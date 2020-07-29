‘Racist AF’: Internet Slams Trump’s ‘Flaming Racism’ After He Says Dems ‘Want Cory Booker to Run Low-Income Housing’

During a Facebook Live “telerally” Tuesday night President Donald Trump served up to Iowa supporters a wide menu of racism, fear-mongering, lies, and mistruths. Among them, that “they” – presumably Democrats – want U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to “run low income housing” in the Hawkeye State.

“They want to end school choice, they want to abolish charter schools, it’s ridiculous, they want to abolish and really hurt the suburbs, because under their plan, that’s very much agreed to by them, they want to make it worse,” Trump said, according to a transcript posted by CNN Politics reporter DJ Judd.

“They don’t mind if low-income housing is built in a neighborhood, in a beautiful suburb of Iowa, but a beautiful suburb anywhere in the country. They want low – and this has been going on for years, Obama made it much worse, and now they want Cory Booker to run that program, Cory Booker of New Jersey, to run that program and make it many times worse than it is right now.”

“People have gone to the suburbs, they want the beautiful homes, they don’t have to have a low-income housing development built in their community, which is going to reduce, which has reduced the prices of their homes, and also increased crime substantially.”

CNN’s Judd on Twitter noted that Trump is “appealing to racial anxiety in white suburban voters.”

Trump is also lying. Vox reported on a 2016 study that found “adding low-income housing to poor neighborhoods lowers crime and boosts property values.”

And the federal government’s own Dept. of Health and Human Services found that the opening of an affordable housing development in Mount Laurel, NJ, “was not associated with trends in crime, property values, or taxes, and discuss management practices and design features that may have mitigated potential negative externalities.”

Here’s how some responded to Trump’s remarks:

Trump – being racist af here. Just blatant: https://t.co/gclJjtCQrH — Laura Walker ⚖🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) July 29, 2020

I do in fact care if low income housing is built in my suburb – I care that it gets built, there isn’t enough housing for the poor here. Build the damn housing! https://t.co/lZlhBlzU4U — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) July 29, 2020

is this the new tone https://t.co/tvwfiCNivK — Chris “Self-Quarantining” in California (@CoastalElite28) July 29, 2020

Not that Cory Booker would be a bad choice for Biden’s cabinet, it’s just that… HUD is the only role Trump can imagine a black man filling because Trump is a racist. — Dave Sund (@davesund) July 29, 2020

Cory Booker has nothing to do with whatever program the president is referencing here–but he is Black https://t.co/aHuFdPKBa7 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 29, 2020

Trump brings up Cory Booker here just to be extra racist lol. https://t.co/5Q667BsWns — Lonnie Luna II (@LLunaTrexing) July 29, 2020

The President is a RACIST! https://t.co/zL7l1yrr9O — Malik Knows (@MalikKnows1) July 29, 2020

not that I’m necessarily implying Trump knows this, but here’s the story of Cory Booker’s parents desegregating a suburb https://t.co/3GKa1Iglt0 pic.twitter.com/pYU3dS076L — counterfactual 🤏 (@counterfax) July 29, 2020