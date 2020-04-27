'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'
‘I Can’t Imagine Why’: Trump Refuses Responsibility for Spike in Poisonings After ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Comments
President Donald Trump is refusing to take any responsibility for the massive increase in calls to poison control centers after he mused last week that an “injection” of disinfectant might cure people of coronavirus, and urged doctors to test his theory.
“Theyu’ve seen a spike in people using disinfectant after your comment last week,” reporter Brian Karem told the President.
“I know you said they were ‘sarcastic’ –” Karem offered, but was immediately interrupted by Trump.
“I can’t imagine why, can’t imagine why, yeah,” the President claimed.
Asked if he would “take any responsibility,” Trump responded, “No I don’t,” but quickly added, “I can’t imagine why,” again, obviously eager to avoid the national outrage after the last time he said he took no responsibility.
He then blew off the reporter and went to another.
Watch:
Trump angrily brushes aside a question from @BrianKarem about his disinfectant injections remarks and the ensuing rise in control to poison control hotlines pic.twitter.com/wvVK66ocdt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'
‘Narcissistic Psychopath’ Trump Has Forced the White House to Live in ‘Alternate Reality’ Amid Coronavirus: Columnist
In an op-ed for The Intercept this Wednesday, James Risen writes that President Trump is spouting quackery and hatred just like “medieval demagogue” during a 14th century plague.
“Major catastrophes lay bare the truth about our leaders,” Risen writes. “Trump’s criminally negligent, chaotic handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed, once and for all, that he is a corrupt, narcissistic psychopath.”
Risen contends that Trump is surrounded by enablers, not only in the White House but also in the White House press corps “who daily act as his Greek chorus. Instead of ignoring his lies and outrageous statements, they dutifully cover his Covid-19 press conferences and tweets as if they were the serious, coherent statements of a genuine national leader.”
According to Risen, this serves as a boost to Trump’s “disinformation campaign,” which could result in thousands of additional infections and death from coronavirus.
Also acting as Trump’s enablers are the government’s top public health professionals, according to Risen, who have been forced to pretends that Trump’s coronavirus strategy has been sound.
“The result is that the White House is stuck in a surreal alternate reality in which reporters and government officials continue to do their jobs as if the president were not mad as a hatter,” Risen writes.
Read his full op-ed over at The Intercept.
Trending
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'3 days ago
Trump Wants 1,000 West Point Grads to Return to a Coronavirus Hotspot Just to Hear Him Speak
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
- News2 days ago
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
- News1 day ago
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
- News14 hours ago
‘You’re a Moron, You’re an Idiot, You’re a Joke’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Unloads on Trump’s Coronavirus Efforts
- 25TH AMENDMENT14 hours ago
Trump Deletes Embarrassing Rampage of Tweets Confusing ‘Noble’ With ‘Nobel Prize’ and Demanding ‘Noble Committee’ Act
- SILVER LINING3 days ago
Coronavirus Could Finally Kill the Ban on Gay and Bi Blood Donations
- COMPLAINER-IN-CHIEF17 hours ago
Trump Has Devoted Less Than One Percent of His Coronavirus Briefings Offering Condolences for COVID-19 Victims: Report