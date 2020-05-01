New White House Press Secretary Holds First Press Conference, Promises to Never Lie to Reporters, Lies to Reporters

It didn’t take long.

In January of 2017 Sean Spicer kicked off his tenure at the White House press briefing room podium by lying to reporters during his very first press conference.

With the first White House press secretary briefing in over a year set to start soon, a flashback to the moment during the first full day of Trump’s presidency when it became clear his administration was going to be the stuff of dystopian novels pic.twitter.com/in80iC7OQ1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

Reporters in the White House press corps asked his replacement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she would ever lie to them. She promised she would not. She did.

Now reporters have asked President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, if she would ever lie to them.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” McEnany told reporters.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — Kayleigh McEnany during her first press briefing as press secretary (bookmark this) pic.twitter.com/PqUhRAWiun — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

It took barely minutes for her to break that promise.

McEnany lied that the allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were “verifiably false.” She lied about what an FBI agent wrote in his notes before questioning former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, now a convicted felon who lied to the FBI. She lied that President Trump “has always told the truth.” And while it might not qualify as a lie, in very carefully-worded remarks she used unnamed “experts” who she says told her President Trump is data-driven and always sides with data.

Lastly, her final claim was the Russia probe resulted in “the complete and total exoneration of President Trump,” which is a lie.

Kayleigh McEnany lies that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were “verifiably false.” pic.twitter.com/RCa13EjMpP — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 1, 2020

“The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made against Justice Kavanaugh” — McEnany just lied, breaking the promise she made not to just minutes ago. The allegations against Kavanaugh were not verifiably false. It was a good run. pic.twitter.com/XQp1yer9vt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

McEnany keeps saying the FBI note says they “want to get someone to lie.” That’s not what the note says, and you can read it yourself. pic.twitter.com/sYF3W0OjEf — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 1, 2020

Here’s massive spin: Trump repeatedly freely admits he doesn’t care about data, and that he trusts his gut. Using “experts” who claim – falsely – he is data-driven is craven.

#NEW McEnany on re-opening: “The President is resolute in saying that the states take the lead here. It’s the decision of governors to decide what’s best for their states.” “That being said, I talk to the experts..& they say this President has always sided on the side of data.” — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) May 1, 2020

Then there’s this:

“He has always told the truth,” new @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany says of President Trump. We have 18,000 things to say about that. https://t.co/NK5AzRldqL — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) May 1, 2020

And finally, this: