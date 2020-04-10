RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Trump and Pence Host Virulently Anti-LGBTQ Pastor In Oval Office to Deliver Easter Blessing
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Bishop Harry Jackson, a virulently anti-LGBTQ activist, in the Oval Office Friday to deliver an Easter Blessing.
Pres hosts Easter Blessing in the Oval Office with Bishop Harry Jackson. Asks God to heal America from the "invisible enemy" and give strength to health care workers. Bishop Jackson prays, "let the death angel pass over." Pool photo by @Acosta. pic.twitter.com/ARAoDbTcnt
Trump introduced Jackson as a “highly-respected gentleman,” and “a person that we have tremendous respect for.” Jackson in turn praised Trump for his “insightful leadership” of ensuring churches were eligible for financial support in the $2.2 trillion emergency coronavirus bill.
"Lord let us come at with a thriving economy."
Bishop Harry Jackson says during an Easter Blessing at the White House with President Trump pic.twitter.com/CoqSnH3TPN
Jackson informed Trump that Good Friday is “one of the darkest days” in the Christian faith. It is the day Christ is believed to have died on the cross. Barely hours earlier Trump had offensively tweeted, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!” earning him broad anger and mockery.
Bishop Jackson was a prominent activist during the years before the Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples have the right to marriage, and was paid $20,000 by the National Organization For Marriage (NOM).
In 2008 Jackson said, “There’s been a hijacking of the civil rights movement by the radical gay movement,” and declared, “You can’t equate your sin with my skin.”
Jackson has equated marriage equality with the “extinction of marriage.”
Candidate Trump appointed Jackson to his Evangelical Executive Advisory Board in 2016.
Full video:
Far Right Wing Pastor: ‘Traitor’ Adam Schiff’s Call for Congress to Examine Coronavirus Response Is ‘Treasonous’
Right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson is outraged by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s call for Congress to establish a nonpartisan commission to examine the nation’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in an effort to “identify where we got it wrong and how we can be prepared for the next pandemic.”
Though Schiff has made it clear that any such commission will not be established until after the current crisis has passed, Jackson used his radio program yesterday to accuse Schiff of treason for even suggesting such a thing.
“I can’t state this too strongly,” Jackson said. “If you want to talk about being a traitor to America, if you want to talk about being treasonous—I understand people have a right to disagree with the president, I don’t knock that, I don’t dispute that—but to try to distract the president at this critical time with a bunch of nonsense from a man who is a proven liar and, frankly, a hater of the Constitution … Here he is trying to distract everybody from the issue at hand and get involved in another investigation of the president of the United States.”
“There is no law against it, but there probably ought to be,” Jackson added. “This man is betraying every single American with what he is doing right now. It’s not just about hurting President Trump, he’s hurting us all.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Franklin Graham’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital Delays Opening as Controversy Rages and Quality of Care Concerns Grow
Franklin Graham’s 68-bed COVID-19 field hospital is now mired in controversy as concerns grow about exactly how his Samaritan’s Purse Christian fundamentalist ministry came to set up shop in Manhattan’s historic Central Park, what their actual mission is, and if they will not discriminate. The 14-tent project was due to take in patients after a tour by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday, but both events have been delayed. Local officials are expressing concerns about Graham’s group’s intentions, their ability and desire to treat all patients equally, and the quality of care New Yorkers are expected to receive.
Graham is a far right wing religious extremist who has spent decades attacking LGBTQ people and same-sex marriage. He is closely tied to President Donald Trump, who praised the tent city mission on Tuesday.
“Franklin Graham is an extraordinary person. And Samaritan’s Purse has been, like so many others, has been amazing. And so fast. They did it so fast. He’s been doing that for a long time but I think people are really seeing what they have done,” Trump said.
Samaritan’s Purse uses only Christian staff, including doctors. Graham specifically called for only Christian medical professionals to work in his Central Park project. All are asked to sign his Statement of Faith that includes anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion declarations.
The City of New York originally said Samaritan’s Purse would operate the field hospital jointly with Mount Sinai Hospital. That is not the case. The prestigious medical center will be providing patients but no oversight.
