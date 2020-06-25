Connect with us

OPINION

Donald Trump’s Genocide

Published

on

This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.

On this day that marks the 85th birthday of the late Larry Kramer, the prophetic, loud and influential AIDS activist and playwright who died last month, his words about AIDS ring true about coronavirus. Kramer often called AIDS a “genocide” against the gay community.

In his 1989 book, “Reports from the holocaust,” Kramer was careful to use a small “h” for holocaust, so as not to equate AIDS entirely with the Nazi extermination of Jews, while using a metaphor. But he was clear in his view that the response to AIDS during the Reagan-Bush years was willfully, criminally negligent, and that it was because it affected people who were detested in society or whom the powers-that-be didn’t care about for political reasons: queer people, poor people and minorities.

How can the same not be said about Donald Trump, the Republican Party and coronavirus?

People of color have been disproportionately affected and that became clear in New York at the outset of the pandemic, where Black and Latino people were twice as likely to die, something that played out in cities and rural areas across America. Add to that the elderly and the infirm affected disproportionate by coronavirus — and thus seen as expendable by some in order to save the economy — and you have a worldview that is quite sinister.

“You’re the elite. You are. You’re smarter, better looking. You have a better future.”

In Phoenix this week Trump spoke to group of 3000 “Students for Trump,” a mostly maskless sea of young, white faces and bright red MAGA hats in a city that is seeing a frightening surge in coronavirus cases. He told the college students, gathered in an evangelical church: “You’re the elite. You are. You’re smarter, better looking. You have a better future.”

To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

OPINION

‘Tom Cotton Is Racist’: Internet Slams ‘Constitutional-Ignoramus’ and ‘Racist’ Senator’s Argument Against DC Statehood

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is under fire after delivering what many are calling a “racist” argument against granting statehood to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

“Would you trust Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to keep Washington safe if she were given the powers of a governor? Would you trust Marion Barry?” Senator Cotton asked, after noting that most of D.C. is under the control of “left wing politician” Muriel Bowser. Listen to Cotton as he says her name with deep disdain:

For those too young to know or remember, Marion Barry was the mayor of D.C. from 1995 to 1999. But in 1990 he was arrested by the FBI after a sting operation caught him smoking “crack” cocaine. He died nearly six years ago in 2014.

Mayor Bowser, who has stood up solidly against President Donald Trump, has a 67% approval rating. She’s been rumored to be under consideration to become Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

Both Bowser and Barry are Black.

That wasn’t the only racist attack Cotton made.

“Yes, Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded working-class state,” he said on the Senate floor – suggesting D.C.’s residents have the wrong kind of jobs for them to become citizens of a state.  “What vital industries would the new state of Washington represent? Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break. By far, the largest group of workers in the city are bureaucrats and other white-collar professionals. This state would be nothing more than an appendage of the federal government.”

D.C just happens to be 46% Black. Cotton is also wrong about the makeup of D.C. workers, the majority of whom do not work for the federal government.

Esquire’s Charles Pierce explained the Republican Senator from Arkansas’s speech by writing, “not only is Cotton a bobble-throated slapdick, but he is a dangerous monger of war. He’s also supremely arrogant.”

On Friday, for the first time since 1973, the House will vote on D.C. statehood. The White House officially opposes it.

Here’s what some are saying about Cotton’s comments.

Continue Reading

OPINION

Trump Ignores First Amendment, Threatens Protestors, Stokes Violence for His Tulsa MAGA Rally in AM Twitter Rant

Published

6 days ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle “any protestors” who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.

After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is “in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”

He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.

Here’s how it played out.

Step one – Play the victim:

Step two – Define the opposition, the ones he wants his supporters to blame. Stoke violence:

Step three – Ensure supporters think they’re backing a winner, a strong leader:

Step four – Reinforce the (false) idea that despite everything they’re seeing, the real truth is all MAGA supporters are in this together, and there are a lot more than they think:

Step five – Reinforce who the enemy is:

Step six – Reinforce:

It’s important to note that the First Amendment protects protestors, Trump does not have a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party, and there is no “silent majority” when it comes to Trump supporters – just look to the polls, including the Fox News polls, for proof.

 

Continue Reading

OPINION

Yep, Obama Is Responsible for This Week’s LGBTQ Supreme Court Victory

Published

1 week ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.

In a piece in Gen, I write about how, ultimately, President Obama — and the work at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during his administration — paved the way for the massive and stunning Supreme Court win on LGBTQ equality, in which the court ruled that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The deliciousness of the ruling is that Justice Neil Gorsuch — the perhaps-until-yesterday darling of the religious extremists and a man appointed by Donald Trump — wrote the majority decision, and Chief Justice John Roberts joined him and the four liberals to slam down a 6-3 ruling.

This ruling will have far-reaching implications because it deemed that the word “sex” — a protected class under Title VII — is to be interpreted to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Legal scholars believe first and foremost it will undercut Trump’s vicious rollbacks of rights for transgender people specifically.

And its broad implications for dozens of statutes that prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, from housing to education, are clear, likely will lead to many more wins for gay and transgender people.

“We must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear,” Gorsuch wrote in words that are likely to be quoted in many cases about many areas. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

But as I write in the piece in Gen, Gorsuch is actually no friend to LGBTQ rights and is a “religious liberty” crusader who will likely try to limit these very rights with odious exceptions allowing discrimination based on religious beliefs.

To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.