CORRUPTION
‘Good to Be a Criminal Who Is Friends With the President’: Manafort Early Prison Release Draws Outrage – ‘Doesn’t Qualify’
“Released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege”
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on Wednesday released convicted felon Paul Manafort to home confinement, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. But many online quickly expressed outrage upon learning the President’s former campaign chairman who has ties to Russia is housed in a prison that has no coronavirus cases.
Under Attorney General Bill Barr federal prisons have slowly been releasing prisoners from jail to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but certain conditions must be met. Prisoners have to have served at least half their sentence, or served at least one-quarter of their sentence and have less than 18 months remaining.
Manafort meets none of those requirements.
“Manafort, 71, has been serving out his more than seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a federal correctional institution in central Pennsylvania,” ABC News reports. “He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March 2019. He was slated to be released from prison November 4, 2024. The charges stemmed from his work related to Ukraine between 2006 and 2015.”
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC contributor and a University of Alabama law professor, says Manafort simply doesn’t qualify.
“This raises real fairness concerns. Manafort doesn’t qualify for compassionate release,” Vance says on Twitter. “Did he get special treatment ahead of others who do? People in facilities with outbreaks or closer to the end of their sentence? Did Trump’s friend get preferential treatment under the guise of appropriate releases to protect BOP inmates?
She notes that former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, “much closer to the end of his sentence, was denied release after news he would be was made public.”
Some are suggesting Manafort’s release proves Trump intervened in keeping Cohen in jail.
Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty while showing something approaching genuine recognizance, remains in jail. Manafort and Flynn, who stuck by Trump and actively worked to sabotage law enforcement, are being openly rewarded by the administration. https://t.co/r0FNROVLEq
— Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 13, 2020
Last year CNN reported “Special counsel Robert Mueller believes that Paul Manafort was sharing polling data and discussing Russian-Ukrainian policy with his close Russian-intelligence-linked associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, while he led the Trump presidential campaign, according to parts of a court filing that were meant to be redacted by Manafort’s legal team Tuesday but were released publicly.”
Outrage over what many see as unwarranted preferential treatment was widespread.
Some, perhaps mockingly, wondered if Manafort might get his old job back, working for the Trump campaign, given the President is reportedly considering re-hiring his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Here’s what some others are saying:
It’s good to be a criminal who is friends with the President. Congrats, Paul Manafort.
Poor white, black and brown prisoners? Sorry. Stay in jail and get #coronavirus.
The Trump Administration is so openly corrupt. No shame.
— Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) May 13, 2020
Recently, Andrea Circle Bear died of COVID-19, after giving birth via c-section on a ventilator in a federal prison, where she was serving 2 years on a minor drug charge.
Today, Paul Manafort was released to serve his 7 year sentence on serious tax and fraud charges at home.
— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 13, 2020
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released to home confinement amid growing outbreak of white privilege https://t.co/LJO7mbKW1d
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 13, 2020
What message does it send that the president’s campaign chairman can cheat to win an election, go to prison for fraud, and be released because of a crisis caused by the same president he helped elect, even though that president says it’s all under control? https://t.co/r9QvKqZuyt
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 13, 2020
Reality Winner was denied. Michael Cohen’s release (along with many others) was cancelled. But Manafort, who has multiple jurisdictions of trouble and hasn’t completed half his sentence, is released.
It’s as if this isn’t about the pandemic at all. https://t.co/WMr6ldZz2T
— Alison Grinter Allen (@alisongrinter) May 13, 2020
Manafort released. But Yusef still locked up. He’s served 25 years. Been in since he was 16. He’s 41 now. Should have been resentenced 5 years ago. Lost 4 friends already to COVID, now running rampant in Michigan prisons. Highest death toll in country. Why is he still in prison? https://t.co/lMPXtVughJ
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) May 13, 2020
Paul Manafort—who committed some of the most egregious crimes against our nation—gets to go home today to spare him from COVID19.
But Suran Farrell, a woman who killed her abuser & served 30+ years, died in prison from COVID19.
Reprehensible injustice. https://t.co/5eYoL9Xrny
— Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
Nearly 2000 Former DOJ Officials Sign Letter Calling on Barr to Resign Over His ‘Assaults on the Rule of Law’
Call for Resignation and Censure
Nearly 2000 former Dept. of Justice officials have signed on to a letter calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over his “political interference” in the Mike Flynn case, as ABC News reports. The DOJ dropped the charges against President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who had already pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. He was also accused of acting as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while serving on the Trump transition team.
