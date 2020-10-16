DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Request to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Census Counts
The U.S. Supreme Court late Friday afternoon announced it has agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 U.S. Census, and count only citizens and those in the country with visa or other government documentation.
“The Supreme Court said Friday that it will hear arguments next month on an appeal by the Trump administration that seeks to exclude the tally of undocumented immigrants in the United States from the Census data used to calcuate the apportionment of congressional districts,” CNBC reports.
Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states the number of people residing in the country shall be determined by “counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.”
If Trump is successful at the increasingly conservative Court, millions of U.S. residents who are undocumented would not be counted when Congress determines the number of Representatives to allot per state. Those numbers are also used to determine how much in federal funds are allotted to each state.
The Supreme Court earlier this week allowed Trump to shut down the Census two weeks early, time desperately needed to ensure the counting is complete and accurate.
DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
Trump: Cops Who Shoot Americans in the Back Are Just Like Golfers Who ‘Choke’ on a 3-Foot Putt (Video)
President Donald Trump says police officers like the one in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in the back seven times at point-blank range are just like golfers who “choke” on a three-foot putt.
“You know a choker, they choke,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview inside the White House Monday night.
“Shooting the guy, shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different?” the president asked rhetorically. “Couldn’t you have wrestled him, you know, I mean, in the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon and, you know, it’s a whole big thing here, but they choke.”
“Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt, and I’m saying people choke, people choke.”
The president made the remarks to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, one of the networks’ most extreme prime-time hosts, who immediately tried to warn and correct him.
Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where the shooting of Jacob Blake took place, despite pleas from Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to not come for fear of inciting more violence.
Earlier Monday Trump refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, offering an excuse to the AR-15-wielding 17-year old who is charged with shooting two protestors to death and wounding a third.
Watch:
Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different… in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon… but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt…. pic.twitter.com/HkzEX9ghZj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020
DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
Trump Dogwhistles to White Voters ‘Living Their Suburban Lifestyle Dream’ With Lie About ‘Low Income’ Housing and Crime
From Air Force One on his way to a high-dollar Texas fundraiser President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon tweeted lies about Americans who live in affordable housing. Contrary to numerous studies, including those from the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Trump is falsely claiming “low income” housing causes housing prices to drop and crime to increase.
“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted.
“Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!” he added.
The nation is in great need of much more affordable housing, especially as Americans are being evicted at increasing rates during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday night Trump held a “tele-rally” with Iowa voters, during which he shared a similar message, although even more racist than the one he just tweeted.
Trump declared Democrats “don’t mind if low-income housing is built in a neighborhood, in a beautiful suburb of Iowa, but a beautiful suburb anywhere in the country. They want low – and this has been going on for years, Obama made it much worse, and now they want Cory Booker to run that program, Cory Booker of New Jersey, to run that program and make it many times worse than it is right now.”
Senator Booker has nothing to do with affordable housing.
Trump had been trying to court Black voters but after he fired Brad Parscale and installed Bill Stepien as his new campaign manager the plan now appears to try to appeal to white suburban women, who has left him in droves.
Trump in fact did roll back an Obama-era fair housing rule last week – a rule he’s never enforced.
“In a move squarely aimed at courting white conservative suburban voters,” ABC News reported, “the Trump administration on Thursday officially dismantled an Obama-era rule that sought to lessen the impact of decades of racial segregation in America’s neighborhoods.”
As NCRM reported overnight, Vox examined a 2016 study that found “adding low-income housing to poor neighborhoods lowers crime and boosts property values.”
The Dept. of Health and Human Services found that the opening of an affordable housing development in Mount Laurel, NJ, “was not associated with trends in crime, property values, or taxes, and discuss management practices and design features that may have mitigated potential negative externalities.”
DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
‘Racist AF’: Internet Slams Trump’s ‘Flaming Racism’ After He Says Dems ‘Want Cory Booker to Run Low-Income Housing’
During a Facebook Live “telerally” Tuesday night President Donald Trump served up to Iowa supporters a wide menu of racism, fear-mongering, lies, and mistruths. Among them, that “they” – presumably Democrats – want U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to “run low income housing” in the Hawkeye State.
“They want to end school choice, they want to abolish charter schools, it’s ridiculous, they want to abolish and really hurt the suburbs, because under their plan, that’s very much agreed to by them, they want to make it worse,” Trump said, according to a transcript posted by CNN Politics reporter DJ Judd.
“They don’t mind if low-income housing is built in a neighborhood, in a beautiful suburb of Iowa, but a beautiful suburb anywhere in the country. They want low – and this has been going on for years, Obama made it much worse, and now they want Cory Booker to run that program, Cory Booker of New Jersey, to run that program and make it many times worse than it is right now.”
“People have gone to the suburbs, they want the beautiful homes, they don’t have to have a low-income housing development built in their community, which is going to reduce, which has reduced the prices of their homes, and also increased crime substantially.”
CNN’s Judd on Twitter noted that Trump is “appealing to racial anxiety in white suburban voters.”
Trump is also lying. Vox reported on a 2016 study that found “adding low-income housing to poor neighborhoods lowers crime and boosts property values.”
And the federal government’s own Dept. of Health and Human Services found that the opening of an affordable housing development in Mount Laurel, NJ, “was not associated with trends in crime, property values, or taxes, and discuss management practices and design features that may have mitigated potential negative externalities.”
Here’s how some responded to Trump’s remarks:
Trump – being racist af here. Just blatant: https://t.co/gclJjtCQrH
— Laura Walker ???? ??????? (@LauraWalkerKC) July 29, 2020
I do in fact care if low income housing is built in my suburb – I care that it gets built, there isn’t enough housing for the poor here. Build the damn housing! https://t.co/lZlhBlzU4U
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) July 29, 2020
Just flaming racism https://t.co/lg3d0RWbwH
— Shandy (@Shandy556) July 29, 2020
is this the new tone https://t.co/tvwfiCNivK
— Chris “Self-Quarantining” in California (@CoastalElite28) July 29, 2020
Not that Cory Booker would be a bad choice for Biden’s cabinet, it’s just that… HUD is the only role Trump can imagine a black man filling because Trump is a racist.
— Dave Sund (@davesund) July 29, 2020
racist https://t.co/Sf8AInfzCq
— Chapstick Mamba (@ChapstickMamba) July 29, 2020
Cory Booker has nothing to do with whatever program the president is referencing here–but he is Black https://t.co/aHuFdPKBa7
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 29, 2020
Trump brings up Cory Booker here just to be extra racist lol. https://t.co/5Q667BsWns
— Lonnie Luna II (@LLunaTrexing) July 29, 2020
The President is a RACIST! https://t.co/zL7l1yrr9O
— Malik Knows (@MalikKnows1) July 29, 2020
not that I’m necessarily implying Trump knows this, but here’s the story of Cory Booker’s parents desegregating a suburb https://t.co/3GKa1Iglt0 pic.twitter.com/pYU3dS076L
— counterfactual ? (@counterfax) July 29, 2020
This is Trump saying @CoryBooker will make things worse because he’s black. That’s what he’s saying. Trump is a racist piece of shit. https://t.co/lkLbGIeOQ2
— The Resistance (@ResistTrump045) July 29, 2020
