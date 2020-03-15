OPINION
‘When Is the National Day of Science?’: Trump Blasted After Spreading Lies Then Declaring ‘Today Is a National Day of Prayer’
President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is a more accurate reflection of his positions and beliefs than his White House press briefings. Since the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis the President has made clear he doesn’t believe it is a crisis, has worked to minimize the amount of testing that can be done, and worked to spread falsehoods and outright lies in an attempt to make Americans believe the pandemic is not a massive health emergency. It is.
So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Sunday morning Trump kicked off the day with a lie. He retweeted this absolutely false claim by his re-election campaign’s national press secretary. No legitimate health expert would oppose testing as many people as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus, if there were enough tests. But the Trump administration made sure there aren’t.
Thank you! https://t.co/fVGdP2Vxt8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
But McEnay’s tweet isn’t just bluster, it’s a lie.
There are not one million or four million coronavirus tests available, that can be processed. There are tests that don’t work, there are tests the CDC created, sent out, then directed the medical community to not use because they are invalid. Bottom line: The U.S. has reportedly performed less than 20,000 tests as of Saturday.
Closing up the shop for the night. We’re showing 19,066 tests. 2,182 positives. Here are the four states with the largest known outbreaks: WA, NY, CA, MA. pic.twitter.com/LrCchHRS3V
— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 14, 2020
Trump’s next tweet showed what he actually cares about:
Thank you Sara. Keep writing, great talent! https://t.co/ZMYHzicBcR
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Then he shared this lie. Student loan interest is not being waived, as The New York Times reports. Student loans still have to be paid, and even the amount due isn’t changing. The only difference is the amount of the payment will now, temporarily, be applied to the principal – the amount borrowed – and not to pay off interest accrued. One caveat:
“When borrowers pause their monthly payments because of a hardship — a status known as forbearance — the interest normally continues to pile up until they can start paying again,” the Times notes. “Now, no interest will accrue as long as the waiver is in effect. This is true both for people already in forbearance and for those who may be soon.”
Trump posted several tweets praising Trump, then this one showing the right wing war against Hillary Clinton is thriving:
Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
And then, finally, this atrocity:
TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Given the coronavirus crisis, the intentional mishandling of the pandemic by President Trump, his administration’s daily inept actions making the disaster even worse, and Trump’s politicization of, well, everything, many were furious when he spewed lies, threw partisan grenades, then tried to hide behind a shield of religion – one that he himself constructed.
When is the National Day of Science?
— Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 15, 2020
When is National Day of COVID-19 Testing?
— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 15, 2020
How about national day of SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND FUCKIN STATE. I’m a christian and this still angers me. You are not a religious leader, but the leader of a country NOT run by religion. DO YOUR JOB and stop inciting separation of the people during a pandemic. https://t.co/Xnql5lVY7c
— Tori Rito (@torilynne4) March 15, 2020
I’d rather some leadership and responsibility…. https://t.co/jgztdTfU4X
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) March 15, 2020
He sent this tweet 4 minutes after one about Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Yes, pray. https://t.co/4oYd6agsQy
— Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 15, 2020
National Day of Science, Reason and Informed Decision-Making still yet to be scheduled. https://t.co/Fm1mOPkbC5
— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 15, 2020
I don’t like people who use their faith to do things they shouldn’t do. Remember when you said that, like a month ago? https://t.co/w5q41urssX
— TLC_Painting (@painting_tlc) March 15, 2020
What about a day of testing?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) March 15, 2020
He really just hit us with “Thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/BgxlV5o5Ma
— Alex (@_alex_joshua) March 15, 2020
Tests, ventilators and competent leadership. That’s what will stop coronavirus NOT prayers.
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 15, 2020
We are all praying that Americans that need to get tested for this deadly virus can a get access to testing kits that @realdonaldtrump has been withholding immediately.
He refused WHO testing kits.
Where are the testing kits he keeps saying will be available by the millions? https://t.co/zCU3YERH81
— Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) March 15, 2020
I pray that medical science and reason prevail over ignorance and selfishness during the coronavirus pandemic. I also pray that we can flatten the curve and save as many Americans who are elderly and with pre-existing conditions as possible.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2020
Praying won’t get us the COVID-19 testing kits that you promised would be widely available.
You have failed the American people.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 15, 2020
I pray for a more informed electorate than the one that elected this fucking moron. https://t.co/ELikWiCKlr
— Michael Dobozy (Expert in Social Distancing) (@dobozysaurus) March 15, 2020
Dear GOD,
I want to use this National Day of Prayer, to ask you to get this Charlatan, Impostor, Fake Christian, Heretic & Heathen removed from office. One Way or Another.
