Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
A Democratic Congressman tried to educate the heads of a Phoenix megachurch where President Donald Trump will be appearing Tuesday after they announced they installed new technology created by some of their congregants that supposedly kills “99.9%” of the novel coronavirus within 10 minutes by ionizing the air.
“We’ve installed Clean Air EXP,” Dream City Church’s Chief Operations Officer Brendon Zastrow says in the video below. “We have a local Arizona company. It was a technology developed by some members of our church. And we’ve installed these units. And it kills 99.9% of COVID within 10 minutes.”
“So when you come into our auditorium, 99% of COVID is gone,” Senior Pastor Luke Barnett adds. “So you can know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected. Thank God for great technology.”
President Donald Trump is appearing at the Dream City Church for an event Tuesday hosted by Students for Trump, which is a project of Turning Point Action, the activist arm of Charlie Kirk’s far right wing group Turning Point USA.
Phoenix New Times reports the company that makes the device “has a blurb” on its website “about COVID stating: ‘COVID-19 REPORT: Lab tests confirm that CleanAir EXP eliminates 99.9% of coronavirus from the air in less than 10 minutes.*'”
The footnote states, “* Biosafety lab analysis performed on active coronavirus 229E test surrogate.”
Coronavirus 229E is one of the viruses responsible for the common cold that’s often used in virus studies.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took to Twitter asking the megachurch, “Did you clear your statement with your lawyers?”
He added that COVID-19 “is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events.”
Here’s the Congressman’s tweet and the church’s video:
Dear @dreamcitychurch: #COVID19 is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events. Did you clear your statement with your lawyers? https://t.co/Rz1bTuTsz5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 22, 2020
Phoenix New Times reached out to Dr. Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University, who informed the paper via email: “The short answer to your question is NO, you will ABSOLUTELY NOT BE SAFE AND PROTECTED. When you are dealing with hundreds or thousands of people in an AUDITORIUM, some of whom will carry the virus you WILL NOT BE absolutely PROTECTED.”
‘Major Failure’: Reporter for Pat Robertson’s Evangelical Network Turns on Trump Over Coronavirus Lies
David Brody is a chief political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting network. He, like many evangelicals, is also one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters. But in a tweet this Thursday, he took the unusual step of taking Trump to task over him claims that “anybody” that needs a test for coronavirus will get a test on demand.
Brody tweeted video showing Trump’s comments while touring the Atlanta CDC headquarters, where he can be seen saying, “They’re there, they have the tests.”
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test,”Trump says in the video.
“On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, ‘Anybody that needs a test gets a test.’ That is 100% FALSE. Full stop,” Brody wrote. “He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE.”
On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.”That is 100% FALSE. Full stop. He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fvAUqQzf1f
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Brody slammed Trump’s leadership skills.
“Being a great leader has many attributes,” he wrote. “Confusing people is not among them. @realDonaldTrump provided false information about testing…multiple times! Invoking hyperbole in certain situations may be permissible but false statements about the #Coronavirus is sloppy & dangerous.”
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump’s regular critics on Twitter.
Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, “THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”
Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World “… has too much time on his hands.”
You can see a sampling below:
No class at all.
— Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) February 15, 2020
His moral degeneracy is accelerating.
— Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) February 15, 2020
Absolutely disgusting for the leader of a country to retweet and humiliate like @realDonaldTrump is doing. If that doesn’t snow lack of respect I don’t know what does.
— Marcus Olofzon (@olofzonmarcus) February 15, 2020
donnie,
I think you have hit a new low, if that is at all possible.
#TRUTHMATTERS#RIGHTMATTERS!
— Deb (@deb_tableforben) February 15, 2020
This goes to show that the POTUS has way too much time on his hands.
— Brother Tee (@BroTeeRadioShow) February 15, 2020
And the so called president of the United States thought he should retweet this to the public. #classact #stablegenius
— bobbystone (@bobbystonemusic) February 15, 2020
We have been told that these tweets are official records of the president of the United States.
