LOL

Steve Schmidt Reveals How Teenagers ‘Dealt a Savage Blow to Donald Trump’s Reelection’ at Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday and the turnout was described as “pitiful” and “hilariously weak.”

The Trump campaign had bragged about having over one million people sign up for the event, but scrapped planned speeches to an outdoor overflow area when the arena itself was not filled.

Schmidt described the upcoming during an appearance on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.

“The teenagers of America, I think, dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s re-election tonight and fooled the Trump campaign into believing that there were a million people that actually wanted to come to this spectacle, when, in fact, there were about 9,000 who risked their health and their lives, and maybe the lives of their family members, to go see who the hell knows what tonight,” Schmidt said.

LOL

As President’s Polls Plummet RNC Announces GOP Convention Will Now Be in ‘Crucial to Victory’ State of Florida

Published

1 week ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Despite two years of planning the 2020 Republican National Convention will now be held in Florida.

President Donald Trump will no longer accept the GOP’s nomination in North Carolina, as planned for the past two years, but in the Sunshine State, because, according to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, it is “crucial to victory.”

It’s no secret the Trump campaign and Republicans are growing increasingly nervous, with Trump’s poll numbers dropping to his all-time low and some national polls showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating the incumbent president by up to 14 points.

“Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are obligated to hold some portion of the convention in the North Carolina city,” CNN reports. “But the announcement now guarantees that this year’s Republican convention will be unlike any other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one location, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.”

 

Image by Walt Disney Television via Flickr and a CC license

LOL

Flynn’s Lawyers File Motion Demanding Federal Judge Grant DOJ’s Request to Drop Case Against Him

Published

1 month ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Attorneys for Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI twice, have decided they are not pleased the judge in the case is pursuing possible contempt of court charges and hasn’t blindly granted the Dept. of Justice’s motion to drop all charges against him. On Tuesday Flynn’s lawyers filed a 36-page motion in federal appeals court demanding the judge in his case let him off scot-free.

Joshua Geltzer, the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Georgetown Law professor called the move “Bonkers.”

Last week Judge Emmet Sullivan surprised all parties by tapping a retired judge to criminal contempt charges for perjury were warranted. Flynn swore in court he lied to the FBI, then retracted that plea.

The retired judge, John Gleeson, was also appointed to “present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to Dismiss.”

By law the judge is required to rule based on what is best for the people, not Flynn.

Judge Gleeson had penned an op-ed titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over.” In it, he argued the DOJ’s “record reeks of improper political influence.”

“The department now says it cannot prove its case,” Gleeson adds. “But Flynn had already admitted his guilt to lying to the FBI, and the court had accepted his plea.”

In it he also suggested the Dept. of Justice is a party to corruption and political influence.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirscher, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, called the move a “stunt,” and “desperate and frivolous.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

LOL

Trump Unveils New Oddly Familiar Space Force Logo – and Star Trek’s George Takei Jokes He’s ‘Expecting Some Royalties’

Published

5 months ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump unveiled his new Space Force logo Friday afternoon, and many immediately noticed a strong similarity to the Star Trek logo. Even the original “Star Trek” series’ actor George Takei had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense – including demanding some royalties.

Many others had a good time as well:

Conservative national security commentator and analyst John Noonan weighed in enough to ruin some of the fun:

 