He is a Threat to Mankind. https://t.co/PXtt1XZipm
— Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) March 15, 2020
OPINION
Watch: Trump Autographed Today’s Stock Market Chart That Rose 1000 Points During His Speech and Sent It to Lou Dobbs
Just in case you were under the false impression that President Donald Trump has any actual interest in the American people or helping them during a national health crisis – the international coronavirus pandemic – just take a look at this clip from Fox Business News’ Lou Dobbs.
President Trump autographed a copy of today’s DOW stock chart that rose over 1000 points during Trump’s speech declaring a national emergency.
This is the only thing he celebrates. This is the only thing he cares about.
Watch:
folks,,,,,,,its real pic.twitter.com/0jai7dx2Bc
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 13, 2020
For more on Trump’s speech today:
How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Take Responsibility at All’ for the Testing Problems He Helped Create – Then Attacks Obama Over Swine Flu
Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’
OPINION
How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
There will be deaths and those deaths will have been avoidable.
President Donald Trump’s Friday afternoon press conference announcing a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic was an astonishing self-congratulatory exercise in awful oratory, but it was also a grotesque snapshot into the decrepit world of Donald Trump.
For a moment just ignore all of Trump’s figurative elbow-rubbing and back-slapping, literal hand-shaking, infomercialization, Disneyization, and commercialization of a global pandemic in which now Americans are no longer citizens but “consumers.”
When a top fed govt official refers to all of us as “consumers” at an announcement at the White House of a national emergency declaration due to a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/7IRwcjZThw
— Andy Manar (@AndyManar) March 13, 2020
Ignore the false claims and all-too-real coverups Trump painted. Ignore Trump’s total lack of interest in the virus and his total interest in creating income streams for his corporate sponsors, like Google and CVS.
Focus for a moment on this extremely important fact: President Donald Trump shut down the White House Pandemic Office in 2018, and less than two years later America and the world are struggling through a global health emergency that Trump’s own administration says could kill 5.1 million people in this country alone.
Friday afternoon PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump about shutting down that office.
His response was not just offensive and unpresidential, it was filled with lies.
“You said you don’t take responsibility [for slow response to coronavirus] but you did disband the White House Pandemic Office,” Alcindor asked President Trump. “So, what responsibility do you take to that? And the officials that worked in that office said that you — that the White House lost valuable time because that office was disbanded? What do you make of that?”
“Well, I just think it’s a nasty question,” Trump responded, weaponizing a word he regularly uses when speaking about women. “What we’ve done is — and Tony had said numerous times that we saved thousands of lives because of the quick closing. And when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have a group of people.”
“It’s your administration,” Alcindor reminded the president.
“I could ask, perhaps — my administration, but I could perhaps ask Tony about that, because I don’t know anything about it,” Trump claimed. “I mean, you say we did that. I don’t know anything about it.”
Yamiche questions the President on not taking responsibility vs. his decision to disband the White House pandemic team… The President pleads ignorance as a defense pic.twitter.com/LmTZUPc0Y5
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 13, 2020
Trump is lying, and here’s how we know.
First of all, as U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Twitter Friday afternoon, when Trump closed the Pandemics Office Brown sent him this letter “demanding answers.”
Not true, @realDonaldTrump. I wrote to you more than 600 days ago demanding answers after you fired the entire White House pandemic team. https://t.co/ICbHOkyeyY pic.twitter.com/71OF9gKA3N
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 13, 2020
Next, this Washington Post op-ed, published just this morning, titled, “I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it.”
And finally, this video of Trump from just a few weeks ago admitting he closed the office:
If you wanna know what @Yamiche was asking about, here’s Trump ADMITTING to cutting the Pandemic Response Team in 2018. #NastyQuestion pic.twitter.com/TVdoXiutoA
— Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) March 13, 2020
“I didn’t do it.” “I don’t know anything about it.”
Those are lies, and they’re lies to hide the fact that President Donald Trump is responsible for the United States’ horrific handling of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be deaths and those deaths will have been avoidable had he pushed for the testing he repeatedly, even now, tries to suppress, and had he not shuttered the Pandemics Office.
