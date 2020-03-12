OMG
‘Major Failure’: Reporter for Pat Robertson’s Evangelical Network Turns on Trump Over Coronavirus Lies
David Brody is a chief political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting network. He, like many evangelicals, is also one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters. But in a tweet this Thursday, he took the unusual step of taking Trump to task over him claims that “anybody” that needs a test for coronavirus will get a test on demand.
Brody tweeted video showing Trump’s comments while touring the Atlanta CDC headquarters, where he can be seen saying, “They’re there, they have the tests.”
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test,”Trump says in the video.
“On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, ‘Anybody that needs a test gets a test.’ That is 100% FALSE. Full stop,” Brody wrote. “He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE.”
On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.”That is 100% FALSE. Full stop. He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fvAUqQzf1f
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Brody slammed Trump’s leadership skills.
“Being a great leader has many attributes,” he wrote. “Confusing people is not among them. @realDonaldTrump provided false information about testing…multiple times! Invoking hyperbole in certain situations may be permissible but false statements about the #Coronavirus is sloppy & dangerous.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OMG
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump’s regular critics on Twitter.
Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, “THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”
Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World “… has too much time on his hands.”
You can see a sampling below:
No class at all.
— Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) February 15, 2020
His moral degeneracy is accelerating.
— Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) February 15, 2020
Absolutely disgusting for the leader of a country to retweet and humiliate like @realDonaldTrump is doing. If that doesn’t snow lack of respect I don’t know what does.
— Marcus Olofzon (@olofzonmarcus) February 15, 2020
donnie,
I think you have hit a new low, if that is at all possible.
#TRUTHMATTERS#RIGHTMATTERS!
— Deb (@deb_tableforben) February 15, 2020
This goes to show that the POTUS has way too much time on his hands.
— Brother Tee (@BroTeeRadioShow) February 15, 2020
And the so called president of the United States thought he should retweet this to the public. #classact #stablegenius
— bobbystone (@bobbystonemusic) February 15, 2020
We have been told that these tweets are official records of the president of the United States.
Like pretty much everything Mr. Trump does, this re-tweet is not hilarious. It is inappropriate.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) February 15, 2020
To the fact that @realDonaldTrump just retweeted this, If this is not the most degrading and desecrating act, then tell me what it is…
— Specially Chosen (@olamopic) February 15, 2020
President of the United States retweeted this… A 70+ year old man.. Thinks THIS is important. Smfh.
— Big G’s (@imnmc401) February 15, 2020
Grow up.
— ThisGrannyResists (@Heart4WI) February 15, 2020
OMG
Priest Who Urged Women to Cover Their Shoulders to Protect Men’s ‘Purity’ Calls Twitter ‘Demonic’ – Wipes Account
Last week a Catholic priest drew nationwide attention – and outrage – after taking to Twitter to urge women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s “purity.” The responses were what you might expect, mostly outrage and accusations of misogyny.
Father Kevin Cusick of of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. didn’t back down. He went on to suggest no one should challenge his decree because, as he tweeted, “I’ve prayed about it.”
Naturally, those who disagreed were not about to take direction from the misogynistic Man of God. They attacked.
But rather that try to participate in a discussion about why he felt so strongly that women are responsible for controlling men’s impulses, Father Cusick compared his plight to that of Jesus on the cross.
He later went on a days-long anti-LGBT rant, as if the whole problem, perhaps, was caused by gay people?
Needless to say, it left many scratching their heads – and angry about his vicious homophobic and transphobic attacks.
In response, Father Cusick, a retired Navy chaplain, has now scrubbed or, as he describes, deactivated his Twitter account.
And he’s decreed that Twitter is “demonic.”
Listening to Father Cusick tell the story, one might surmise he were still in the Navy, battling evildoers – and evil – on the high seas, not people who are more enlightened than he, from behind a keyboard.
“Twitter has a dark, demonic side, raging against God and the Church,” the victimized priest declared in an opinion piece at The Wanderer, entitled, “When The Twitter Mob Came After Me.”
