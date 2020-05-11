CORRUPTION
Nearly 2000 Former DOJ Officials Sign Letter Calling on Barr to Resign Over His ‘Assaults on the Rule of Law’
Call for Resignation and Censure
Nearly 2000 former Dept. of Justice officials have signed on to a letter calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over his “political interference” in the Mike Flynn case, as ABC News reports. The DOJ dropped the charges against President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who had already pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. He was also accused of acting as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while serving on the Trump transition team.
“We continue to believe that it would be best for the integrity of the Justice Department and for our democracy for Attorney General Barr to step aside,” the letter reads. “In the meantime, we call on Congress to hold the Attorney General accountable.”
The former officials also are urging the House Judiciary Committee to “demand that [Barr] answer for his abuses of power. We also call upon Congress to formally censure Attorney General Barr for his repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing the President’s personal bidding rather than acting in the public interest. Our democracy depends on a Department of Justice that acts as an independent arbiter of equal justice, not as an arm of the president’s political apparatus.”
In the Flynn case the officials say “Attorney General Barr has once again assaulted the rule of law,” and urge the judge to deny the DOJ’s request to drop the charges.
“Attorney General Barr’s repeated actions to use the Department as a tool to further President Trump’s personal and political interests have undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the Department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”
The list, currently at 1956 names and growing, includes former U.S. Attorneys and trial attorneys, the Chief of the Criminal Division at SDNY, Inspector Generals, Section Chiefs, and Special Counsels, and others.
‘Transparently Corrupt’: Barr Lets Flynn Off Scot-Free as Prosecutor Withdraws From Case – ‘Red Blinking Warning Sign’
Attorney General Bill Barr has filed a 100-page motion in federal court dismissing all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, despite Flynn having pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Here is the government’s full 100-page motion to dismiss the Flynn case: https://t.co/5ZwngLUwXO
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 7, 2020
As Barr filed the motion one of the prosecutors on the case filed a motion to withdraw, which legal experts say is a “red blinking WARNING sign.”
Folks, this 👇 is a bright red blinking WARNING sign.
Brandon has as much integrity as anyone I know.
If he can’t take whatever drug deal is about to go down, we’re all about to see something rotten to its core.
Remember: next DOJ filing due Monday. What will Barr’s DOJ say? https://t.co/LpXa0e4obD
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 7, 2020
One legal expert calls the DOJ’s motion “transparently corrupt.”
The Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s case is an extremely well written defense argument that would absolutely fail if made by the defense, and will be quoted extensively (to no avail) in future 1001 prosecutions. It’s transparently corrupt.
— LightOfDayHat (@Popehat) May 7, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Fired Vaccine Chief Files Bombshell Whistleblower Complaint: Ordered to Award Lucrative Contracts to Jared’s Pals
Dr. Rick Bright has filed a bombshell 89-page whistleblower complaint alleging he was ordered to award lucrative government contracts to friends of Trump administration officials, including to a Big Pharma executive close to Jared Kushner, and says top Trump administration officials ignored his warnings, going back as far as January, on the novel coronavirus that has now killed over 71,000 people in the U.S.
The New York Times reports Dr. Bright, who was the nation’s vaccine chief, alleges that “a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly pressured him to steer millions of dollars in contracts to the clients of a well-connected lobbyist.”
Bright’s complaint also alleges, the Times says, that he “has been protesting ‘cronyism and award of contracts to companies with political connections to the administration,’ including a drug company executive who is close to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.”
The whistle blower complaint “also said Dr. Bright ‘encountered opposition’ from his Health and Human Services superiors — including Health Secretary Alex M. Azar II — while pushing as early as January for the necessary resources to develop drugs and vaccines to counter the emerging pandemic.”
Dr. Bright was fired from his job last month as the head of a little-known government agency that does tremendously important work. He was the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and essentially was the nation’s top vaccine chief. It’s hard to name a more important general in the war on the coronavirus, and yet Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar removed him from that role and placed him in a different HHS agency.
Why?
Bright alleges he refused allow President Donald Trump’s gut – with zero scientific evidence to back it up – to dictate that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin were the cure-all for coronavirus.
Revealed: Trump Owes Tens of Millions of Dollars to State-Owned Chinese Bank – Politico Report
President Donald Trump has been trying to portray former Vice President Joe Biden as a pawn of the Chinese government — but a new report from Politico claims that the president is literally tens of millions of dollars in debt to a Chinese state-owned bank.
According to the report, a Trump real estate partner in 2012 initiated a $1 billion refinance scheme for a skyscraper at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York in which Trump owns a 30 percent stake.
“The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show,” the publication writes. “Trump’s ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China — and its impending due date in 2022 — has gone largely unnoticed.”
The report notes that Trump’s debt to the Chinese bank could complicate his efforts to tie Hunter Biden to purportedly illicit financial dealings in China.
“Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country,”Politico writes. “Those connections extend far beyond the Avenue of the America’s loan: Chinese state-owned companies are constructing two luxury Trump developments in United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.”
