HYPOCRISY ALERT
Trump Tries to Walk Back His Threat to Shoot Protestors by Attacking ‘Those Looking to Cause Trouble on Social Media’
Twenty minutes after he was supposed to begin a hastily-called news conference President Donald Trump posted two tweets falsely characterizing his earlier threats to have protestors shot.
Around 1 AM ET Trump posted two tweets, calling people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” and threatening to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right.” He also threatened state and local officials if they did not “assume control” he would, by using “the Military.”
In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
That phrase is a direct quote harkening back to a 1960’s Miami mayor who threatened to “use shotguns, dogs, and a stepped-up ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy” in what he described as a “war” against “young hoodlums,” according to The New York Times archives dug up by Raw Story.
But Friday afternoon Trump tried to walk back those incendiary remarks, which were so divisive Twitter hid them from view for “glorifying violence.”
“Looting leads to shooting,” Trump tweeted, “and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” he insisted, despite threatening to use the “Military” and call in the National Guard.
“It was spoken as a fact,” Trump now claimed, “not as a statement.”
He then tried to blame, wrongly, social media users for misinterpreting his dangerous and caustic comments.
“It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”
Trump finally began his press conference just before 3 PM. In a rare move he took no questions, read a speech about pulling the U.S. out of the World Health Organization, and left.
A few responses:
the racist and incompetent jackass is still going for it https://t.co/viuZLgRUqa
— KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 29, 2020
"nobody should have any problem with this other than the American citizens I was threatening to have shot"
Fixed.
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) May 29, 2020
I know what you’re going to do before even you know.
Your dysfunction is that predictable.https://t.co/Q0Ac7BujCe
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 29, 2020
Deplorables: "I SUPPORT TRUMP BECAUSE HE MEANS WHAT HE SAYS"
Trump: "I didn't mean what I said"
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 29, 2020
You rhymed about the extrajudicial killing of Americans.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 29, 2020
Hannity Says It’s ‘Despicable’ Pelosi ‘Wants a Political Opponent Locked Up’ – After Supporting ‘Lock Her Up’ for Years
Fox News host Sean Hannity, who advises and speaks daily to President Donald Trump, is outraged that Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said of Trump, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”
Thursday night Hannity reacted to the news.
“Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison?” Hannity, incredulous, said. “That happens in banana republics—beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.”
Sean Hannity on Fox tonight, without any hint of irony: “Based on no actual crimes, [Pelosi] wants a political opponent locked up in prison. Umm, that happens in banana republics. Beyond despicable behavior.” pic.twitter.com/bZceCo4sIn
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2019
The Speaker said it behind closed doors, not on stage at a political campaign rally, not on national TV, but to her caucus who are increasingly pushing for impeachment. It was not a comment that was meant for the general public. Politico, citing several Democratic sources, reported her remarks.
Hannity has literally stood on stage next to President Donald Trump at a campaign rally where the crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” – referring to Hillary Clinton. Based on no actual crimes, Trump and his supporters regularly call for a political opponent to be locked up in prison.
Here’s Hannity pushing for Clinton to be locked up on his Fox News show:
Here’s Trump calling for his political opponent to be locked up in prison:
Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted and should be in jail. Instead she is running for president in what looks like a rigged election
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2016
Here’s President Trump telling supporters chanting, “Lock her up!” to “speak to Jeff Sessions about that.”
