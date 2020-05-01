Watch: Joe Biden on Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations – ‘I’m Saying Unequivocally. It Is Not True, Never Happened’

Former Vice President Joe Biden “unequivocally” denies allegations of sexual assault made by a former staffer Tara Reade, which she says took place in 1993.

“No. I’m saying unequivocally. It is not true, it never, never happened,” Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

In a statement Biden released Friday morning, he requested the National Archives, which houses his Senate records, to release Reade’s complaint, which she claims to have filed.

“I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the (National) Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”

Brzezinski pressed Biden on releasing records of any other allegations. He said any allegations in the National Archives made by anyone should be released.

The former Vice President added he doesn’t not believe there are any other allegations, nor does he believe there is one filed by Reade. He also said there are no NDAs.

Watch: