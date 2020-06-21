Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday and the turnout was described as “pitiful” and “hilariously weak.”

The Trump campaign had bragged about having over one million people sign up for the event, but scrapped planned speeches to an outdoor overflow area when the arena itself was not filled.

My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens. @realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/VM5elZ57Qp — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

The Coalition of the Decent is attacking and winning. Trump has been stripped bare. He stands naked and exposed for all to see. He is a failure. He is going down. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

Schmidt described the upcoming during an appearance on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.

“The teenagers of America, I think, dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s re-election tonight and fooled the Trump campaign into believing that there were a million people that actually wanted to come to this spectacle, when, in fact, there were about 9,000 who risked their health and their lives, and maybe the lives of their family members, to go see who the hell knows what tonight,” Schmidt said.

Watch: