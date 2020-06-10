DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST
Trump Blows Racist Dog Whistle to Declare He Will Not Allow Renaming of Military Bases Named for Confederate Traitors
A desperate President Donald Trump is working hard to ensure he does not lose any more of his die-hard base, despite polls showing he is slipping in every key demographic.
On Wednesday afternoon Trump entered the national conversation over renaming U.S. Military bases that are currently named to honor Confederate traitors who fought against the United States in the Civil War, by dog-whistling to his supporters.
“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc.,” Trump tweeted.
“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,” he added, demeaning America’s fighting forces by suggesting, superstitiously that they get their power from treasonous traitors.
“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” he tweeted.
“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!” Trump declared.
The word “heritage” is used, often by racists, to defend monuments to treasonous Civil War “heroes” who fought for the Confederacy and for slavery, and other Civil War era attacks on the U.S., including the”Stars and Bars” Confederate flag in all its iterations, like the iconic Battle Flag.
Rather than allow demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd, now in its third week, to continue without agitating them, Trump is adding fuel to the fire.
Axios adds that “the Navy and Marines have moved to ban the display of Confederate-era symbols,” including flags.
Many are weighing in, like economist David Rothschild:
Names of Confederate generals should live on in our history books, museums, battlefields but these traitors should not be glorified by the country that defeated them, and 155 years later still struggles to solidify victory, to fulfill promise to those the Confederacy had enslaved
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 10, 2020
A few more:
TIMBER!! Remember when last month Trump was bragging he had his highest Gallup poll numbers ever- well new Gallup poll today and Trump has dropped 10 points to a pathetic 39% approval rating. Can you say Democratic White House AND Senate in 2021?! pic.twitter.com/yYN66bYQV7
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 10, 2020
Sir, in 2015, you questioned why John McCain was a hero because you said you “like people who weren’t captured.” So, why should our military train on bases named for confederate traitors? @ProjectLincoln is right. Which side are you on? Patriot or traitor? https://t.co/UT7NBJHNlI
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 10, 2020
White House: Trump Working ‘Quietly and Diligently’ on Race Relations Speech
The White House says President Donald Trump has been working “quietly and diligently” on what is believed to be a speech addressing race relations in the wake of three weeks of protests over the killing by white police officers of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man, George Floyd. Those protests have turned into a movement fighting racial injustice.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday the speech is a set of “proposals to address the issues that the protesters raised across the country.”
On Tuesday, stunning many, American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington, D.C. bureau chief April Ryan reported the speech is actually being drafted by top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who is a white nationalist.
President Trump, McEnany insisted, “has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country. Legitimate issues,” she said. “We hope to produce it for you in the coming days. I can’t promise you it’s tomorrow.”
.@PressSec says Trump “has spent the last 10 days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country.”
She means watching TV and tweeting conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/8EemQI2B1B
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 10, 2020
It’s unclear who Trump wold have sought advice from if he were actually working on proposals over the past ten days. During that time, an analysis of his schedule shows he has only publicly met with law enforcement officials, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, America’s commercial fishermen, and the Attorney General.
Republicans’ lone Black Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is crafting police reform legislation for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He met Tuesday with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video from right-wing commentator Glenn Beck, which appeared to question the wisdom of calling George Floyd a “hero” — and concurring with Black GOP commentator Candace Owens, who said it “sickens me” he is being “held up as a martyr.”
Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JCJWEFYZww
— David Gura (@davidgura) June 6, 2020
This comes hours after Trump suggested that it was a “great day” for Floyd, because unemployment was slightly down.
Trump has faced criticism for how he has handled the Floyd protests, particularly the fact that he devoted the majority of time to his first major speech on the matter talking about how he would use the military to control the protesters, and only a brief amount of time talking about Floyd himself.
Related: Trump Says It’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd as He Brags About Jobs Report – Black Unemployment Increased to 10 Year High
Trump Says It’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd as He Brags About Jobs Report – Black Unemployment Increased to 10 Year High
President Donald Trump is taking full credit for May’s drop in unemployment numbers, calling it a “tremendous tribute to equality,” and even saying that it’s a “great day” for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police.
Black unemployment increased to “the highest in more than a decade.”
Black unemployment climbed in May to 16.8%, the highest in more than a decade https://t.co/WnKdQzpGHi pic.twitter.com/2nJaixwchs
— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 5, 2020
“Hopefully, George is looking down right now in saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump declared. “What’s happening for our country right now is the greatest thing for race relations, for the African American community.”
Trump on George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis cops: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him.” pic.twitter.com/LDl4V9Phzg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2020
The unemployment rate for Black Americans increased from 16.7% to 16.8%. White unemployment dropped from 14.2% to 12.4%.
Overall, the unemployment dropped unexpectedly from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, although economists warn there are technical problems with the report.
The employment rate is still at Great Depression levels.