Like pretty much everything Mr. Trump does, this re-tweet is not hilarious. It is inappropriate.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) February 15, 2020
To the fact that @realDonaldTrump just retweeted this, If this is not the most degrading and desecrating act, then tell me what it is…
— Specially Chosen (@olamopic) February 15, 2020
President of the United States retweeted this… A 70+ year old man.. Thinks THIS is important. Smfh.
— Big G’s (@imnmc401) February 15, 2020
Grow up.
— ThisGrannyResists (@Heart4WI) February 15, 2020
Priest Who Urged Women to Cover Their Shoulders to Protect Men’s ‘Purity’ Calls Twitter ‘Demonic’ – Wipes Account
Last week a Catholic priest drew nationwide attention – and outrage – after taking to Twitter to urge women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s “purity.” The responses were what you might expect, mostly outrage and accusations of misogyny.
Father Kevin Cusick of of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. didn’t back down. He went on to suggest no one should challenge his decree because, as he tweeted, “I’ve prayed about it.”
Naturally, those who disagreed were not about to take direction from the misogynistic Man of God. They attacked.
But rather that try to participate in a discussion about why he felt so strongly that women are responsible for controlling men’s impulses, Father Cusick compared his plight to that of Jesus on the cross.
He later went on a days-long anti-LGBT rant, as if the whole problem, perhaps, was caused by gay people?
Needless to say, it left many scratching their heads – and angry about his vicious homophobic and transphobic attacks.
In response, Father Cusick, a retired Navy chaplain, has now scrubbed or, as he describes, deactivated his Twitter account.
And he’s decreed that Twitter is “demonic.”
Listening to Father Cusick tell the story, one might surmise he were still in the Navy, battling evildoers – and evil – on the high seas, not people who are more enlightened than he, from behind a keyboard.
“Twitter has a dark, demonic side, raging against God and the Church,” the victimized priest declared in an opinion piece at The Wanderer, entitled, “When The Twitter Mob Came After Me.”
“That brood of vipers and braying, bloodthirsty hounds lurking in readiness was visited upon me with nearly unrelenting fury and incredible magnitude last week,” Father Cusick wrote.
“Wave after wave of calumnious, blasphemous, and obscene memes, gifs, and messages were posted with comments, likes, and retweets ranging up to the tens of thousands. Those who styled themselves my enemies crowed with pleasure that I had been ‘ratioed’ — when negative comments outnumber likes and retweets. Many called for me to delete my account when they weren’t wishing a more horrible fate upon me. Blue check mark accounts with nearly 200k followers piled on.”
The way Father Cusick describes the events, he was entirely innocent.
No mention whatsoever of his attacks on LGBT people in his op-ed.
Cusick goes on to say that his Twitter “account disappeared on Wednesday, June 5,” and “many wondered if Twitter had banned me, which was not the case. I was informed the previous evening that some of my account features would be limited for roughly twelve hours,” which sounds like Twitter may have suspended him temporarily, possibly over some of his tweets, which included at least one that may have violated their policies.
Father Cusick then tries to position himself as a social media expert, telling supporters, “Rapid consumption of large volumes of data does not lend itself to reasoned discussion of sensitive subjects,” while, again, neglecting to be honest with them by admitting he had gone on an anti-LGBT rant over a period of at least two days. He was enjoying attacking his opponents – some of whom it can be assumed were hurt and offended by his remarks – so much that at the end of the first day he literally tweeted, “Guess I triggered ‘em. What button should i push tomorrow?”
Apparently he came to his senses, and finally pushed the button marked “delete.”
Father Cusick may believe Twitter is “demonic,” but he doesn’t appear quite done yet.
“A Google search for ‘Kevin M. Cusick’ on Thursday, however, revealed a newly created Twitter handle ‘Nova bella elegit Dominus‘ — taken from the Hebrew Scriptures’ Book of Judges 5:8 —which means ‘God chose new leaders,'” according to a report in the National Catholic Reporter.
