Study Out of New York May Change Everything We Thought We Knew About Fevers and Coronavirus
Scientists are continuing to research COVID-19 and some of the findings have upset what we thought we knew about coronavirus.
A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shares what doctors have discovered in New York state’s largest health system.
“The analysis is the largest and most comprehensive look at outcomes in the United States to be published so far. Researchers looked at the electronic medical records of 5,700 patients infected with covid-19 between Mar. 1 and Apr. 4 who were treated at Northwell Health’s 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County — all epicenters of the outbreak. Sixty percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
“One other surprising finding from the study was that 70 percent of the patients sick enough to be admitted to the hospital did not have a fever. Fever is currently listed as the top symptom of covid-19 by the CDC, and for weeks, many testing centers for the virus turned away patients if they did not have one,” the newspaper reported.
Prof. Karina Davidson, the study’s lead author, said that in response to the findings, Northwell is encouraging people with underlying health conditions, but without a fever, to consult with a doctor sooner if they’ve potentially been exposed to the virus.
CDC lists fever as the No. 1 symptom of covid-19, but new data in JAMA shows 70 percent of patients sick enough to be admitted to this NY hospital system did NOT have a fever. https://t.co/uhrKuMsyTa
— Ariana Eunjung Cha (@arianaeunjung) April 23, 2020
Image via Shutterstock
Trump Claims His Immigration Ban Is to Help American Workers
Twenty hours after a posting a late night tweet banning immigration President Donald Trump has now claimed the ban is to help American workers get their jobs back.
Trump Tuesday said the ban, or “pause,” would last for 60 days and be focused on immigrants wanting green cards – in other words, those who want to stay in the country and become permanent residents or citizens.
“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump declared.
TRUMP on temporary immigration ban: “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important. It would be wrong & unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.” pic.twitter.com/brYY7kpuXP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
Monday night Trump’s tweet suggested the immigration ban was in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, many believe it is the brainchild of Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist who been able to embed a team of loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
White Nationalist Hate Group Declares ‘Huge Victory’ After Trump Announces Halt to Immigration
Anti-immigration writer Peter Brimelow and his white nationalist organization VDARE have declared “victory” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to temporarily cease immigration into the United States.
Trump tweeted Monday night that because of “the attack from the Invisible Enemy”—a term he uses to refer to the COVID-19 coronavirus—”as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
On Twitter, Brimelow wrote that he wondered “if there’s *anyone else* in the entire Executive Branch who had any idea D. Trump was going to tweet out an immigration ban,” but followed up, tweeting, “who cares, he’s right!”
Leaked emails published by the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller’s affinity for white nationalism. In 2015, the SPLC reported Miller emailed a Breitbart News editor a link to an article on VDARE’s site on the same day it had been posted. Miller once worked directly with white nationalist Richard Spencer to invite Brimelow to an event on Duke University’s campus in 2007. Miller is widely considered the architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest immigration policies.
On the VDARE blog Monday night, a headline declared: “VICTORY: Donald Trump Announces Immigration Moratorium.” In the blog post, VDARE took credit for Trump’s announcement, writing, “VDARE has castigated the GOP for weeks for doing nothing about immigration in response to the pandemic. Trump just did exactly what’s needed.” VDARE continued, “This proposal signals that Trump is serious about putting America First. He may have very well won re-election tonight.”
“Trump makes a more extensive moratorium, an idea long championed by VDARE, a realistic possibility,” the VDARE blog states. “This is a huge victory for the cause of immigration patriotism and will reverberate for years to come.”
In a fundraising email, VDARE claimed that it “made history.” The email read:
VDARE has been advocating immigration moratorium for TWENTY YEARS, and finally, moments ago, President Donald Trump took the courageous step of signing an executive order to do just that.
[…]
This is a major victory for all of us on the front lines and we cannot let it be the last.
This immigration moratorium will be attacked like no policy in modern political history — in the streets, and in the courts. We’ve seen it all before, but never like this. We must stand together.
VDARE is one of many white nationalist organizations that took keen interest in Trump in 2016, largely due to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. And that interest seems to have been at least somewhat reciprocated by some in the Trump administration; Brimelow attended a birthday party held at Trump adviser Larry Kudlow’s home in 2018.
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists VDARE, founded in 1999 by Brimelow, as a white nationalist hate group. The organization, which has a nonprofit tax status, has advocated for extreme anti-immigrant policies and acts as a clearing house for white nationalist, anti-Semitic, and “race realist” writers who often write under pseudonyms. In February, Right Wing Watch identified “Paul Kersey,” who wrote hundreds of racist articles for VDARE, as former WorldNetDaily staffer Michael J. Thompson.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Majority-GOP Senate Intel Committee Issues New Report Destroying President’s Claims: Russia Interfered to Help Trump
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday quietly released a new report supporting the Intelligence Community’s position and report that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the White House. The committee is led by Republicans, including Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC). The report, its fourth, was bipartisan and unanimous.
The Senate Intelligence Committee issues a new report concluding there’s no reason to doubt the assessment that Russia wanted to help President Trump to win the election. https://t.co/1PcRbKAMpS pic.twitter.com/5Z7WfeqehC
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) April 21, 2020
The Committee reports that the December 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment delivered “a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference,” and “reflects strong tradecraft.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied to the American people about what he falsely labels the Russia hoax.
The Senate report spans 158 pages and is highly-redacted. It can be read on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s website, here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
