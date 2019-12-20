RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend President Over ‘Elitist’ Evangelical Magazine’s Attack: My Father ‘Voted for Donald Trump’
Franklin Graham is rushing to defend President Donald Trump from a devastating and damning editorial published Thursday by the evangelical magazine his father founded 63 years ago. In that Christianity Today piece that has gone viral, the magazine’s editor in chief blasts Trump’s “moral deficiencies” and his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” while calling him “morally lost and confused,” and declaring his actions “profoundly immoral.”
Graham, a staunch Trump supporter who traveled the nation in the run up to the 2016 election in a thinly-veiled attempt to help get Trump elected, declares his iconic father, the late Rev. Billy Graham was also a Trump supporter.
“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham writes on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
Billy Graham died in February, 2018 at the age of 99. He turned 98 the day before the 2016 presidential election.
Calling it an “unfathomable” and “totally partisan attack on the President of the United States,” Graham asks why “Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”
Graham then tries to discredit the magazine his father started.
“It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” he accuses.
Then he does exactly what the Christianity Today editorial warned against.
“Look at all the President has accomplished in a very short time,” Graham pleads, pointing to the economy, the defeat of “ISIS & the caliphate,” and “renegotiated trade deals to benefit all Americans.”
The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The President has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world—and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the President has appointed conservative judges in record number—and Christianity today wants us to ignore that?
Like Trump, Graham sees the world as transactional, rather than as a moral universe.
“None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” Christianity Today concluded.
Mike Huckabee: It’s ‘Tragic’ Chick-fil-A Will Focus Its Charitable Giving on Causes That Aren’t Anti-LGBTQ – Like Hunger
Mike Huckabee is lashing out at the privately-held Christian chicken fast-food chain he repeatedly has defended for its anti-LGBTQ charitable giving policies. Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two non-profits that have histories of actively working against LGBTQ people and causes like marriage equality.
Instead, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will focus “exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” the company says according to Business Insider.
For Huckabee. that’s “sad” and “tragic.”
The former Arkansas governor and failed GOP presidential candidate took to Twitter to express his anger.
“The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic,” he tweeted.
Huckabee also bragged about his efforts to politicize the Christian chicken chain when he created a “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day.”
In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019
Huckabee is getting called out for his right wing reigious hypocrisy.
“Huckabee is lashing out at the company for focusing on — I repeat — education, homelessness, and hunger,” writes Hemant Mehta at Friendly Atheist. “He’s angry that they’re helping the poor instead of sticking it to LGBTQ people. Chick-fil-A, of course, has vehemently denied that they were ever anti-LGBTQ, so Huckabee’s rant merely confirms what critics have always said about them.”
“It’s also ironic because you could easily make the argument that Chick-fil-A is sticking to its Christian values with the change,” Mehta continues. “They’re going all in on imitating Jesus! It wouldn’t even be hard to make that argument. But Huckabee, always in Christian Persecution mode, can’t bring himself to do that. Even he seems to believe Christianity is all about hating LGBTQ people, and a company that avoids that is somehow anti-Christian.”
Pastor Refuses Funeral for Dying Tennessee Man Because His Son Is Gay
A Sweetwater, Tennessee pastor is refusing to grant a 71-year old man’s dying wish: to be buried in the first church he ever attended.
Jessie Goodman (photo, right) says his father is dying and only has days left to live. He told ABC affiliate News 9 that Pastor Jay Scruggs of Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church will not bury his father if Jessie or Jessie’s fiancé “take part in any way,” including just attending the ceremony.
“They’re punishing my dad for a lifestyle choice I’ve made. It’s not me up there in a casket. It’s him,” Goodman, who is in a committed same-sex relationship, says.
Pastor Scruggs would not comment, “but did say he would talk with us after Jessie’s father is in the grave,” News 9 notes.
The family has decided to have the funeral elsewhere when Jessie’s father passes. They’ve asked his name not be used in the press.
Watch:
Senator Who Blocked LGBT Woman’s Nomination Mocked for Saying Equality Act Is Unnecessary and ‘Divides Our Nation’
Authored Special ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill to ‘Defend’ Christians From Same-Sex Marriage
A U.S. Senator is speaking out in opposition after the House of Representatives Friday afternoon passed the historic Equality Act. The legislation expands existing civil rights laws to protect LGBTQ people in areas including employment, housing, banking and credit, education, public accommodations, federally-funded programs, and jury service.
Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, who won his seat as the Tea Party movement rose to power, took time Friday to attack the passage of the Equality Act, which won just eight Republican votes in the House.
And he’s getting scorched, mocked, and slammed for remarks.
