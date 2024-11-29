News
‘Will Cost Lives’: Ex-FDA Chief Warns Trump Picks Could Lead to ‘Grim’ Disease Resurgence
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration during Donald Trump’s first administration, has issued a stark warning: the president-elect’s current trajectory could lead to a “grim and avoidable resurgence of once vanquished childhood infectious diseases,” and it will cost American lives.
Dr. Gottlieb, who left the Trump administration before the COVID-19 pandemic, told CNBC on Friday he doesn’t believe Trump understands what Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s nominee to head the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS), will actually do if confirmed, and there will be no “guardrails” to protect the American public from his actions.
“I think if RFK follows through on his intentions and I believe he will, and I believe he can, it will cost lives in this country,” Gottlieb warned. He also warned that this could easily start “on day one.”
“You’re gonna see, remember, you’re gonna see measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates go down. And like I said, if we lose another five percent [vaccinated], which could happen in the next year or two, we will see large measles outbreaks,” Gottlieb predicted, referring to the MMR vaccination the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, one of more than a dozen on the CDC’s schedule.
“I don’t think they fully understand how Kennedy is going to translate his actions into policy,” Gottlieb explained, referring to both the incoming Trump administration and Congress. “I think some in Congress right now who are deeply skeptical think that they can manage this through things like appropriations riders, that’s not gonna be successful, because like I said, RFK can go in there with a stroke of a pen, disband ACIP, reconstitute it with like-minded people, issue a whole new bunch of recommendations.”
Gottlieb appeared to be referring to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a CDC entity that “comprises medical and public health experts who develop recommendations on the use of vaccines in the civilian population of the United States.”
“He can frustrate the ability to take the money from the Vaccine for Children’s fund [VFC], which would impede a state’s abilities to vaccinate children as a lot of things that they could do day one, very easily, administratively.”
“And I don’t think there’s a thing Congress can do, and that, that is dependent upon Congress getting bills through on appropriations bills that would actually tie the hands of CDC and Kennedy.”
Gottlieb also explained that, “For every 1000 cases of measles that occur in children, there will be one death. And we are not good in this country at diagnosing and treating measles.”
“If you look at the outbreak in Ohio, 30% of the kids were hospitalized, you look at the outbreak in Minnesota, 20% were hospitalized, because we don’t diagnose it quickly, because doctors lost the ability to diagnose it because doctors aren’t accustomed to seeing it, and we don’t know how to manage it in the healthcare system.”
Gottlieb also spent time attempting to distance Trump from RFK Jr.’s anticipated actions.
“I don’t think that these these policies, uh, efforts, reflect [Trump’s] views,” he said. “I don’t think the president wants to see a resurgence of measles, wants to see a resurgence of whooping cough in his country. God forbid we have cases of polio in this country. He does not want to see that. I think he understood the importance of the child immunization schedule.”
“I’m not so sure that people really understand how Kennedy’s intentions are gonna translate into policy and how serious he is.”
In addition to RFK Jr., Gottlieb also warned about Trump’s nominee to head the CDC, Dr. Dave Weldon, who “is very committed to this, too.”
NBC News reports Dr. Weldon “pushed a false claim that thimerosal, a preservative used in vaccines, is linked to autism, and advocated for limits on abortion.”
“Remember,” Gottlieb told CNBC, Weldon, “is someone who’s a very committed anti-vaxxer. I don’t say that in a pejorative way. I think he would own that label very proudly. He was a congressman when I was at FDA in the early 2000s. He sponsored multiple bills to withdraw the current MMR vaccine. He sponsored bills to do away with the liability protection that allows companies to bring these vaccines onto the market.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Any and All’: Trump’s Former Surgeon General Warns Republicans Will Own Disease Outbreaks
Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. Surgeon General during the first Trump administration, is warning Republicans that they will own any disease outbreaks that occur on their watch. President-elect Donald Trump has made controversial nominations for public health roles, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS), Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH), and Dr. David Weldon (CDC), among others.
“Republicans must understand,” said Dr. Adams, who is a former Vice Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (PHSCC), “they’re gonna own any and all preventable outbreaks / harm moving forward.”
