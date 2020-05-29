News
Trump Blasts Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ and Threatens to Send in National Guard: ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’
In a series of post-midnight tweets President Donald Trump called people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” threatened to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right,” and “assume control” by using “the Military.”
In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
This explains the significance of Trump’s disturbing remarks:
Telling that the president used the line "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" — uttered in 1967 by Miami Police Chief Headley.
Headley used police dogs, shotguns, and stop & frisk against black residents who he said were "taking advantage" of civil rights. https://t.co/mAJqaZgkPO
— Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) May 29, 2020
Trump’s tweets are not only dangerous, but expose his ignorance of the situation. The Governor had activated 500 National Guard soldiers 8 hours earlier:
BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activates National Guard
— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020
Earlier: Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Minneapolis Police Precinct on Fire as Thousands Protest Killing of George Floyd and Refusal to Arrest Cop (Video)
Protestors furious over the on-camera killing of George Floyd took to the streets of Minneapolis for the third night in a row even more outraged after city, state, and federal officials announced investigations but so far have refused to arrest the police officer responsible for his horrific death. Floyd, a Black man, was in police custody, handcuffed, and apparently killed by a white police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat for over seven minutes. Many, including Floyd’s family, are calling his death murder.
MSNBC reporting after 11 PM ET (10 PM local) Minneapolis’ third precinct police station was set on fire. The network’s Ali Velshi is on the ground and filed these reports:
Velshi: The Third Precinct Minneapolis Police Station is now on fire pic.twitter.com/rVrPf6ZOxr
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020
Protestors have been chanting, “What’s his name? George Floyd!”
Crowd chanting George Floyd as the police station is on fire pic.twitter.com/mPiL0Rgq1w
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 29, 2020
Late Thursday afternoon Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and US Attorney Erica MacDonald, and other officials held a press conference. Many were expecting an announcement of the arrest of the officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd. Some were hoping for an announcement of arrest of all four officers present. That announcement did not come.
More video from CNN’s Josh Campbell:
A group here has now set fire to the Precinct 3 police station in Minneapolis. Demonstrators are climbing the building. pic.twitter.com/mhGre6VOD9
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 29, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Minneapolis Is Burning’: Shocking Videos Emerge as Protesters Seek Justice for George Floyd
Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.
Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.
Here are some of the images from the protest:
Minneapolis is burning. pic.twitter.com/TbwbPIbkC9
— Mark Vancleave ?+?=? (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Thick smoke billows as crowd moves back pic.twitter.com/jBJ4VsPW3l
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq
— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020
Chopper 5 is above the protests in Minneapolis as you can see fires burning near 3rd precinct. This is the 2nd night of demonstrations after George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/orZFcnfdtA
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 28, 2020
Got hit by the tear gas #wcco #mpls #newsphotojournalist #cbs pic.twitter.com/m0GP48kcAe
— Dymanh Chhoun (@Dymanh) May 28, 2020
Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t
— Mark Vancleave ?+?=? (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Horses are out at intersection of 27th Ave S and E Lake Street in south Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/R3EgeQnZld
— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020
Many people leaving as the protest has turned very destructive. Buildings being started on fire. pic.twitter.com/AUoZlg6Wpk
— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) May 28, 2020
Autozone fire by 3rd Precinct growing fast. People giving wide latitude now for safety pic.twitter.com/zAlb96hu3d
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020
These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
A rainbow appeared over Minnehaha Avenue around sunset @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/hbRUoQH1Lb
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd https://t.co/MmkCILlGbG
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020
News
US Breaks 100,000 Mark for Coronavirus Deaths
At 1:02 PM the United States coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark. It’s been just four months and eight days since the first case of the deadly virus was diagnosed in the U.S.
According to Johns Hopkins and NBC News, the death toll is now 100,012.
President Donald Trump spent months not taking action and downplaying the threat, then falsely claiming it would “disappear,” like a “miracle.”
A new study shows President Trump’s decision to cut off incoming traffic from China forced hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. without being tested, likely resulting in the huge numbers of coronavirus infections. Trump repeated that deadly error when he shut down traffic from Europe.
The United States has more infections and more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, by far.
GIF: The day-by-day rise in reported US coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/DbdsV1kX7R
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- WHEN YOU'VE LOST RUPERT2 days ago
‘Ugly Even for Him’: Scathing Wall Street Journal Editorial Rails Against Trump for ‘Debasing His Office’
- News2 days ago
‘Effective Immediately’: Amy Cooper Terminated After Calling 911 to Claim a Black Man Was ‘Threatening My Life’
- DANGEROUS ACTS2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway Paints Target on Back of Twitter Executive in Charge of Preventing Disinformation
- TOO BAD2 days ago
‘I, as President, Will Not Allow It to Happen!’: Trump Lashes Out at Twitter for Fact-Checking His Voter Suppression Lies
- 'WORST PRESIDENT THIS COUNTRY HAS EVER HAD'3 days ago
‘Failed Intellectually, Failed Mentally, Failed Morally’: Steve Schmidt Slams Trump’s COVID-19 ‘Incompetence’
- FALSE ACCUSATIONS2 days ago
White House: ‘Our Hearts Are With’ Family of Woman Trump Accused Scarborough of Murdering – Then Attacks MSNBC Host
- RACISM3 days ago
‘Not Going to Participate’: Black Man Accused of ‘Threatening My Life’ by White Woman Says He Refused to Be Intimidated
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Objective Is to Destroy Democrats’: Trump-Loving MAGA Broadcaster Admits He Doesn’t Care About ‘Being Factual’