Lee in December blocked the renomination of a lesbian to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and said her views on marriage were “radical.”
Today he says the legislation, which heads to the Senate but has little chance of being brought to the floor for a vote, is unnecessary – that LGBT people don’t need protection because Americans are becoming more “tolerant.”
Americans are becoming more tolerant every day, which is why the Equality Act is so counterproductive. It unnecessarily pits communities against each other and divides our nation when patience and understanding are so sorely needed.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 17, 2019
Lee, a religious extremist, thinks legislation protecting certain groups of people is “counterproductive” and divisive. Yet the Supreme Court was getting ready to rule that same-sex couples have the right to marry, he authored a bill providing special religious rights to people of faith to allow them to discriminate against LGBT people, and especially same-sex couples.
Lee’s sweeping First Amendment Defense Act (FADA) would have allowed employers to deny spousal and parental rights, including those given under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. It would also allow non-profits and even government contractors the right to discriminate against anyone who is LGBT.
Senator Lee, who once was rumored to be on President Donald Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees, opposes same-sex marriage. He’s said so very clearly: “I do not support gay marriage.”
Here’s how some are responding to Senator Lee’s remarks on the Equality Act:
“Americans are becoming tolerant so if you libs try to pass a bill that would protect LGBT people, Americans will become intolerant.” https://t.co/Gj5nPW1LA7
— Todd (@todd_econ) May 17, 2019
“Please be tolerant and patient and understanding of my need to deny you a job, a house, a loan, medical care, public assistance….” https://t.co/NWpGUZ7v6O
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) May 17, 2019
🚨 orwellian doublespeak 🚨
be on the lookout for liar-bigot @senMikelee who is pressing forward with his campaign of propaganda doublespeak against all that is decent in this world https://t.co/P7kWhuhVaY
— #JulianCastro2020 (@notUnitePink) May 17, 2019
“How can the democrats says such hurtful, divisive things as ‘Treat people equally'” https://t.co/XcyGNOKUUH
— 11mm Chris (@pacanukeha) May 17, 2019
So oblivious of his own privilege that he doesn’t see the need to provide legal protections to discriminated minorities. https://t.co/kNhwVTAx66
— Reggie Santiago (@reggie_lee1) May 17, 2019
The worst hottest take I’ve seen on this hell site today https://t.co/enJfQYDvFF
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 17, 2019
Nobody *wants* an abortion, so these new state laws are so counterproductive. They unnecessarily pit communities against each other… How’s that work for you, @SenMikeLee ? https://t.co/GGCx08jCC8
— Jon Becker (@jonbecker) May 17, 2019
Tell this to the random bros that called me and a friend fags as we waited outside a gay bar.
Or the Uber driver that tried to kick me and my friends out of the car on a busy street. https://t.co/ieMNJ0CNzz
— Michael (@MDNay) May 17, 2019
Dumbass saying shit just to say it. https://t.co/FV79IzVaSi
— Jeff 📎🇺🇸 (@jjhparker) May 17, 2019
The president Mike Lee unflinchingly supports wanted to ban Muslims from the country, regularly demeans migrants as rapists and criminals, and banned trans people from the military https://t.co/G60CzIDX0g
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2019
Wow. Senator Mike Lee comes out publicly against equality. Come on, Utah, you’re better than this. https://t.co/gtIt7OpPxU
— Professor Chaos (@akaProfessorCha) May 17, 2019
soooo…. you’re telling me that we shouldn’t ban employment and housing discrimination because it just doesn’t happen as often as it used to? riiiiiiiight https://t.co/oqBhzpigaD
— turner (@tgcowles) May 17, 2019
This tweet is so white it was just invited to pledge Kappa Alpha https://t.co/W7Czv0jta1
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 17, 2019
Isn’t this the same asshole that blocked a confirmation of a woman because she was gay??? https://t.co/lkC3mMyGvH
— Jason P. (@JasonP_YYC) May 17, 2019
Well, now that we have input from the “born with every possible advantage and never discriminated against in their lives” crowd… https://t.co/A0XNtgBNcu
— (((TheFaust))) (@FaustMN) May 17, 2019
Scumbag republican hypocrite @gop dude is the same scumbag republican @gop dude who expressed his “more tolerance every day” by voting FOR a Muslim ban and AGAINST transgender in military. https://t.co/wvWnvNQowy
— Marsha (@RabidBadger) May 17, 2019
Mike is basically blaming people that are pro equality for upsetting bigots… https://t.co/oGeCpy5LE7
— Wilhelm Von Stupid (@rinaldopurisimo) May 17, 2019
Image via Facebook
