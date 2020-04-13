Watch: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden – ‘We Need You in the White House’

For the first time in his presidency President Donald Trump has reached out to a former top Obama administration official for help, and it wasn’t President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke Monday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic, after Biden expressed legitimate concerns about how the 45th President is handling the outbreak.

The two spoke by phone, according to CNN and other outlets. The White House has not released a transcript nor any details about what the world leaders said, who called whom, for how long they spoke, or if Trump agreed to take any actions based on the conversation.

Just hours ago President Trump had attacked Biden:

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Trump has repeated lied about the former Vice President’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, including in these tweets, which are false:

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

….The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Biden and his campaign have been hammering Trump on his mishandling of the crisis, while offering suggestions to help Americans.