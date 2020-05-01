News
Watch: Joe Biden on Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations – ‘I’m Saying Unequivocally. It Is Not True, Never Happened’
Former Vice President Joe Biden “unequivocally” denies allegations of sexual assault made by a former staffer Tara Reade, which she says took place in 1993.
“No. I’m saying unequivocally. It is not true, it never, never happened,” Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.
In a statement Biden released Friday morning, he requested the National Archives, which houses his Senate records, to release Reade’s complaint, which she claims to have filed.
“I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the (National) Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”
Brzezinski pressed Biden on releasing records of any other allegations. He said any allegations in the National Archives made by anyone should be released.
The former Vice President added he doesn’t not believe there are any other allegations, nor does he believe there is one filed by Reade. He also said there are no NDAs.
Watch:
BRZEZINSKI: Are you confident there is nothing?
BIDEN: I’m confident there is nothing…If there is a complaint, that’s where it would be [at the Nat. Archives], that’s where it would be filed. And if it’s there, put it out, but I have never seen it. No one has that I’m aware of. pic.twitter.com/PjDVt4aDlv
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 1, 2020
Trump Pushed Intel Agencies to Prove Coronavirus Was Made in a Lab in China – His DNI, a Top Loyalist, Just Refused
President Donald Trump has been eager to prove a right wing conspiracy theory supported by some of the top Republicans in D.C., that the novel coronavirus responsible now for more than 61,000 American deaths was literally “made in China,” a government laboratory in Wuhan.
Trump’s goal: a “political weapon” and another target to take the blame for his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, Ambassador Richard Grenell, a top Trump loyalist some say was installed into the position for that reason, just said no.
“The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” an official statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reads.
“The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”
This statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence states clearly that #COVID19 “originated in China.”
It goes on: “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.” pic.twitter.com/qQqvCKV1ch
— David Priess (@DavidPriess) April 30, 2020
‘FBI Agents Didn’t Make Flynn Lie’: Former Federal Prosecutors Call BS on Latest ‘Evidence’ on Michael Flynn
The right-wing news has come up with “emails” that they say reveals a perjury trap was devised for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
In the early days of President Donald Trump’s transition, Flynn worked to get a secret back channel to Russia. It became part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. When Flynn was questioned about it, he lied to the FBI, which is a crime.
According to the emails, the FBI discussed that their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.” They said that their goal was to get him to admit he violated the Logan Act, which criminalizes negotiations with foreign governments by anyone unauthorized. Trump staff were reaching out to Russia prior to being inaugurated. Flynn also revealed that it wasn’t just him, but a “very senior member” of the Trump team also likely violated the Logan Act, too.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) alleged that it was clear Flynn was set up by “dirty cops.”
Responding to the news about Flynn on Twitter, former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega noted that it doesn’t matter if the FBI wanted to catch Flynn in a lie or not, because Flynn lied.
“Look, Dev, when Flynn was interviewed he had a choice: He could answer questions honestly or he could lie. He chose to lie. No FBI agents made Flynn lie. He did it to himself,” she tweeted.
Look, Dev, when Flynn was interviewed he had a choice: He could answer questions honestly or he could lie. He chose to lie. No FBI agents made Flynn lie. He did it to himself. https://t.co/fl7ewToaeE
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) April 30, 2020
As former special counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, explained on Twitter, the documents actually show that they were being cautious to ensure no “games” were being played.
Do #Flynn docs provide basis for pardon?
Conclusion of FBI notes cut strongly in FBI’s favor:
“If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious”
“Protect our institution by not playing games”
If Trump and surrogates are so convinced, let’s wait for federal judge to make call
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) April 30, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti agreed, saying that it isn’t unusual for FBI agents to treat subjects like this. In fact, it’s done to thousands of people.
This isn’t unusual at all.
Michael Flynn was treated like thousands of other subjects who were interviewed by FBI agents.
If you don’t like how Flynn was treated, change the rules for everyone. Because this is how it works. https://t.co/LxyhJMFOhg
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 30, 2020
Trump Berated, Swore at, and Threatened to Sue His Campaign Manager After Internal Polls Show Him Losing to Biden: Report
President Donald Trump was in a “particularly foul mood” last week after his re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale showed him internal polling revealing he is losing to his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in key swing states. New state and nationwide polls released over the past day confirm Biden is currently beating Trump, by as much as ten points in some polls.
Trump, Josh Dawsey as The Washington Post reports, “berated,” “used profanities,” and even threatened to sue Parscale during “a series of calls and meetings last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.” Those also included White House Senior Advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The Post notes the threat to sue Parscale may or may not have been in jest.
The call was “part of an effort by aides to curtail Trump’s freewheeling daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.” It apparently worked. Trump’s Friday briefing was only 22 minutes long and the president took no questions at the end. He also skipped his regular Saturday and Sunday briefings, and attempted a new format on Monday, which was essentially the same as his usual press conferences.
Aides and GOP officials say the briefings are hurting Trump. Last week on Thursday his suggestion that doctors investigate if an “injection” of disinfectant could cure coronavirus exploded across the country, its effects still being felt nearly one week later.
But Trump “resisted the pleas, saying people ‘love’ the briefings and think he is ‘fighting for them,’ a person with knowledge of the Wednesday conversation said. Trump has long been distrustful of polling data presented to him when the numbers are not positive, aides say.”
