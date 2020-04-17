Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States

President Donald Trump is under fire after posting a series of tweets Friday that some are saying could be viewed as sedition. Others are suggesting they are his attempts to “incite violence,” and “foment civil unrest” and “insurrection” in key battleground blue states he’s trying to win in November.

After anti-“stay at home” protests in the capital of Michigan, organized by a group tied to the DeVos family, locked down streets for hours causing even hospital workers to be unable to go to work during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump decided to fuel the flames.

Trump should be immediately removed via #25thAmendment, dragged out of office in heavy chains & thrown in military prison. He’s inciting domestic terrorism & sedition by violent armed white nationalists in several states, inciting mob attacks & murder. It’s TREASON & TERRORISM. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020

What in the holy everf**king world is this man trying to do, @RepNewhouse? He is encouraging citizens to revolt against their state governments. This is called sedition and it is illegal. Join him in his calls and we can have a conspiracy. 18USC2384. Seditious Conspiracy pic.twitter.com/4qjNHB8xjE — Mike Hilton (@Theonlyman19692) April 17, 2020

Trump is calling for the violent overthrow of Democrat-governed States. He should be immediately removed from office and put on trial for sedition and treason. He is a dangerous threat to public health and state sovereignty. #FireTrump https://t.co/Wau3tk8OVX — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) April 17, 2020

Trump’s tweets come less than 24 hours after he promised he would “allow” states’ governors to re-open when they think it is safe, after following federal guidelines from the CDC and FEMA on the coronavirus pandemic.

(Trump does not have the authority to “allow,” or not “allow” governors to re-open their states.)

Others are angered by Trump’s clear attempts to agitate his already unstable base who, after listening to Fox News hosts and guests falsely believe coronavirus won’t harm them, or isn’t as deadly and dangerous as actual experts have warned.

Some are warning Trump’s latest actions will lead to violence, or death from spreading coronavirus even further.

Of course, this will get people killed. Not necessarily in insurrections but because he is making pretending a deadly disease doesn’t exist a centerpiece of being a MAGApublican. They will ignore the quarantine. And they will get sick. And some will die. Because of Trump. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 17, 2020

Here’s how a disinformation and extremism expert is responding:

Trump encouraging the #reopen protests that will only help spread the virus. This is how our President behaves during a global pandemic. Because American lives mean nothing to him. pic.twitter.com/TDefFbvaZC — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 17, 2020

Trump is going to do everything in his power to increase the spread, via his own base, and then try to blame the states. https://t.co/S5WqiENrQZ — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 17, 2020

This is stochaotic terrorism. — Infinite Content (@soulbrotha215) April 17, 2020