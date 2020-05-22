RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump Demanded Churches Re-Open After Polls Found ‘Staggering Decline’ in Support From Christian Conservatives: Report
President Donald Trump’s declaration that the federal government now deems churches “essential” and they must be allowed to re-open immediately was unexpected, and a stunning display of yet another presidential power grab.
Asked to respond to the President’s remarks moments after being announced, Rhode Island’s Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo replied, “It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that.”
She was correct: Trump has zero authority to order governors to allow churches to re-open, and zero authority to personally allow them to re-open.
But his impromptu appearance at Friday’s White House press briefing, during which he made his declaration that appeared to be plucked out of thin air, served an important goal: getting his religious right base back.
Politico reports that internal and external “polls paint a bleak picture for Trump, who has counted on broadening his religious support by at least a few percentage points to compensate for weakened appeal with women and suburban populations.”
Declaring there is “alarm inside his campaign,” Politico cited a “person close to the campaign” who “described an April survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, which showed a double-digit decline in Trump’s favorability among white evangelicals (-11), white Catholics (-12) and white mainline protestants (-18) from the previous month, as ‘pretty concerning.'”
Double digit drops from the most dedicated members of Trump’s base must be alarming for the Trump re-election campaign and the President, and that led to his Friday demand to allow churches and other houses of worship to re-open.
It hasn’t gotten better.
Politico notes that the “Pew Research Center released new data last week that showed a 7-point increase from April to May in white Catholics who disapprove of Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and a 6-point decline among white evangelicals who previously gave him positive marks.”
Related: McEnany Blasted for ‘Hideous and Inappropriate’ Claim Reporters ‘Desperately’ Don’t Want Churches to Re-Open
All these developments mean non-Trump supporters may be about to go through an even greater period of difficulty.
“Part of the strategy Trump allies have adopted to protect his relationship with conservative Christians is to frame the novel coronavirus — and church closures in response to social distancing restrictions — as a threat to religious freedom,” Politico notes. “The president’s religious supporters routinely cite religious liberty as one of their top priorities and an area in which they believe the Trump administration has been exceptionally receptive.”
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Prayer Put Trump in the White House and ‘Ultimately’ She’s Working For God
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says her boss is “the Big Guy upstairs,” and she’s not talking about President Donald Trump.
In an interview with the very Trump-friendly Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), founded by televangelist Pat Robertson, McEnany says prayer put this president in the White House.
“Yeah, I think prayer made a difference in the election,” McEnany tells CBN’s David Brody. “Not to say that He puts a certain political party in a certain place at a time but I do believe certain people are meant to be in positions at a certain moment and I do believe that President Trump is the person meant for this moment. I think prayer made a lot of difference.”
Despite specifically promising to not lie to reporters, then immediately lying to reporters, now multiple times, McEnany says, “I know the person I am, and I know what I stand for and I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality, in truth, in loyalty and honesty.”
In reality, McEnany is an anti-Obama birther who opposes same-sex marriage, and even said Pat Robertson was “exactly right” when he said gay people are going to force Christians to “say that you like anal sex, you like oral sex, you like bestiality” – although she added, “I wouldn’t have chosen the same verbiage.”
Today, McEnany says equality, truth, loyalty, and honesty are “the values I’ve lived by my whole life. It’s the values I’ll continue to live by. People will malign you, it comes with the job, but I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the Big Guy upstairs.”
McEnany goes on to say she doesn’t care what people think about her, because “my mission in life when I pass is that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”
Watch:
JUST RELEASED: @PressSec @kayleighmcenany on her critics: “I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality & truth, & loyalty and honesty…I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the big guy upstairs.” @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/YEztoC97JV
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 20, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend President Over ‘Elitist’ Evangelical Magazine’s Attack: My Father ‘Voted for Donald Trump’
Franklin Graham is rushing to defend President Donald Trump from a devastating and damning editorial published Thursday by the evangelical magazine his father founded 63 years ago. In that Christianity Today piece that has gone viral, the magazine’s editor in chief blasts Trump’s “moral deficiencies” and his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” while calling him “morally lost and confused,” and declaring his actions “profoundly immoral.”
Graham, a staunch Trump supporter who traveled the nation in the run up to the 2016 election in a thinly-veiled attempt to help get Trump elected, declares his iconic father, the late Rev. Billy Graham was also a Trump supporter.
“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham writes on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
Billy Graham died in February, 2018 at the age of 99. He turned 98 the day before the 2016 presidential election.
Calling it an “unfathomable” and “totally partisan attack on the President of the United States,” Graham asks why “Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”
Graham then tries to discredit the magazine his father started.
“It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” he accuses.
Then he does exactly what the Christianity Today editorial warned against.
“Look at all the President has accomplished in a very short time,” Graham pleads, pointing to the economy, the defeat of “ISIS & the caliphate,” and “renegotiated trade deals to benefit all Americans.”
The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The President has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the President has appointed conservative judges in record number—and Christianity today wants us to ignore that?
Like Trump, Graham sees the world as transactional, rather than as a moral universe.
“None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” Christianity Today concluded.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Mike Huckabee: It’s ‘Tragic’ Chick-fil-A Will Focus Its Charitable Giving on Causes That Aren’t Anti-LGBTQ – Like Hunger
Mike Huckabee is lashing out at the privately-held Christian chicken fast-food chain he repeatedly has defended for its anti-LGBTQ charitable giving policies. Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two non-profits that have histories of actively working against LGBTQ people and causes like marriage equality.
Instead, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will focus “exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” the company says according to Business Insider.
For Huckabee. that’s “sad” and “tragic.”
The former Arkansas governor and failed GOP presidential candidate took to Twitter to express his anger.
“The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic,” he tweeted.
Huckabee also bragged about his efforts to politicize the Christian chicken chain when he created a “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day.”
In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019
Huckabee is getting called out for his right wing reigious hypocrisy.
“Huckabee is lashing out at the company for focusing on — I repeat — education, homelessness, and hunger,” writes Hemant Mehta at Friendly Atheist. “He’s angry that they’re helping the poor instead of sticking it to LGBTQ people. Chick-fil-A, of course, has vehemently denied that they were ever anti-LGBTQ, so Huckabee’s rant merely confirms what critics have always said about them.”
“It’s also ironic because you could easily make the argument that Chick-fil-A is sticking to its Christian values with the change,” Mehta continues. “They’re going all in on imitating Jesus! It wouldn’t even be hard to make that argument. But Huckabee, always in Christian Persecution mode, can’t bring himself to do that. Even he seems to believe Christianity is all about hating LGBTQ people, and a company that avoids that is somehow anti-Christian.”
‘This Is Fascism’: Internet Blasts ‘Openly Racist AF’ Mike Huckabee for Posting Racist Tweet
Mike Huckabee Forced to Resign From CMA Charity Board After Outrage Over His Anti-Gay Views
Mike Huckabee Insists He Never Supported Or Defended Josh Duggar. His Facebook Page Says Otherwise.
