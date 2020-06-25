OMG
‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant
On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about “slaughtering” Black people and used the N-word.
“Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief,” reported Michael Praats. “[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content.”
“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king n****rs,” said Piner in the footage. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”
Williams, who is African-American, gave a press conference discussing the incident.
“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” said Williams. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
A Democratic Congressman tried to educate the heads of a Phoenix megachurch where President Donald Trump will be appearing Tuesday after they announced they installed new technology created by some of their congregants that supposedly kills “99.9%” of the novel coronavirus within 10 minutes by ionizing the air.
“We’ve installed Clean Air EXP,” Dream City Church’s Chief Operations Officer Brendon Zastrow says in the video below. “We have a local Arizona company. It was a technology developed by some members of our church. And we’ve installed these units. And it kills 99.9% of COVID within 10 minutes.”
“So when you come into our auditorium, 99% of COVID is gone,” Senior Pastor Luke Barnett adds. “So you can know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected. Thank God for great technology.”
President Donald Trump is appearing at the Dream City Church for an event Tuesday hosted by Students for Trump, which is a project of Turning Point Action, the activist arm of Charlie Kirk’s far right wing group Turning Point USA.
Phoenix New Times reports the company that makes the device “has a blurb” on its website “about COVID stating: ‘COVID-19 REPORT: Lab tests confirm that CleanAir EXP eliminates 99.9% of coronavirus from the air in less than 10 minutes.*'”
The footnote states, “* Biosafety lab analysis performed on active coronavirus 229E test surrogate.”
Coronavirus 229E is one of the viruses responsible for the common cold that’s often used in virus studies.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took to Twitter asking the megachurch, “Did you clear your statement with your lawyers?”
He added that COVID-19 “is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events.”
Here’s the Congressman’s tweet and the church’s video:
Dear @dreamcitychurch: #COVID19 is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events. Did you clear your statement with your lawyers? https://t.co/Rz1bTuTsz5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 22, 2020
Phoenix New Times reached out to Dr. Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University, who informed the paper via email: “The short answer to your question is NO, you will ABSOLUTELY NOT BE SAFE AND PROTECTED. When you are dealing with hundreds or thousands of people in an AUDITORIUM, some of whom will carry the virus you WILL NOT BE absolutely PROTECTED.”
‘Major Failure’: Reporter for Pat Robertson’s Evangelical Network Turns on Trump Over Coronavirus Lies
David Brody is a chief political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting network. He, like many evangelicals, is also one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters. But in a tweet this Thursday, he took the unusual step of taking Trump to task over him claims that “anybody” that needs a test for coronavirus will get a test on demand.
Brody tweeted video showing Trump’s comments while touring the Atlanta CDC headquarters, where he can be seen saying, “They’re there, they have the tests.”
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test,”Trump says in the video.
“On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, ‘Anybody that needs a test gets a test.’ That is 100% FALSE. Full stop,” Brody wrote. “He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE.”
On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.”That is 100% FALSE. Full stop. He was wrong then and it’s wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can’t get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fvAUqQzf1f
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Brody slammed Trump’s leadership skills.
“Being a great leader has many attributes,” he wrote. “Confusing people is not among them. @realDonaldTrump provided false information about testing…multiple times! Invoking hyperbole in certain situations may be permissible but false statements about the #Coronavirus is sloppy & dangerous.”
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump’s regular critics on Twitter.
Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, “THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened.”
Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World “… has too much time on his hands.”
You can see a sampling below:
No class at all.
— Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) February 15, 2020
His moral degeneracy is accelerating.
— Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) February 15, 2020
Absolutely disgusting for the leader of a country to retweet and humiliate like @realDonaldTrump is doing. If that doesn’t snow lack of respect I don’t know what does.
— Marcus Olofzon (@olofzonmarcus) February 15, 2020
donnie,
I think you have hit a new low, if that is at all possible.
#TRUTHMATTERS#RIGHTMATTERS!
— Deb (@deb_tableforben) February 15, 2020
This goes to show that the POTUS has way too much time on his hands.
— Brother Tee (@BroTeeRadioShow) February 15, 2020
And the so called president of the United States thought he should retweet this to the public. #classact #stablegenius
— bobbystone (@bobbystonemusic) February 15, 2020
We have been told that these tweets are official records of the president of the United States.
Like pretty much everything Mr. Trump does, this re-tweet is not hilarious. It is inappropriate.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) February 15, 2020
To the fact that @realDonaldTrump just retweeted this, If this is not the most degrading and desecrating act, then tell me what it is…
— Specially Chosen (@olamopic) February 15, 2020
President of the United States retweeted this… A 70+ year old man.. Thinks THIS is important. Smfh.
— Big G’s (@imnmc401) February 15, 2020
Grow up.
— ThisGrannyResists (@Heart4WI) February 15, 2020
