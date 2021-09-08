'NEVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Dismantles Gov. Abbott’s Abortion Ban Promise to ‘Eliminate All Rapists’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday expertly dismantled and brilliantly mocked Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott‘s promise to “eliminate all rapists,” a promise he made to defend his unconstitutional abortion ban on Tuesday.
“If Governor Abbott has a means of eliminating all rapists, or all rape, from the United States then there’ll be bipartisan support for that,” Psaki told a reporter asking for a response to Abbott’s spurious claim. “But given there has never in the history of the country, in the world, been any leader who’s ever been able to eliminate rape, eliminate rapists from our streets, it’s even more imperative – it’s one of the many reasons I should say, not the only reason, why women in Texas should have access to health care.”
On Tuesday Abbott lied about his 6-week abortion ban, forcing women to take to social media to tell him how their bodies work.
Abbott claimed the abortion ban “provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” which is false. “That said however, let’s make something very clear: rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas, by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
Watch:
Psaki responds to Abbott’s comments:pic.twitter.com/oY5D1c3ojN
— The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021
