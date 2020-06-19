OPINION
Trump Ignores First Amendment, Threatens Protestors, Stokes Violence for His Tulsa MAGA Rally in AM Twitter Rant
In a series of incendiary tweets Friday morning President Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to create a scenario where his supporters will battle “any protestors” who come to Oklahoma to attend his MAGA rally.
After claiming victimization, the President targeted protestors – while wholly ignoring their First Amendment rights and suggesting the law is different in Oklahoma than it is “in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”
He then tried to declare strength, by lying about his approval rating and the support of his base, while bragging that Republicans are already lined up to attend his Saturday rally.
Here’s how it played out.
Step one – Play the victim:
.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step two – Define the opposition, the ones he wants his supporters to blame. Stoke violence:
Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step three – Ensure supporters think they’re backing a winner, a strong leader:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2020
Step four – Reinforce the (false) idea that despite everything they’re seeing, the real truth is all MAGA supporters are in this together, and there are a lot more than they think:
“THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step five – Reinforce who the enemy is:
If the Dems get in, our Country is in big trouble! https://t.co/CjNkGr0uLM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Step six – Reinforce:
Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
It’s important to note that the First Amendment protects protestors, Trump does not have a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party, and there is no “silent majority” when it comes to Trump supporters – just look to the polls, including the Fox News polls, for proof.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Yep, Obama Is Responsible for This Week’s LGBTQ Supreme Court Victory
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
In a piece in Gen, I write about how, ultimately, President Obama — and the work at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during his administration — paved the way for the massive and stunning Supreme Court win on LGBTQ equality, in which the court ruled that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The deliciousness of the ruling is that Justice Neil Gorsuch — the perhaps-until-yesterday darling of the religious extremists and a man appointed by Donald Trump — wrote the majority decision, and Chief Justice John Roberts joined him and the four liberals to slam down a 6-3 ruling.
This ruling will have far-reaching implications because it deemed that the word “sex” — a protected class under Title VII — is to be interpreted to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Legal scholars believe first and foremost it will undercut Trump’s vicious rollbacks of rights for transgender people specifically.
And its broad implications for dozens of statutes that prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, from housing to education, are clear, likely will lead to many more wins for gay and transgender people.
“We must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear,” Gorsuch wrote in words that are likely to be quoted in many cases about many areas. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
But as I write in the piece in Gen, Gorsuch is actually no friend to LGBTQ rights and is a “religious liberty” crusader who will likely try to limit these very rights with odious exceptions allowing discrimination based on religious beliefs.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
OPINION
Lindsey Graham’s Queer Predicament
Why the South Carolina senator’s sexual orientation is a story for journalists, Twitter lights up with #LadyG
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
Let’s begin with Aaron Schock, while I have your attention.
First elected in 2008, he’s the disgraced, former Republican congressman from Illinois who stood against LGBTQ rights — including voting against “don’t ask, don’t tell” repeal, and coming out against marriage equality — though it was an open secret in Washington and in queer circles that he was gay throughout that entire time. There was discussion that he was gay even before the White House picnic in 2010 and the photo of him in white pants, teal belt and pink gingham shirt that went viral, but he’d denied it in 2004 in an interview.
The youngest person elected to Congress when he took office in 2009, Schock was allowed to present himself in the media as a bachelor whose college friends had all married while he was too busy in politics — but who would presumably marry when the right woman came along.
And yet, the open secret persisted. Schock denied he was gay again when I asked him on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Tampa in 2012 for a response to those who believe he is gay and that he had voted against his own people.
“Those questions are completely ridiculous and inappropriate,” he said, becoming tense. When I asked if he was thus confirming that he was not gay, he replied, “I’ve said that before and I don’t think it’s worthy of further response. I think you can look it up.” Then he stormed off.
Schock resigned in 2015 after a report about his Downton Abbey-inspired office set off a chain of investigations about his lavish lifestyle using taxpayer dollars and campaign funds. He was eventually indicted on 24 counts ( though, with a good lawyer, he struck an outrageous sweetheart deal in which all charges were dropped if he paid back the IRS and his campaign).
Then, this past March, Schock finally came out as gay, after living it up as a private citizen for some time, visiting gay vacation destinations and party spots, enjoying the very liberation that he worked with our enemies to try to destroy.
Twitter lights up with #LadyG
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, too, has been discussed as gay for years, with those on both the left and the right hinting at it or saying it outright. He, too, has denied he is gay, most recently in 2018. (To be fair, some of the attacks on Graham that have relied upon gay innuendo — from both the left and the right — have been homophobic, and I’ve defended against that myself.)
