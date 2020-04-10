SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?
‘We Encourage You’: Pence Asks Americans to Donate to Churches
Vice President Mike Pence used the occasion of Good Friday to urge Christians to donate to their local churches. Speaking from the White House press briefing room Pence attempted to suggest gatherings of more than 10 people, even inside houses of worship, should be avoided.
But Pence, as he did last weekend, asked Christians to continue tithing.
“Allow me to remind you that even if you’re not in the pew this Easter Sunday if you are able it’s still a good idea to give,” Pence said. “Those ministries continue to go forward, and we encourage you to continue to support them.”
Many on social media immediately complained about the lack of separation of church and state.
Here's Mike Pence using the White House briefing room to solicit donations for Christian ministries pic.twitter.com/1nzE6iSuXG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020
Earlier –
Watch: Trump and Pence Host Virulently Anti-LGBTQ Pastor In Oval Office to Deliver Easter Blessing
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite
- News1 day ago
Warrant for Journalists From Jerry Falwell Jr. Came From Liberty University’s Own Police
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
- SERIOUSLY?1 day ago
Trump Tells 10,000 Religious Leaders They ‘Have To’ Help Him Get Re-Elected: ‘We Have to Have Victory’
- NO ONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED'?2 days ago
US Intelligence Briefed White House ‘Multiple Times’ as Far Back as November on Existence of ‘Cataclysmic’ Coronavirus
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Supporters Turn on Trump for ‘Flat-Out Lying’ About Coronavirus: ‘He’s Got No Idea What the Hell He’s Doing’
- REALITY TV PRESIDENT2 days ago
Internet Pummels Trump for Bragging About Ratings of His ‘2 Hour Variety Show’ While Ignoring 13,000 COVID-19 Deaths