New White House Press Secretary Holds First Press Conference, Promises to Never Lie to Reporters, Lies to Reporters
It didn’t take long.
In January of 2017 Sean Spicer kicked off his tenure at the White House press briefing room podium by lying to reporters during his very first press conference.
With the first White House press secretary briefing in over a year set to start soon, a flashback to the moment during the first full day of Trump’s presidency when it became clear his administration was going to be the stuff of dystopian novels pic.twitter.com/in80iC7OQ1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
Reporters in the White House press corps asked his replacement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she would ever lie to them. She promised she would not. She did.
Now reporters have asked President Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, if she would ever lie to them.
“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” McEnany told reporters.
“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — Kayleigh McEnany during her first press briefing as press secretary (bookmark this) pic.twitter.com/PqUhRAWiun
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
It took barely minutes for her to break that promise.
McEnany lied that the allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were “verifiably false.” She lied about what an FBI agent wrote in his notes before questioning former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, now a convicted felon who lied to the FBI. She lied that President Trump “has always told the truth.” And while it might not qualify as a lie, in very carefully-worded remarks she used unnamed “experts” who she says told her President Trump is data-driven and always sides with data.
Lastly, her final claim was the Russia probe resulted in “the complete and total exoneration of President Trump,” which is a lie.
Kayleigh McEnany lies that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were “verifiably false.” pic.twitter.com/RCa13EjMpP
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 1, 2020
“The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made against Justice Kavanaugh” — McEnany just lied, breaking the promise she made not to just minutes ago. The allegations against Kavanaugh were not verifiably false.
It was a good run. pic.twitter.com/XQp1yer9vt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
McEnany keeps saying the FBI note says they “want to get someone to lie.” That’s not what the note says, and you can read it yourself. pic.twitter.com/sYF3W0OjEf
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 1, 2020
Here’s massive spin: Trump repeatedly freely admits he doesn’t care about data, and that he trusts his gut. Using “experts” who claim – falsely – he is data-driven is craven.
#NEW McEnany on re-opening:
“The President is resolute in saying that the states take the lead here. It’s the decision of governors to decide what’s best for their states.”
“That being said, I talk to the experts..& they say this President has always sided on the side of data.”
— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) May 1, 2020
Then there’s this:
“He has always told the truth,” new @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany says of President Trump.
We have 18,000 things to say about that. https://t.co/NK5AzRldqL
— Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) May 1, 2020
And finally, this:
I’m old enough to remember 45 minutes ago when @PressSec said she would never lie to us.
Mueller report: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” https://t.co/PAtLMg11fX
— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) May 1, 2020
‘You Just Saw the President Lying’: Anderson Cooper Stunned After Trump Claims He Was Just Being ‘Sarcastic’
CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday found himself in shock after President Donald Trump tried to claim that his musings about treating coronavirus by injecting disinfectants into the human body were “sarcastic.”
After playing footage showing Trump telling a reporter that he wasn’t serious about his proposed disinfectant injection remedy, Cooper immediately called B.S. on the president’s excuse.
“What you just heard is the president of the United States just lying,” Cooper said. “It’s fascinating because he’s lying about something that we all witnessed just yesterday of him talking to his own coronavirus task force about research on injecting bleach, disinfectants into people, somehow cleaning them from the inside… there was no sarcasm, we have the tape.”
Cooper then brought on reporter Kaitlan Collins and asked her why she thought the president believed he could rewrite history like this.
Related –
Trump: I Was Just Being ‘Sarcastic’ When I Suggested Testing an ‘Injection’ of Disinfectant to Cure Coronavirus
“This is a tactic we have seen the president take before, when he made a remark and it has been widely criticized by experts in the area, he often has… his aides using the excuse, ‘He’s being sarcastic.’ The press secretary put out a statement earlier, she did not say the president was being sarcastic, she accused the media taking the president out of context.”
Watch the video below.
‘Deadly Ignorance’: GOP Governor Slammed for Falsely Claiming ‘We Didn’t Know’ Asymptomatic People Transmit Coronavirus
“This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel.”
Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp has been under fire for refusing to issue a stay at home order for his state’s 10.6 million people. On Wednesday, after his fellow GOP Governor to the south, Florida’s Ron DeSantis succumbed to nationwide public outrage, Kemp finally told his citizens to stay home.
But Kemp is now under fire for his false claim that “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.
During Kemp’s announcement he also falsely claims he’s been “following the science,” and calls it a “game changer.” He’s now being accused of a “stunning admission of deadly ignorance.”
A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR
— Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020
Scientific and mainstream media articles going back to at least February 24 – not in “the last 24 hours” – have made clear people with no symptoms can transmit the coronavirus. Many more articles appeared in mid-March. A University of Texas at Austin study published March 16 found “that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by somebody who has the virus but does not yet have symptoms.”
Harvard epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding doesn’t hold back on Kemp’s claim: “That is a lie. We’ve know about asymptomatic transmission for well over a month or more.”
That is a lie. We’ve know about asymptomatic transmission for well over a month or more. And CDC and Emory SPH advisors are in his back yard. Don’t try to deny science was there all along. #COVID19 https://t.co/OWs2qj0eCZ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 2, 2020
Many across the nation are furious, and as some pointed out, the CDC is based in Atlanta.
I don’t think it’s deadly ignorance. It’s almost certainly a deadly lie. Experts have been saying that people could be shedding viruses before they were symptomatic since January. Remember he lives 6.5 miles from the from the CDC main campus.
— randytoad (@randytoad) April 2, 2020
Is this one of those newfangled videos where they put words in people’s mouths? Because I can’t believe anyone would admit they didn’t know until the last 24 hours that asymptomatic people could pass on the Coronavirus. This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel. https://t.co/UFTn3akax2
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 2, 2020
A deadly admission. He must have been listening to 45, not scientists. Remember @staceyabrams could have been your governor instead of this ill-informed danger to you. https://t.co/Ab0OcHEduJ
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) April 2, 2020
Imagine a loved one dying because your governor was too lazy to read the news any time in the last month https://t.co/NF9XhZ4RPD
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 2, 2020
Does @GovKemp not read? https://t.co/R1s7SUC31F
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 2, 2020
Everyone in Georgia should be outraged.
We’ve known this for over 3 months now… Brian Kemp is either lying to the public during a pandemic or is dangerously incompetent. https://t.co/fuv7FDyAdB
— Quarantined William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 2, 2020
Stacey would have known. 💅🏽 https://t.co/K6uxpdu2D1
— Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) April 2, 2020
How did he not know? Did he have his earmuffs on? Did he refuse to read a newspaper or review ANY information about this virus before this week? Probably. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/ILK6MC8JrB
— reedgalen (@reedgalen) April 2, 2020
Y’all could’ve had Stacey Abrams. But the lying, cheating, incompetent white guy was and is preferred by many. https://t.co/ryJNDRJbnR
— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 2, 2020
‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly
National Public Radio (NPR) is standing by “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly after she was attacked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“One day after a contentious interview followed by an expletive-filled verbal lashing of NPR host Mary Louise Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is publicly accusing her of lying to him — ‘twice,’” NPR reported. “He does not explain how and offers no evidence, but in their recorded interview the nation’s top diplomat declined to respond when Kelly asked if he owed an apology to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from that post last year after allies of President Trump accused her of disloyalty.”
Nancy Barnes, NPR senior vice president for news, is standing by Kelly’s reporting.
“Mary Louise Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report,” Barnes said in a statement.
NPR President and CEO John Lansing also defended Kelly.
“Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most respected, truthful, factual, professional and ethical journalists in the United States, and that’s known by the entire press corps,” Lansing said on Saturday. “And I stand behind her and I stand behind the NPR newsroom, and the statement from the secretary of state is blatantly false.”
“But this goes well beyond tension — this goes towards intimidation,” he added. “And let me just say this: we will not be intimidated. Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.”
Without giving evidence, @SecPompeo accused @NPRKelly of lying to him — “twice.”
“Let me just say this: we will not be intimidated,” NPR President and CEO John Lansing told @npratc. “Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.” https://t.co/Ic9wEs4XEr
— NPR (@NPR) January 25, 2020
