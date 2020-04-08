National Academies of Sciences Just Blew Away Trump’s Claim Coronavirus ‘Miraculously’ Goes Away ‘In April With the Heat’

President Donald Trump just earned yet another black mark for his book of lies about the coronavirus.

In mid-February, falsely insisting America was in “great shape” to fend off COVID-19, President Trump also falsely said, “a lot of people think” that the new novel coronavirus “goes away in April, with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.”

Trump now says he never claimed the coronavirus would end in April. Here’s Trump on Feb 10 saying the virus goes away in April “with the heat.” Trump should be criminally charged for intentionally misleading the American public about the risk of the virus. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/DnykGIg9hq — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020

Again, that is false.

“Looks like by April, you know, in theory,” he also claimed, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

“The virus!…Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. Hope that’s true!” That’s not…how any of this works. pic.twitter.com/XpAZuBvACE — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) February 11, 2020

Again, that was false.

A National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel just reported to the White House that the warmer weather “may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread.”

Here’s what the NAS had to say, according to The Washington Post:

“There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.

In other words, don’t expect warm weather in the spring and summer to have much impact on the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon the U.S. has now had over 14,000 coronavirus deaths.