Adams was responding to his fellow former Trump administration official, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served as the Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but left before the COVID pandemic.
“We face a grim and avoidable resurgence of once vanquished childhood infectious diseases if we follow down a current path now being laid in Washington,” Dr. Gottlieb had warned.
“Good points from Dr. Gottlieb here,” Adams said, referring to Gottlieb’s remarks and his CNBC interview. “I’ve spoken with him, and know both he and I want the next administration to do well- because their failure is America’s failure.”
Gottlieb also warned that actions Trump’s nominee to become U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), RFK Jr. (photo) may take “will cost lives in this country.”
“You’re gonna see, remember, you’re gonna see measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates go down. And like I said, if we lose another five percent [vaccinated], which could happen in the next year or two, we will see large measles outbreaks,” Gottlieb predicted, referring to the MMR vaccination the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, one of more than a dozen on the CDC’s schedule.
Adams also said, “My advice to the new administration – focus 100% on improving the nutrition and safety of our food supply. Lean into the chronic disease issue. And just stop talking about vaccinations. Let your legacy be about truly extending life expectancy, and not about measles and pertussis.”
Gottlieb had warned that pertussis, a highly contagious infectious disease commonly known as whooping cough, “is certainly something people need to think about right now. Like I said, there’s outbreaks in multiple states, and that’s only gonna get worse.”
Adams alleged that Democrats “in many cases unfairly placed all the blame for Covid on Trump and Republicans, but now Republicans are setting THEMSELVES up to take blame for a resurgence of vaccine preventable diseases, and every kid who ends up harmed.”
In 2021, The Guardian reported that the U.S. “could have averted 40% of Covid deaths,” according to a “panel examining Trump’s policies.”
At least 1.2 million people in America have died of COVID.
RFK Jr. is seen as an anti-vaxxer despite his opposition to the label.
“In speeches spanning 6 years,” NBC News this week reported in published video, “RFK Jr. shares conspiracy theories about vaccines, likens scientists to Nazis.”
“In remarks at AutismOne conferences in 2013, 2017 and 2019, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likened vaccinating children to putting them in ‘Nazi death camps’ and falsely alleged a cover-up of vaccine injuries similar to the child sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.”
According to The Hill, “Kennedy’s position would give him significant power over the agencies that regulate vaccines, and he could potentially seek to reduce vaccine funding requests, withdraw vaccine recommendations and restrict legal protections for vaccine makers, among other actions.”
He has claimed if confirmed he won’t “take anyone’s vaccines away,” but he could also “delay or revoke vaccine recommendations.”
“Vaccines have helped save the lives of more than 154 million people across the globe over the last 50 years, according to the World Health Organization. But there are a very small number of people who have been injured by some vaccines,” The Hill notes. “As a result, drug companies are cautious when making vaccines, and legal protections have been in place to shield vaccine makers from lawsuits in most cases since the 1986 passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.”
BBC News reports that Kennedy “said at a rally in Arizona earlier this month that he plans to fire and replace 600 employees at the NIH – which oversees vaccine research – as soon as Trump takes the White House.”
“The longtime lawyer also said last month that he intends ‘to have every nutritional scientist’ in the health and agriculture departments fired on day one of a Trump presidency because he alleges they are co-opted by corporate interests.”
Image of RFK Jr. via Reuters
News
Putin Praises ‘Real Man’ Donald Trump but Warns ‘Even Now He’s Not Safe’: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin is praising Donald Trump as a “real man,” and “clever and experienced,” while issuing what has been described as a “bizarre” warning that the American President-elect is “not safe.”
“He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a real man,” Putin said Thursday, referring to the assassination attempt in July, Reuters reports. “I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election.”
“What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion this deserves attention at least,” Putin also said.
According to Reuters, “Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but has given few details on how he would seek to end the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.”
The Daily Beast adds that although he described “Trump as ‘clever,’ Putin used examples of previous assassination attempts on Trump’s life and his treatment by opponents as reason to be cautious. Notably, Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania in July.”
Putin said that what struck him “the most is not that Donald Trump was faced with uncivilized means—including assassination attempts—more than once,” according to a translation from the Associated Press (video below).