“We continue to believe that it would be best for the integrity of the Justice Department and for our democracy for Attorney General Barr to step aside,” the letter reads. “In the meantime, we call on Congress to hold the Attorney General accountable.”
The former officials also are urging the House Judiciary Committee to “demand that [Barr] answer for his abuses of power. We also call upon Congress to formally censure Attorney General Barr for his repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing the President’s personal bidding rather than acting in the public interest. Our democracy depends on a Department of Justice that acts as an independent arbiter of equal justice, not as an arm of the president’s political apparatus.”
In the Flynn case the officials say “Attorney General Barr has once again assaulted the rule of law,” and urge the judge to deny the DOJ’s request to drop the charges.
“Attorney General Barr’s repeated actions to use the Department as a tool to further President Trump’s personal and political interests have undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the Department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”
The list, currently at 1956 names and growing, includes former U.S. Attorneys and trial attorneys, the Chief of the Criminal Division at SDNY, Inspector Generals, Section Chiefs, and Special Counsels, and others.
CORRUPTION
‘Transparently Corrupt’: Barr Lets Flynn Off Scot-Free as Prosecutor Withdraws From Case – ‘Red Blinking Warning Sign’
Attorney General Bill Barr has filed a 100-page motion in federal court dismissing all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, despite Flynn having pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Here is the government’s full 100-page motion to dismiss the Flynn case: https://t.co/5ZwngLUwXO
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 7, 2020
As Barr filed the motion one of the prosecutors on the case filed a motion to withdraw, which legal experts say is a “red blinking WARNING sign.”
Folks, this ? is a bright red blinking WARNING sign.
Brandon has as much integrity as anyone I know.
If he can’t take whatever drug deal is about to go down, we’re all about to see something rotten to its core.
Remember: next DOJ filing due Monday. What will Barr’s DOJ say? https://t.co/LpXa0e4obD
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 7, 2020
One legal expert calls the DOJ’s motion “transparently corrupt.”
The Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s case is an extremely well written defense argument that would absolutely fail if made by the defense, and will be quoted extensively (to no avail) in future 1001 prosecutions. It’s transparently corrupt.
— LightOfDayHat (@Popehat) May 7, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CORRUPTION
Fired Vaccine Chief Files Bombshell Whistleblower Complaint: Ordered to Award Lucrative Contracts to Jared’s Pals
Dr. Rick Bright has filed a bombshell 89-page whistleblower complaint alleging he was ordered to award lucrative government contracts to friends of Trump administration officials, including to a Big Pharma executive close to Jared Kushner, and says top Trump administration officials ignored his warnings, going back as far as January, on the novel coronavirus that has now killed over 71,000 people in the U.S.
The New York Times reports Dr. Bright, who was the nation’s vaccine chief, alleges that “a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly pressured him to steer millions of dollars in contracts to the clients of a well-connected lobbyist.”
Bright’s complaint also alleges, the Times says, that he “has been protesting ‘cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration,’ including a drug company executive who is close to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.”
The whistle blower complaint “also said Dr. Bright ‘encountered opposition’ from his Health and Human Services superiors — including Health Secretary Alex M. Azar II — while pushing as early as January for the necessary resources to develop drugs and vaccines to counter the emerging pandemic.”
Dr. Bright was fired from his job last month as the head of a little-known government agency that does tremendously important work. He was the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and essentially was the nation’s top vaccine chief. It’s hard to name a more important general in the war on the coronavirus, and yet Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar removed him from that role and placed him in a different HHS agency.
Why?
Bright alleges he refused allow President Donald Trump’s gut – with zero scientific evidence to back it up – to dictate that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin were the cure-all for coronavirus.
Trending
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Host Ends Segment After Attorney Destroys Fake Obamagate ‘Scandal’ in 4 Words Right Before Her Eyes
- WHAM!1 day ago
Listen: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Burns Trump’s Solicitor General During Landmark Tax Return Case
- RELIGION1 day ago
Jerry Falwell Jr’s Liberty University Guts Entire Philosophy Dept – Notifies Faculty by Mail, Professor Says
- LIAR IN CHIEF2 days ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Shreds Trump for Accusing Obama of a Felony: ‘He Can’t Name What Crime It Is’
- WTH?2 days ago
‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure
- News1 day ago
‘Why Are We Losing Everywhere?’ Trump Thinks His Re-Election Is Circling the Drain — and Wants to Replace His Team
- News2 days ago
‘Don’t Ask Me Ask China’: Trump Gets Angry and Storms Off After Reporter Asks Why He Sees Testing as a ‘Global Competition’
- RACISM19 hours ago
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’