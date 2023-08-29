News
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Announces Cancer Diagnosis
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his cancer diagnosis Tuesday morning.
The Republican representative from Louisiana tweeted that he has multiple myeloma, which he calls “a very treatable blood cancer.” Scalise said he had blood work done “after a few days of not feeling like myself this past week.” He started treatment, which he said should last “several months.”
“I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District,” Scalise wrote. “I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”
After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.
I have now begun treatment, which will…
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 29, 2023
Scalise has been in the House since 2008, but this is his first term as House Majority Leader. Previously he was the whip under then-Leader Kevin McCarthy. After Republicans gained control of the House in the 2022 election, McCarthy became Speaker, and Scalise moved into his role.
In 2017, Scalise was shot and wounded during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, a yearly tradition where teams of Republicans and Democrats play against each other. Scalise was one of four shot by James Hodgkinson, who was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators,” according to Virginia’s then-Attorney General Mark Herring. Though Scalise was in critical condition after the shooting, following surgery, he made a quick recovery.
Multiple myeloma affects plasma cells, and can cause a thickening of the blood. It can also lead to tumors in soft tissue or bone marrow. The disease is treatable, but incurable. The onset of the cancer is generally around the age of 60; Scalise is 57.
Though the life expectancy of someone with multiple myeloma is six years in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute, there have been many advances in treatment. The American Cancer Society says that the existing mortality rate is based on data at least five years old. The current five-year survival rate is 54% in the U.S., according to the NCI.
Symptoms of multiple myeloma include bone pain, anemia and impaired kidney function. Headache and fatigue are also common due to the blood thickening or anemia. The cause is unknown.
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Taunts Dems Amid Reports of Upcoming Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Former President Donald Trump taunted Democrats amid reports that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to start the impeachment process against President Joe Biden next month.
“These Indictments and lawsuits are all part of my political opponents campaign plan. It is Election Interference, and they are going to use the DOJ/FBI to help them, which is illegal. Crooked Joe pushed this litigation hard to get it done. This is a new low in Presidential Politics. To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for,'” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
On Monday, CNN reported that McCarthy privately told some of his fellow Republicans that his plan is to start the Biden impeachment process in late September, according to unnamed GOP sources.
Pro-impeachment Republicans accuse Biden of using his status during his vice presidency to help his son Hunter Biden. The GOP alleged that Joe Biden profited from his son’s business dealings and that his administration has interfered in Hunter Biden’s criminal case. None of these allegations have been proven, and Joe Biden denies them.
Many House Republicans have threatened to start the impeachment process throughout Biden’s term. The threat of a Biden impeachment trial started even before his presidential inauguration. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) submitted an impeachment resolution on Biden’s first full day in office. Far-right Republicans have filed nine impeachment resolutions, with Greene filing over half; none have been successful.
Though McCarthy initially shut down impeachment attempts, this July he told Fox News host Sean Hannity the House’s investigations into Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”
There are questions as to whether opening an impeachment inquiry would require a floor vote, CNN reports. If McCarthy can avoid a floor vote, that would allow moderate GOP candidates to remain silent and avoid angering their constituents.
An impeachment inquiry provides the House with more power to investigate a president of potential wrongdoing. It’s not a necessary step in impeaching a president, and impeachment resolutions can be filed without an inquiry, for any reason. In Biden’s case, the filed resolutions have normally failed to make it out of committee, and those that made it to the House floor were voted down. Trump’s first impeachment was the result of an inquiry; his second, related to the events of January 6, 2021, however, was not.
Trump is facing a number of indictments over the 2020 election, but his poll numbers remain strong. Even in Georgia, where a grand jury indicted the former president earlier this month, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Tuesday shows Trump with a 42-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the second-place candidate.
News
California Sues School District Over Anti-Trans Policy
A California school district is facing a lawsuit from the state over a new proposal that would out transgender students to their parents.
This summer, the Chino Valley Unified School District enacted a new policy to make teachers and faculty tell parents if their child requests to use new pronouns, a new name or different gender facilities. Chino Valley is just one school district in California to enact these types of policies, despite California Attorney General Rob Bonta saying they likely run afoul of the state’s constitution, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Anderson Unified High School District has a similar policy, according to the Associated Press, but has not been sued.
“They have taken great pains to go out of their way, despite our warnings of the illegality of this action beforehand, to trample the rights of students, to trample the rights of children,” Bonta told the Times. “They are fueled by animus.”
Bonta filed suit Monday in the San Bernardino Superior Court to block the policy. The suit says that it could cause “emotional, physical and psychological harm from non-affirming or unaccepting parents or guardians” if students are outed to their parents.
“I refuse to stand by and allow Chino Valley or any district board of education to put our children at risk or infringe upon their rights, especially not one of our most vulnerable at-risk groups,” Bonta said at a press conference. “Across the country and in our own backyard, the LGBTQ+ community is under attack, and transgender and gender-nonconforming students are on the front lines.”
The Chino Valley Unified School District, however, says the policy protects trans students, since parents wouldn’t be told if a student expresses fears that they may face danger over their gender identity, spokesperson Andi Johnston told the Times. Instead, district employees would tell child protective services or police if there’s a threat.
“In these circumstances, CVUSD staff will not notify parents or guardians, but rather, wait for the appropriate agencies to complete their investigations regarding the concerns shared by the student,” Johnston told the paper.
In July, Chino Valley school board president Sonja Shaw accused a critic of the policy of “proposing things that pervert children,” according to the Associated Press. This week, she told the Times the policy was “common sense” and accused the state of “government overreach.”
“We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law,” Shaw told the Times. “Parents have a constitutional right in the upbringing of their children, period. Bring it.”
News
Two-Thirds of Americans Want Age Limits for Politicians, Supreme Court
As the 2024 presidential election looks more and more like a potential 2020 redux, a majority of Americans want age limits on federal politicians, according to a new poll.
Approximately two-thirds of Americans polled want to see an age limit on running for president or for both houses of Congress. Roughly the same amount wanted to see a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices. Age limits were slightly more popular with Democrats than Republican voters, especially in the case of the Supreme Court. While 67% of Americans overall want to set an age limit on the Court, 77% of Democrats agreed compared to 61% of Republicans.
When it came to running to the House and Senate, 68% overall agreed there should be an age limit, with Democrats and Republicans tied at 71%. And for president, 66% overall wanted a limit, which broke down to 72% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans.
The poll was conducted earlier this month by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago. It had a sample size of 1,165 adults with a margin of error of 3.8%. Many of the questions focused on President Joe Biden’s age, with 77% of Americans saying he’s is too old for a second term, compared to only 51% who apply the same label to former President Donald Trump, even though he’s just three years younger.
The average age of a president at their inauguration is 55. Biden is the oldest person elected president, a record previously broken by Trump in 2016. As for the House, the average age is just under 58, which is down a year from the previous Congress, according to the Pew Research Center. The Senate, however, has gotten older—the average senator is 65.3 years old, up by about six months from the last Congress.
While the federal Supreme Court has no age limit, that’s not the case for most state courts. Only 16 states don’t set a limit on their judges. Another 17 set the limit at 70, according to Ballotpedia. Other states have limits between 72-75, and Vermont has the highest limit at 90 years old. Two states don’t have a hard age limit, but judges who seek reelection or refuse to retire after a certain age—73 in North Dakota; 70 in Arkansas—lose retirement benefits.
