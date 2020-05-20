Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Prayer Put Trump in the White House and ‘Ultimately’ She’s Working For God

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says her boss is “the Big Guy upstairs,” and she’s not talking about President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the very Trump-friendly Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), founded by televangelist Pat Robertson, McEnany says prayer put this president in the White House.

“Yeah, I think prayer made a difference in the election,” McEnany tells CBN’s David Brody. “Not to say that He puts a certain political party in a certain place at a time but I do believe certain people are meant to be in positions at a certain moment and I do believe that President Trump is the person meant for this moment. I think prayer made a lot of difference.”

Despite specifically promising to not lie to reporters, then immediately lying to reporters, now multiple times, McEnany says, “I know the person I am, and I know what I stand for and I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality, in truth, in loyalty and honesty.”

In reality, McEnany is an anti-Obama birther who opposes same-sex marriage, and even said Pat Robertson was “exactly right” when he said gay people are going to force Christians to “say that you like anal sex, you like oral sex, you like bestiality” – although she added, “I wouldn’t have chosen the same verbiage.”

Today, McEnany says equality, truth, loyalty, and honesty are “the values I’ve lived by my whole life. It’s the values I’ll continue to live by. People will malign you, it comes with the job, but I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the Big Guy upstairs.”

McEnany goes on to say she doesn’t care what people think about her, because “my mission in life when I pass is that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

