Connect with us

HYPOCRISY ALERT

Trump Tries to Walk Back His Threat to Shoot Protestors by Attacking ‘Those Looking to Cause Trouble on Social Media’

Published

on

Twenty minutes after he was supposed to begin a hastily-called news conference President Donald Trump posted two tweets falsely characterizing his earlier threats to have protestors shot.

Around 1 AM ET Trump posted two tweets, calling people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” and threatening to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right.” He also threatened state and local officials if they did not  “assume control” he would, by using “the Military.”

In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

That phrase is a direct quote harkening back to a 1960’s Miami mayor who threatened to “use shotguns, dogs, and a stepped-up ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy” in what he described as a “war” against “young hoodlums,” according to The New York Times archives dug up by Raw Story.

But Friday afternoon Trump tried to walk back those incendiary remarks, which were so divisive Twitter hid them from view for “glorifying violence.”

“Looting leads to shooting,” Trump tweeted, “and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” he insisted, despite threatening to use the “Military” and call in the National Guard.

“It was spoken as a fact,” Trump now claimed, “not as a statement.”

He then tried to blame, wrongly, social media users for misinterpreting his dangerous and caustic comments.

“It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

Trump finally began his press conference just before 3 PM. In a rare move he took no questions, read a speech about pulling the U.S. out of the World Health Organization, and left.

A few responses:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

HYPOCRISY ALERT

Hannity Says It’s ‘Despicable’ Pelosi ‘Wants a Political Opponent Locked Up’ – After Supporting ‘Lock Her Up’ for Years

Published

12 months ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who advises and speaks daily to President Donald Trump, is outraged that Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said of Trump, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

Thursday night Hannity reacted to the news.

“Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison?” Hannity, incredulous, said. “That happens in banana republics—beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.”

The Speaker said it behind closed doors, not on stage at a political campaign rally, not on national TV, but to her caucus who are increasingly pushing for impeachment. It was not a comment that was meant for the general public. Politico, citing several Democratic sources, reported her remarks.

Hannity has literally stood on stage next to President Donald Trump at a campaign rally where the crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” – referring to Hillary Clinton. Based on no actual crimes, Trump and his supporters regularly call for a political opponent to be locked up in prison.

Here’s Hannity pushing for Clinton to be locked up on his Fox News show:

Here’s Trump calling for his political opponent to be locked up in prison:

Here’s President Trump telling supporters chanting, “Lock her up!” to “speak to Jeff Sessions about that.”

RELATED STORIES:

DONALD TRUMP TALKS TO SEAN HANNITY ALL THE TIME – INCLUDING EVERY NIGHT RIGHT BEFORE BED

SEAN HANNITY TAKES TIME OFF AS ADVERTISERS FLEE AFTER HE PUSHES FAKE STORY ABOUT REAL MURDER OF DNC STAFFER

FOX’S HANNITY FEARS LIBERALS WILL MAKE IT ILLEGAL TO TELL KIDS ‘BEING GAY IS NOT NORMAL’

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.