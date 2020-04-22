ANOTHER WHISTLEBLOWER
‘Retaliation Plain and Simple’: Vaccine Agency Top Doc Fired by Trump Administration Files Whistleblower Complaint
Dr. Rick Bright has retained an attorney and will be filing a whistleblower complaint after the Trump administration fired him from his position as head of the federal agency charged with developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Bright was moved to a different agency with a narrower focus after he raised concerns over President Donald Trump’s obsession with promoting hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug recent studies found doubles the death rate in coronavirus patients.
“The Administration’s removal of Dr. Bright from his position as director of BARDA is retaliation plain and simple,” Bright’s attorneys, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, said in a statement, CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports.
“The results from the Administration’s refusal to listen to the experts and to sideline those like Dr. Bright who point out any errors in the government’s response will continue to be catastrophic for the American people,” Bright’s attorneys add. “We will request that the Office of Special Counsel seek a stay of Dr. Bright’s termination and that Dr. Bright be permitted to remain in his position pending the OSC and IG’s investigation of this unlawful forced transfer.”
Dr. Bright says he was removed “in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit.”
“I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way.”
Dr. Bright has spent his entire career developing vaccines.
Related: Head of Agency in Charge of Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Removed for Questioning Trump’s Promotion of Hydroxychloroquine
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 days ago
Watch: Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on ‘Wicked’ Same-Sex Marriage
- OUR SEXIST PRESIDENT3 days ago
‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions
- GRIFTERS3 days ago
Ivanka and Jared Pummeled by Ex-Ted Cruz Aide for ‘Unbridled Greed and Arrogance’
- News1 day ago
Majority-GOP Senate Intel Committee Issues New Report Destroying President’s Claims: Russia Interfered to Help Trump
- News2 days ago
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
- News2 days ago
‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open
- News2 days ago
‘Stephen Miller’s Wet Dream’: Internet Crowns White House Advisor ‘Architect’ of Trump Order Banning All Immigration
- News2 days ago
‘Jesus Is My Vaccine’: Coronavirus Pandemic Policy Protestors Echo Tea Party Mania