posted a tweet that includes a lie:
Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019
In reality, one of the stipulations of the DACA program is that enrollees cannot have been convicted of crimes.
The court is expected to hand down a ruling next spring.
Emotional moment as the crowd welcomes the #DACA recipients exiting the Supreme Court arm in arm after sitting in on the oral arguments on the future of the DACA program. A decision will be announced sometime between Jan and Jun 2020. pic.twitter.com/Gc1wxYH3Rr
— Anu Joshi (@anu22) November 12, 2019
Black Man Singled Out by Trump as ‘My African-American’ Bails on GOP Over President’s Racism
A black Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as “my African American” has left the GOP.
In an interview with PBS News, conservative Gregory Cheadle says that he has now become an independent because of how Trump has infected his former party with his brand of toxic racism.
The 62-year-old real estate broker, who tells PBS that he has long supported the GOP’s pro-free market approach to the economy, says that the president has been transforming the GOP into a “pro-white” party rather than a party representing all Americans.
He says that his final straw was seeing the president tell four Congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries, despite the fact that all four are American citizens. He says he was also upset about the president’s attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).
He also says he was dismayed by Republicans who defended Trump by falsely claiming that he was only attacking the Democratic lawmakers’ ideology.
“They were sidestepping the people of color issue and saying that, ‘No, it’s not racist,’” he said. “They were saying these people were socialists and communists. That’s what they were saying. And I thought this is a classic case of whites not seeing racism because they want to put blinders on and make it about something else.”
Cheadle drew national attention in 2016 when he attended a Trump rally and the future president pointed to him and said, “Look at my African-American over here.”