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
OPINION
Barr Defends Black-Clad Paramilitary Secret Police: OK They ‘Wouldn’t Want to Talk to People About Who They Were’
Attorney General Bill Barr is defending his use of an unmarked, unidentified, black-clad heavily-armed paramilitary federal secret police force brandishing riot gear, on the streets of the nation’s capital. Apparently they have been deployed to, as he put it Sunday, “reestablish law and order.”
Many across DC have taken to social media, posting photos and video of these mysterious “soldiers” seemingly charged not with protecting the citizenry, but with protecting the federal government from the citizenry.
They wear no identifying labels: No one can see their name or rank, what agency they work for, what their job is, why they are there. They wear no badges. They just showed up and the Attorney General did not even ask the Mayor of Washington DC or anyone else if it was OK.
They are heavily armed, wear different uniforms, have most of their face covered, and refuse to say who they are.
When asked, they say they work for the Dept. of Justice. None will be more explicit than that – so clearly they were instructed to not tell anyone who they work for.
Even though the people asking pay their salaries – and have every legal right to know.
The Attorney General thinks his secret police force is a great idea and on Thursday defended their silence.
“I could understand why some of these individuals simply wouldn’t want to talk to people about who they were if that in fact was the case,” Barr told reporters asking on Thursday.
Here’s what they looked like this week as they “reestablished law and order” at the Lincoln Memorial Tuesday evening:
If these guys don’t wear identifying markers and won’t say who they are, they are secret police, right? pic.twitter.com/WIPfcPfwqm
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 4, 2020
Here is what they looked like on Wednesday:
The crowd of hundreds is incredulous. They’re shaking their heads at the line of officers.
“It’s incredibly disappointing & un American,” said Tamon George, 32, a Maryland resident. “I think there’s something metaphorical about the White House hiding behind military vehicles.” https://t.co/tzg2A1u0yI pic.twitter.com/BAd4UKFuJ2
— Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 3, 2020
More examples:
We cannot tolerate an American secret police.
I will be introducing legislation to require uniformed federal officers performing any domestic security duties to clearly identify what military branch or agency they represent. pic.twitter.com/2kaFAlWUow
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 4, 2020
Secret police. https://t.co/OcehPW3qWS
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 4, 2020
A secret police has assembled in DC https://t.co/hhQ6DYz5Iu
— Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) June 3, 2020
No American should ever face law enforcement personnel, at any level, who do not identify themselves or wear insignia. This is atrocious. https://t.co/X960mfa83a
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 3, 2020
5PM WHITE HOUSE — These are the unidentified DOJ officers holding the perimeter at 15th and H Streets.
They won’t tell the public to whom they report exactly…
It’s generating HUGE frustration here #GeorgeFloyd @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/GOSbeyplLb
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 3, 2020
The official story?
“Barr and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal said at a Thursday press conference that the officers were from the Bureau of Prisons Special Operations Response Team (SORT),” Yahoo News reports.
“We normally operate within the confines of our institution and we don’t need to identify ourselves. Most of our identification is institution specific and probably wouldn’t mean a whole lot to people in D.C.,” Carvajal said.
“I probably should have done a better job of marking them nationally as the agency. Point is well taken. But I assure you that no one was specifically told in my knowledge not to identify themselves.”
If they weren’t told not to identify themselves why do they all deliver the same response, that they work for DOJ?
Why are they there, how long will they stay? What is a citizen supposed to do if one of Barr’s secret police force attacks them?
Something’s not adding up.
Trending
- 'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'2 days ago
Watch: Fireworks Erupt as Matt Gaetz Gets Triggered, Launches Profanity-Laden Rant Attacking Black Dem Rep.
- YOU SCARED BRO?2 days ago
Trump Says His Niece Signed an NDA — and Threatens to Sue Her Over Tell-All Book: Report
- WHAM!2 days ago
#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
- TRUMP IS ANTI-LGBTQ2 days ago
White House Responds to LGBTQ Supreme Court Civil Rights Win by Quoting Kavanaugh’s ‘Very Powerful’ Dissent
- CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!1 day ago
Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST1 day ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
- 'QUEEN OF ALTERNATIVE FACTS'2 days ago
‘Bowling Green Massacre!’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked After Hypocritically Demanding Reporters Fact-Check Bolton’s Book