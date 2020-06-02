RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Archbishop Hammers Trump’s ‘Reprehensible’ Catholic Shrine Visit After ‘the Use of Tear Gas’ to ‘Silence’ and ‘Intimidate’
Catholics Denounce Latest ‘Photo Op’
The Archbishop of Washington, D.C. is denouncing President Donald Trump’s late Tuesday morning trip to visit a Catholic shrine that honors Pope John Paul II, specifically noting Trump teargassed protestors who were peacefully standing at St. John’s church just one day prior. Catholics came to protest, with some holding signs saying, “Our Church is Not a Photo Op,” as they chanted, “Black Lives Matter!” (video below.)
Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the nation’s highest-ranking African-American Catholic prelate, issued a strongly-worded statement calling Trump’s decision to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine “baffling and reprehensible,” as The Washington Post reports.
Gregory said it “violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.”
“Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings,” the Archbishop added. “His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth. He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”
The Archbishop was not the only religious leader to criticize the President.
America Magazine reports Trump’s visit prompted “criticism from Catholics who demonstrated near the Catholic University of America, which is adjacent to the shrine, with some praying the rosary while holding signs reading, “Our Church is Not a Photo Op” and ‘Black Lives Matter.'”
The scene as Trump leaves the John Paul II Shrine in NE DC. pic.twitter.com/XgyIIxZUUA
— Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) June 2, 2020
“President Trump is now using the Catholic faith in another photo op to defend his appalling refusal to address racism and police violence in the United States,” Sister Simone Campbell said.
As Trump visits the St John Paul II National Shrine today, I hope someone proclaims today’s Gospel (Mark 12:13-17) where Herodians and Pharisees are called out for their hypocrisy.
— Bishop John Stowe (@BpStowe) June 2, 2020
“The purpose of Mr. Trump’s visit was to highlight his administration’s efforts to protect religious liberty,” America Magazine added. “Later in the day, he is expected to return to the White House to sign an executive order related to that subject. The visit comes as the president’s reelection campaign has made efforts in recent weeks to appeal to white Catholic voters, a demographic he won in 2016.”
Pres. Trump visits Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a wreath in honor of the former Pope’s 100th birthday. It comes amid criticism for the president’s photo op at St. John’s Church yesterday, which involved breaking up a peaceful demonstration. https://t.co/bxvKH8mVVi pic.twitter.com/3ChCQqtXlv
— ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020
UPDATE:
Trump is making his way to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception here in my neighborhood of Brookland in NE #DC the protesters are assembled and waiting. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/TFdqW30w8k
— Sasha Ghosh-Siminoff (@SSiminoff) June 2, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump Demanded Churches Re-Open After Polls Found ‘Staggering Decline’ in Support From Christian Conservatives: Report
President Donald Trump’s declaration that the federal government now deems churches “essential” and they must be allowed to re-open immediately was unexpected, and a stunning display of yet another presidential power grab.
Asked to respond to the President’s remarks moments after being announced, Rhode Island’s Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo replied, “It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that.”
She was correct: Trump has zero authority to order governors to allow churches to re-open, and zero authority to personally allow them to re-open.
But his impromptu appearance at Friday’s White House press briefing, during which he made his declaration that appeared to be plucked out of thin air, served an important goal: getting his religious right base back.
Politico reports that internal and external “polls paint a bleak picture for Trump, who has counted on broadening his religious support by at least a few percentage points to compensate for weakened appeal with women and suburban populations.”
Declaring there is “alarm inside his campaign,” Politico cited a “person close to the campaign” who “described an April survey by the Public Religion Research Institute, which showed a double-digit decline in Trump’s favorability among white evangelicals (-11), white Catholics (-12) and white mainline protestants (-18) from the previous month, as ‘pretty concerning.'”
Double digit drops from the most dedicated members of Trump’s base must be alarming for the Trump re-election campaign and the President, and that led to his Friday demand to allow churches and other houses of worship to re-open.
It hasn’t gotten better.
Politico notes that the “Pew Research Center released new data last week that showed a 7-point increase from April to May in white Catholics who disapprove of Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and a 6-point decline among white evangelicals who previously gave him positive marks.”
Related: McEnany Blasted for ‘Hideous and Inappropriate’ Claim Reporters ‘Desperately’ Don’t Want Churches to Re-Open
All these developments mean non-Trump supporters may be about to go through an even greater period of difficulty.