“That brood of vipers and braying, bloodthirsty hounds lurking in readiness was visited upon me with nearly unrelenting fury and incredible magnitude last week,” Father Cusick wrote.
“Wave after wave of calumnious, blasphemous, and obscene memes, gifs, and messages were posted with comments, likes, and retweets ranging up to the tens of thousands. Those who styled themselves my enemies crowed with pleasure that I had been ‘ratioed’ — when negative comments outnumber likes and retweets. Many called for me to delete my account when they weren’t wishing a more horrible fate upon me. Blue check mark accounts with nearly 200k followers piled on.”
The way Father Cusick describes the events, he was entirely innocent.
No mention whatsoever of his attacks on LGBT people in his op-ed.
Cusick goes on to say that his Twitter “account disappeared on Wednesday, June 5,” and “many wondered if Twitter had banned me, which was not the case. I was informed the previous evening that some of my account features would be limited for roughly twelve hours,” which sounds like Twitter may have suspended him temporarily, possibly over some of his tweets, which included at least one that may have violated their policies.
Father Cusick then tries to position himself as a social media expert, telling supporters, “Rapid consumption of large volumes of data does not lend itself to reasoned discussion of sensitive subjects,” while, again, neglecting to be honest with them by admitting he had gone on an anti-LGBT rant over a period of at least two days. He was enjoying attacking his opponents – some of whom it can be assumed were hurt and offended by his remarks – so much that at the end of the first day he literally tweeted, “Guess I triggered ‘em. What button should i push tomorrow?”
Apparently he came to his senses, and finally pushed the button marked “delete.”
Father Cusick may believe Twitter is “demonic,” but he doesn’t appear quite done yet.
“A Google search for ‘Kevin M. Cusick’ on Thursday, however, revealed a newly created Twitter handle ‘Nova bella elegit Dominus‘ — taken from the Hebrew Scriptures’ Book of Judges 5:8 —which means ‘God chose new leaders,'” according to a report in the National Catholic Reporter.
OMG
MSNBC ‘Welcomes’ Herman Cain Back to the Trump Plotline With Hilarious Supercut Video
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” welcomed Herman Cain back to political news by re-running a hilarious supercut video from the end of his failed presidential campaign.
President Donald Trump nominated the Republican businessman to serve on the Federal Reserve board, much to the surprise of economists, and “Morning Joe” reprised a video, underlined by songs by Sarah McLachlan and Celine Dion, from the December 2011 end of Cain’s GOP primary bid over sexual misconduct allegations.
“You know, Joe, I forgot how long our goodbye to Herman Cain was,” said co-host Willie Geist, as Scarborough feigned tears. “He’s still with us, by the way.”
“He was the precursor to the 2016 nominee,” said contributor Donny Deutsch. “If you looked at what he was doing the way he presented himself, the lounge act, that was a precursor to what showed up four years later.”
“Please, please,” Scarborough said, wiping his eyes, “don’t talk politics at a time like this — the memories. I was thinking of Redford and Streisand and ‘The Way We Were,’ then meeting again at the end. This is kind of like, Herman coming back into our life is kind of like Redford, and Streisand reaching out and just touching him on the cheek.”
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
- GRIFTER2 days ago
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
- WTH?2 days ago
DOJ Ordered Immigration Judges to Take Down CDC Coronavirus Posters. After Online Outrage It Ordered Them to Be Put Back Up.
- News2 days ago
House Dems Win Against Trump as Court Rules Secret Mueller Report Grand Jury Testimony Must Be Released to Committee
- AMERICAN IDIOTS5 hours ago
Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller Wrote Trump’s Coronavirus Speech That’s Tanking Markets and Spreading Falsehoods and Fear
- TOTAL PARTISAN HACKERY AND ABUSE OF POWER1 day ago
Homeland Security Chair Johnson: I Have to Investigate Hunter Biden So I Can Keep Investigating Hillary Clinton’s Emails
- OOPS3 days ago
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears