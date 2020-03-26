Canadians and Americans Mock US and Trump as President Weighs Stationing Troops at Border Over Coronavirus Crisis

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut the U.S.-Canada border to all but essential traffic and trade last week, to contain the coronavirus spread. Now President Trump wants to station U.S. troops on the Canadian border, to ensure no one tries to illegally cross into America.

Trudeau confirmed the report Thursday, Canada’s Global News reports, and apparently does not support the plan.

“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said, “while giving his daily briefing to reporters.”

Canadians and some Americans are having a field day mocking the U.S., which does not have universal health care and has a far greater number of COVID-19 cases than our friends to the north.

You really think Canadians will flee their healthcare and a Prime Minister w/ policies that favour science for a right-wing koolaid-drinking whack job country w/ the fastest growth of #COVID19 cases in the world?!? https://t.co/AfkgVUo0Xb #NOPE #NOTMYPRESIDENT #USA #cdnpoli — somecanuckchick🇨🇦 (@somecanuckchick) March 26, 2020

Trust me: no one from Canada or Mexico wants to come here now. Unless he’s looking to block Americans from escaping. https://t.co/HjvtmHyQuN — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 26, 2020

If things weren’t so grim, the idea that Trump needs to prevent Canadians from sneaking into the US would be laughable. Right now, this side of the border is looking pretty good. https://t.co/pvP8sv1i9k — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) March 26, 2020

We have more cases than them. If anyone would put guards at the border, it’s Canadians! https://t.co/1qjBFouRtL — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 26, 2020

Sorry, no Canadian has any interest in crossing the border. No worries, “Murica. #NoCanadian #Covid19 We don’t want any part of that chaos…. pic.twitter.com/6siS4dbV8L — ProudCanadianMom🇨🇦 (@CanadianMom79) March 26, 2020

Why is trump proposing sending troops to 🇨🇦 border when 20,000 people crossed INTO Canada from US in 2018?

It’s Canada that will require protection from the US soon, given its catastrophic response to COVID19. https://t.co/qiG8c8eUG4 — Joanne (@JoanneKMcD) March 26, 2020

Why is @realDonaldTrump considering putting troops at the US/CAN border? Ain’t no Canadian trying to sneak into your dumbass sickass country with your shit ass health care you Dumb Shit. #dontflatteryourself — Pudgy Nugget (@PudgyNugget) March 26, 2020

Is this to keep the Americans from coming north? https://t.co/u4dhI9tSju — serenitynow (@serenitynow8822) March 26, 2020

Donald Trump deploying troops to the Canadian border to prevent COVID-19 carriers from infiltrating the United States would likely benefit Canada – by stopping an actual threat, namely infected Americans moving north. https://t.co/GMdaYc01zw #COVIDCanada #covid19Canada #cdnpoli — Michael Byers (@michael_byers) March 26, 2020

That’s quite funny the states wants to put military troops to the US and Canadian Border.

Do it, the US has so many cases it’s out of control. Close our borders that’s fine.

If it stops the spread. — Taylor Austin (@STGGamings) March 26, 2020

Let me get this straight. So the US is wanting to put soldiers at the border so Canadians, with our far lower infection rate per capita and universal healthcare won’t try to get across? No worries, guys. I think you’re safe. — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 26, 2020

Yes, let’s put soldiers on the border to stand guard against, checks notes, Canada? We could put soldiers to work delivering groceries or working in the hospitals but noooooo.@realDonaldTrump is the original #COVIDIDIOT.#TheResistancehttps://t.co/i8NF5g2ShQ — Sarah Connor (@SarahConnor2017) March 26, 2020

Breaking: Canadians lined up at the border to flee their free healthcare, civil society and functional leadership for the kill or be killed, dystopian nightmare the US is quickly becoming. Also no one listens to the‘Tragically Hip’ here which might have been our undoing. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 26, 2020

NO Canadian with intellect will WANT to cross the border right now. I love my US friends/players etc… BUT NOW is not the time esp. with #45’s inaction and money first thinking. Waste of your resources Cheeto butt. https://t.co/2UEmwH2T8i — Callie B (@canadiancal30) March 26, 2020