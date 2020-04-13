ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Watch: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden – ‘We Need You in the White House’
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. The two are holding a discussion live, below.
Here’s the key moment:
Sen. @BernieSanders to @JoeBiden: "Today, I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support you candidacy, which I endorse." pic.twitter.com/PSKkUa3q1X
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2020
The program has ended. This was the live-stream:
We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020
Here’s the YouTube embed:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Sanders Out
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign after losing a large number of state primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden now becomes the presumptive Democratic nominee.
BREAKING: In an all staff call @BernieSanders has told his team he is suspending his campaign for president. He will address his supporters later today.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 8, 2020
Sanders won just nine primaries or caucuses, garnering 914 pledged delegates. Biden won 19 primaries or caucuses, with 1217 pledged delegates.
The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel weighs in:
By suspending his campaign today, Sanders will almost certainly get fewer than 25% of available delegates. That will prevent his bloc from challenging Dem platform/rules changes at convention.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 8, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Trump Talks to Biden About Coronavirus Pandemic
For the first time in his presidency President Donald Trump has reached out to a former top Obama administration official for help, and it wasn’t President Barack Obama.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke Monday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic, after Biden expressed legitimate concerns about how the 45th President is handling the outbreak.
The two spoke by phone, according to CNN and other outlets. The White House has not released a transcript nor any details about what the world leaders said, who called whom, for how long they spoke, or if Trump agreed to take any actions based on the conversation.
Just hours ago President Trump had attacked Biden:
Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020
Trump has repeated lied about the former Vice President’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, including in these tweets, which are false:
Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
….The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Biden and his campaign have been hammering Trump on his mishandling of the crisis, while offering suggestions to help Americans.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Democrats Move National Convention to Mid-August After Biden Calls for Delay Over Coronavirus Concerns
The Democratic National Convention will not be held until the week of August 17, a delay made after former Vice President Joe Biden expressed concern about having a large group of people gathered to hold the nominating event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” Biden said Wednesday night, as The New York Times noted. “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”
The Democratic Convention will still be held in Milwaukee, the Journal Sentinel reports, but dates and number of days are “in flux.”
Here’s Biden making his remark to Jimmy Fallon (starts at the 7:20 mark):
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- AMERICA IN CRISIS3 days ago
Meltdown: Trump Explodes on Reporter Who Tells Him America Does Not Have Enough Tests, Masks, PPE, or Ventilators
- TOTAL INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
NYT Flags 8 Key Exchanges in the ‘Red Dawn’ Emails Detailing Trump’s ‘Faltering Response to Coronavirus’
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Is Working Behind the Scenes to Cripple Any Investigations Before the November Election: Columnist
- SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?3 days ago
‘We Encourage You’: Pence Asks Americans to Donate to Churches
- News1 day ago
Chris Wallace Slams Trump’s Slow Reaction to Virus: ‘How Much Did Those Lost Weeks Cost Us?’
- AMERICA IN CRISIS5 hours ago
‘Chaos’: Kushner-Commandeered Supply Chain Task Force Operates in the Dark, Turned Government Into Arm of Big Business
- NOPE NOPE NOPE4 hours ago
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
- News7 hours ago
HHS Head’s ‘Future Uncertain’ After Kushner and Pence Sideline Him for Not Giving Trump Good News About Virus: Report