“By the way, in my view, even now he’s not safe,” Putin said of Trump, The Daily Beast also reported, describing it as a warning. “But he is a clever and cautious man, I should hope he realizes all that.”
The Russian president, currently conducting an illegal war against Ukraine, was speaking to reporters at a Russian Black Sea resort. He suggested he was open to conversation with Trump about the war in Ukraine. Citing a senior Trump aide, journalist Bob Woodward in his latest book reported that since leaving office in 2021, Donald Trump has talked with Putin “maybe as many as seven times,” NBC News reported in October.
Bill Browder is the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital, and successfully lobbied Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act, used to punish Russian human rights abuses.
“If Trump cuts aid for Ukraine,” Browder warned, “it will lead to Ukraine’s defences collapsing, which will set off a refugee crisis in Europe like we’ve never seen before.”
If Trump cuts aid for Ukraine, it will lead to Ukraine’s defences collapsing, which will set off a refugee crisis in Europe like we’ve never seen before (and that’s before Putin trains he guns on the Baltics). This is all avoidable if we seize the $300B of Russian reserves pic.twitter.com/UWf0ShdpIn
— Sir William Browder KCMG (@Billbrowder) November 29, 2024
On Friday, Newsweek reported, “Russia’s currency has continued to plunge, adding to the country’s economic turbulence and raising questions about the financial sustainability of Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”
Russian casualties. Newsweek also reported, “hit more than 2,000 troops in a single day, Ukraine’s defense ministry said Friday morning—breaking a bleak record set only weeks ago.”
“If the latest figures are accurate, this would bring Russia’s total number of casualties since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to 738,660.”
Watch the video of Putin below and Browder above, or both at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Don’t Play Games You Can’t Win’: Gas Analyst Warns Trump Will ‘Lose Miserably’ on Tariffs
A popular petroleum analyst is warning Donald Trump his plan to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada will backfire.
Patrick De Haan, known as the “Gas Buddy Guy,” has “analyzed and tracked oil markets and fuel prices for nearly two decades,” and “is often quoted during gas price gyrations and fuel disruptions by almost all U.S. and international media outlets,” according to his bio.
De Haan pointed to a news report from The Guardian on Tuesday that says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “under pressure to stand up to Trump on tariffs.” It also notes that members of the Canadian parliament are calling on Trudeau “to ready a ‘war room’ for the coming battle over tariffs with the United States.”
That article quoted the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, telling the Prime Minister, “The only thing a bully responds to is strength.”
“So where is our plan to fight back?” Singh asked. “Where is the war room?”
De Haan observed, “there’s a risk Trump is making a miscalculation and now politicians in Canada are gearing up, thinking of how to retaliate on potential tariffs. This is not a good road to be going down.”
Xavier Delgado of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a top think tank, added: “Retaliatory tariffs would hit US states hard (36 have Canada as their top export market). They would also be a major burden on Canadian consumers who are already sour about the economy.”
And in response to a suggestion that Canada and Mexico “threaten to embargo selling oil to US,” De Haan wrote: “Trump will lose this game miserably if Canada decides to take action. checkmate. don’t play games you can’t win- the US is more reliant on Canadian crude than Trump realizes.”
De Haan says that a “25% tariff on Canadian oil would have huge impacts to #gasprices in the Great Lakes, Midwest & Rockies, which are major markets where refiners process Canadian oil. You can’t simply process different oil overnight. It would take investments/years. More US supply wouldn’t help.”
He also posted a map highlighting areas of the U.S. and the impacts of Trump’s tariffs on gas prices. It shows the President-elect’s declared 25% tariffs would have a “major impact” on several “blue wall” states that went to Trump instead of Harris in the presidential election, including Michigan and Wisconsin.
How much will your #gasprices be impacted by Trump’s potential 25% tariff on Canadian oil? A quick map/analysis, which could change if the situation does:
“Major impact” 25-75c/gal
“Moderate impact” 15-40c/gal
“Limited impact” 5-15c/gal pic.twitter.com/0b4ugvxB1I
— Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 27, 2024
Image via Reuters