Related: Franklin Graham Is Behind NYC’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital – Volunteers Asked to ‘Support’ Anti-LGBTQ Beliefs
“The Hospital personnel are not Mount Sinai employees but paid staff of Samaritan’s Purse,” Lucia Lee, the Senior Director of Media & Public Affairs at Mount Sinai Health System told Gothamist.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who initially praised Samaritan’s Purse, now says he has concerns.
De Blasio says the City will monitor the field hospital, but “told reporters on Tuesday that he was assured the group will act in a manner ‘truly consistent with the values and the laws of New York City.’ He said he spoke personally with Mount Sinai CEO Dr. Ken Davis, who told him Samaritan’s Purse had signed a written pledge to treat all patients equally.”
“We’re going to send people over from the Mayor’s Office to monitor,” de Blasio said. “I am very concerned that this is done right. But if it is done right, we need all the help we can get.”
Graham claims “Samaritan’s Purse has been asked to help in New York as the state and their medical infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus.”
But U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney told NBC News, “We sent out a call for help, and they responded.”
Meanwhile, experts are expressing concerns and criticism.
Samaritan’s Purse “is a dangerous religious propaganda machine that uses international medical aid to further their agenda,” Jacklyn Grace Lacey, a medical anthropologist who has closely tracked the Ebola response, told Gothamist. “The medical care they provide is dangerously sub-standard.”
She added that the optics of the group setting up a facility in such an iconic location as Central Park were not a coincidence.
“The Graham family is well trained in how to create a spectacle,” Lacey said. “I am tremendously concerned they will hurt far more of our fellow New Yorkers than they will help.”
Samaritan’s Purse’s goal is quite clear. Its primary mission is not healthcare.
“The organization serves the Church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ,” the organization says, adding: “The primary mission of Samaritan’s Purse is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we seek volunteers who have the same mindset.”
The group for decades has been accused of using disasters to convert victims to Christianity.
Franklin Graham Is Behind NYC’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital – Volunteers Asked to ‘Support’ Anti-LGBTQ Beliefs
NY State Senator Warns Graham to Not Discriminate
North Carolina’s infamous anti-LGBTQ activist, Franklin Graham, a religious extremist who is closely tied to President Donald Trump, is behind the emergency COVID-19 field hospital in New York City’s Central Park. Graham founded and runs the evangelical ministry Samaritan’s Purse, whose mission is neither healthcare nor disaster relief, but “to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
It’s unclear how a far right wing anti-LGBTQ Christian evangelical organization was allowed to build a 68-bed field unit that will be managed by a top New York City hospital, Mount Sinai, which has Jewish roots and whose president is openly gay – both of which violate Graham’s mission.
Gothamist notes that Graham has “a track record of using humanitarian missions to proselytize an evangelical agenda.”
The New York Times once described Samaritan’s Purse as an “American evangelical relief group that is using private donations and United States government money to help victims of two earthquakes,” and reported it “has blurred the line between church and state as its volunteers preach, pray and seek converts among people desperate for help.”
Graham wants only Christian medical staff, including doctors, to work in his field hospital.
If you are a Christian doctor, nurse, paramedic, or other medical professional interested in serving COVID-19 patients in our @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospital in NYC, please visit https://t.co/EEw1jNtrrk. pic.twitter.com/5i7EeKxLDi
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 29, 2020
According to Samaritan’s Purse, volunteers are asked to support Graham’s extreme anti-LGBTQ beliefs.
“The primary mission of Samaritan’s Purse is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we seek volunteers who have the same mindset. We ask that volunteers review our Statement of Faith and agree to support the ministry guidelines of Samaritan’s Purse.”
His Statement of Faith includes this belief:
“We believe God’s plan for human sexuality is to be expressed only within the context of marriage, that God created man and woman as unique biological persons made to complete each other. God instituted monogamous marriage between male and female as the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society. For this reason, we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female.”
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman on Monday warned Graham to not discriminate.
You know those medical tents being constructed in Central Park?
They’re being set up by notorious anti-gay bigot Franklin Graham.
Mr. Graham must promise to treat EVERY patient with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/9ynZ4jHvrU
— Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 30, 2020
Graham has also sent his “mobile ministry center” to NYC.
Yesterday we deployed chaplains from the @BGEA Rapid Response Team and a mobile ministry center to New York. pic.twitter.com/U6OpP4bwTP
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 31, 2020
