Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’

In a series of post-midnight tweets President Donald Trump called people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” threatened to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right,” and “assume control” by using “the Military.”

In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

This explains the significance of Trump’s disturbing remarks:

Telling that the president used the line "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" — uttered in 1967 by Miami Police Chief Headley. Headley used police dogs, shotguns, and stop & frisk against black residents who he said were "taking advantage" of civil rights. https://t.co/mAJqaZgkPO — Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) May 29, 2020

Trump’s tweets are not only dangerous, but expose his ignorance of the situation. The Governor had activated 500 National Guard soldiers 8 hours earlier:

BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activates National Guard — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020

