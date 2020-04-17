Connect with us

Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

President Donald Trump is under fire after posting a series of tweets Friday that some are saying could be viewed as sedition. Others are suggesting they are his attempts to “incite violence,” and  “foment civil unrest” and “insurrection” in key battleground blue states he’s trying to win in November.

After anti-“stay at home” protests in the capital of Michigan, organized by a group tied to the DeVos family, locked down streets for hours causing even hospital workers to be unable to go to work during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump decided to fuel the flames.

Many are furious.

Trump’s tweets come less than 24 hours after he promised he would “allow” states’ governors to re-open when they think it is safe, after following federal guidelines from the CDC and FEMA on the coronavirus pandemic.

(Trump does not have the authority to “allow,” or not “allow” governors to re-open their states.)

Others are angered by Trump’s clear attempts to agitate his already unstable base who, after listening to Fox News hosts and guests falsely believe coronavirus won’t harm them, or isn’t as deadly and dangerous as actual experts have warned.

Some are warning Trump’s latest actions will lead to violence, or death from spreading coronavirus even further.

Here’s how a disinformation and extremism expert is responding:

More responses:

 