OPINION
Trump Is Spreading Disinformation About Coronavirus — and There’s No Way to Stop Him
President Donald Trump is actively spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
Late Thursday morning, for example, Trump sent the following tweet:
With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
This is not so. There are undoubtedly more than 129 cases in the United States; the problem is, testing has been so slow — and at times completely botched — that we don’t have a good sense of how many cases of coronavirus there are in the country. So Trump is trying to use his own administration’s ineptitude as a reason to think the crisis is less severe than it is. And some analysts believe that the actual number of cases is much higher than the number of confirmed cases. The outlet Stat reported on one analysis that looked just at Seattle:
The author of the analysis, a computational biologist named Trevor Bedford, said there are likely already at least 500 to 600 cases of Covid-19 in the greater Seattle area. He urged health authorities and the public to immediately begin adopting non-pharmaceutical interventions — imposing “social distancing” measures, telling the sick to isolate themselves, and limiting attendance at large gatherings.
“Now would be the time to act,” Bedford, who is at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told STAT.
As long as a large number of cases are unconfirmed, the virus will be more likely to spread.
All of which makes it obvious that Trump’s claim that he closed the borders to reduce the spread of the virus is false. He never did such a thing. The Trump administration did limit entry to the U.S. from non-Americans who had traveled to China, where the virus originated, but this is not “closing the borders.” (Closing the borders is a bad idea, anyway.) And when Americans who had been in China and were potentially carrying the virus were repatriated to the United States, U.S. officials were improperly to work with them and lacked the necessary medical protection, according to a whistleblower. These workers may have spread the infection further.
This isn’t the first time that Trump has intentionally deceived the American people about the number of cases in the United States. In his first press conference on the crisis, Trump repeated and erroneously referred to “15” Americans who had at that time been found to be infected with the virus; this number was actually a subset of the 60 who had been found to be infected. And he predicted this number would soon go down close to zero, even though none of the administration’s health experts were making such a claim.
His effort to downplay and mislead the public about the crisis is particularly disturbing when you consider that Trump said: “We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!” Taken literally, this suggests that they care more about keeping the reportednumber of infections down more than they care about keeping the actual number low. Usually, this would be an unfair and uncharitable way to interpret a public official’s statement, but Trump long ago lost the benefit of the doubt. As we’ve seen, he’s actively inclined to obscure the truth about the outbreak. And one way in which his administration has been deficient in responding to the virus is in its failure to provide enough test kits and information to the medical professionals on the front lines responding to the crisis. While the actual cause for this delay remains unclear, it’s tempting to conclude that the president’s active disinterest in the truth about the crisis could be playing some role.
Tweets like this make it seem more and more like the inadequate testing has been an intentional strategy to keep the numbers artificially low. https://t.co/03KLrjMwOB
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 5, 2020
Trump has promoted other dangerous falsehoods about the outbreak:
- Trump said the World Health Organization’s estimate of a 3.4 percent death rate for infections was “really a false number. “Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations,” Trumps said on Fox News, “personally, I’d say the number is way under 1 percent.” The true death rate is unknown and disputed in good faith, and the WHO figure may not be accurate, but Trump’s dismissal of it as “false” is baseless.
- Trump discussed the fact that people could go to work while carrying the virus and get better, seeming to suggest this would be fine. In fact, public health experts are urging people not to go to work if they are sick or infected.
- He repeatedly compared the virus to the flu, even though estimates suggest the Covid-19 is much deadlier. And its impact on society could be much more severe than the flu because it has the potential to overburden the medical system.
- Trump has repeatedly said that a vaccine for the virus could be coming soon, even though administration officials have consistently told him and the public that a year to a year-and-a-half is the best-case scenario for having a vaccine ready for widespread use.
- When asked whether he agreed with his supporters, such as Rush Limbaugh — who falsely claimed the coronavirus was the “common cold” and that it was being weaponized against Trump — Trump said he agreed. He later said the coronavirus was the Democrats’ new “hoax,” though he later said he meant the reactions to the outbreak were the “hoax.”
Many of these claims are actively dangerous. Trump consistently downplays the state of outbreak, and he used the issue to attack the media, which the public will need to rely on for vital information for their own protection. By promoting lies and deceptive spin about the crisis, Trump can encourage dangerous behavior in his supporters and an inadequate response from his administration.
But he remains the president. Democrats tried to remove him for office for a scandal in which he did the same exact thing he’s doing now — placing his own short-sighted interests above the needs of the country — but they failed. Republicans refuse to do anything significant to check his behavior. So until at least January 2021, the United States will be stuck with a man leading the federal government who seems to be acting in ways that make a public health threat worse.
