Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’

In a series of post-midnight tweets President Donald Trump called people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” threatened to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right,” and “assume control” by using “the Military.”

In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

This explains the significance of Trump’s disturbing remarks:

Trump’s tweets are not only dangerous, but expose his ignorance of the situation. The Governor had activated 500 National Guard soldiers 8 hours earlier:

Earlier: Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)

 