“Part of the strategy Trump allies have adopted to protect his relationship with conservative Christians is to frame the novel coronavirus — and church closures in response to social distancing restrictions — as a threat to religious freedom,” Politico notes. “The president’s religious supporters routinely cite religious liberty as one of their top priorities and an area in which they believe the Trump administration has been exceptionally receptive.”
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Prayer Put Trump in the White House and ‘Ultimately’ She’s Working For God
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says her boss is “the Big Guy upstairs,” and she’s not talking about President Donald Trump.
In an interview with the very Trump-friendly Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), founded by televangelist Pat Robertson, McEnany says prayer put this president in the White House.
“Yeah, I think prayer made a difference in the election,” McEnany tells CBN’s David Brody. “Not to say that He puts a certain political party in a certain place at a time but I do believe certain people are meant to be in positions at a certain moment and I do believe that President Trump is the person meant for this moment. I think prayer made a lot of difference.”
Despite specifically promising to not lie to reporters, then immediately lying to reporters, now multiple times, McEnany says, “I know the person I am, and I know what I stand for and I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality, in truth, in loyalty and honesty.”
In reality, McEnany is an anti-Obama birther who opposes same-sex marriage, and even said Pat Robertson was “exactly right” when he said gay people are going to force Christians to “say that you like anal sex, you like oral sex, you like bestiality” – although she added, “I wouldn’t have chosen the same verbiage.”
Today, McEnany says equality, truth, loyalty, and honesty are “the values I’ve lived by my whole life. It’s the values I’ll continue to live by. People will malign you, it comes with the job, but I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the Big Guy upstairs.”
McEnany goes on to say she doesn’t care what people think about her, because “my mission in life when I pass is that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”
Watch:
JUST RELEASED: @PressSec @kayleighmcenany on her critics: “I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality & truth, & loyalty and honesty…I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the big guy upstairs.” @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/YEztoC97JV
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 20, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend President Over ‘Elitist’ Evangelical Magazine’s Attack: My Father ‘Voted for Donald Trump’
Franklin Graham is rushing to defend President Donald Trump from a devastating and damning editorial published Thursday by the evangelical magazine his father founded 63 years ago. In that Christianity Today piece that has gone viral, the magazine’s editor in chief blasts Trump’s “moral deficiencies” and his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” while calling him “morally lost and confused,” and declaring his actions “profoundly immoral.”
Graham, a staunch Trump supporter who traveled the nation in the run up to the 2016 election in a thinly-veiled attempt to help get Trump elected, declares his iconic father, the late Rev. Billy Graham was also a Trump supporter.
“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham writes on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
Billy Graham died in February, 2018 at the age of 99. He turned 98 the day before the 2016 presidential election.
Calling it an “unfathomable” and “totally partisan attack on the President of the United States,” Graham asks why “Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”
Graham then tries to discredit the magazine his father started.
“It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” he accuses.
Then he does exactly what the Christianity Today editorial warned against.
“Look at all the President has accomplished in a very short time,” Graham pleads, pointing to the economy, the defeat of “ISIS & the caliphate,” and “renegotiated trade deals to benefit all Americans.”
The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The President has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the President has appointed conservative judges in record number—and Christianity today wants us to ignore that?
Like Trump, Graham sees the world as transactional, rather than as a moral universe.
“None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” Christianity Today concluded.
Trending
- COWARD IN CHIEF2 days ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- COWARD IN CHIEF1 day ago
Trump Branded ‘Bunker Boy’ for ‘Hiding in the Basement’ and Turning Off White House Lights: ‘Total Lack of Leadership’
- WEAKEST PRESIDENT EVER2 days ago
‘He Had Nothing to Say’: Top Newspapers Deliver Scathing Articles Rebuking Trump’s Absence as Nation Protests
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?2 days ago
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
- News1 day ago
Trump Mocked in China’s State Media for Fleeing to Bunker in the Face of Protests: ‘Mr President, Don’t Go Hide’
- NORMALIZING DICTATORS3 days ago
Trump threatens to use “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” on police brutality protestors
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'3 days ago
Shady U.S. Department Trump official used his position to get his son-in-law an EPA job
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT16 hours ago
‘Fascism Has Come to America’: Trump Ripped for Gassing Protesters to Hold Awkward Bible Photo-Op