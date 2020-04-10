‘We Encourage You’: Pence Asks Americans to Donate to Churches

Vice President Mike Pence used the occasion of Good Friday to urge Christians to donate to their local churches. Speaking from the White House press briefing room Pence attempted to suggest gatherings of more than 10 people, even inside houses of worship, should be avoided.

But Pence, as he did last weekend, asked Christians to continue tithing.

“Allow me to remind you that even if you’re not in the pew this Easter Sunday if you are able it’s still a good idea to give,” Pence said. “Those ministries continue to go forward, and we encourage you to continue to support them.”

Many on social media immediately complained about the lack of separation of church and state.

Here's Mike Pence using the White House briefing room to solicit donations for Christian ministries pic.twitter.com/1nzE6iSuXG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020

Earlier –

Watch: Trump and Pence Host Virulently Anti-LGBTQ Pastor In Oval Office to Deliver Easter Blessing