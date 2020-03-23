OPINION
GOP’s Coronavirus Bill Offers Billions in Gov’t. Loans – But Bans Nonprofits Likely Catering to Low-Income People
Senate Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package, but what each party is fighting for reveals what is at the center of their universes.
Democrats are focused on getting money into the hands of the poor and those displaced by “stay at home,” “shelter in place,” and other work stoppages vital to helping halt the pandemic.
Republicans are focused on bailouts and secret slush funds for their corporate BFFs.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, makes clear what the GOP’s motivation is – and goes so far as to call it “graft.”
Why might Republicans be using the Coronavirus as cover to funnel billions to corporations? That’s an easy one: Republicans are about to lose power, big time. So they’re buying insurance policies w/corporate America so they can land positions as lobbyists & board members. #graft https://t.co/nctfsN63X4
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 22, 2020
And now we learn the GOP is once again waging war against the poor during a time that their lives are hardest hit. And they’re serving two of their masters by using their coronavirus package to wage a culture war as well.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent writes there’s a “hidden” provision “in the massive stimulus bill, which was drafted by Senate Republicans.”
The GOP bill offers $350 billion in small business loans to businesses if they don’t lay off their workers.
But there’s a catch.
Those loans exclude “nonprofits receiving Medicaid expenditures.” In other words, organizations like Planned Parenthood.
If that weren’t bad enough (it is – Planned Parenthood is vital now more than ever) it goes further than that, as Sargent reveals.
“Democratic aides believe this language would exclude from eligibility for this funding a big range of other nonprofits that get Medicaid funding, such as home and community-based disability providers; community-based nursing homes, mental health providers and health centers; group homes for the disabled; and even rape crisis centers.”
The legislation, if passed as is, could harm tens of millions of people, according to Mara Youdelman, the managing attorney of the National Health Law Program’s D.C. office.
“We should be doing everything possible to keep them in businesses, both to help manage the pandemic and to keep people needing routine care healthy and out of overwhelmed hospitals,” Youdelman told Sargent.
OPINION
‘When Is the National Day of Science?’: Trump Blasted After Spreading Lies Then Declaring ‘Today Is a National Day of Prayer’
President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is a more accurate reflection of his positions and beliefs than his White House press briefings. Since the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis the President has made clear he doesn’t believe it is a crisis, has worked to minimize the amount of testing that can be done, and worked to spread falsehoods and outright lies in an attempt to make Americans believe the pandemic is not a massive health emergency. It is.
So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Sunday morning Trump kicked off the day with a lie. He retweeted this absolutely false claim by his re-election campaign’s national press secretary. No legitimate health expert would oppose testing as many people as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus, if there were enough tests. But the Trump administration made sure there aren’t.
Thank you! https://t.co/fVGdP2Vxt8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
But McEnay’s tweet isn’t just bluster, it’s a lie.
There are not one million or four million coronavirus tests available, that can be processed. There are tests that don’t work, there are tests the CDC created, sent out, then directed the medical community to not use because they are invalid. Bottom line: The U.S. has reportedly performed less than 20,000 tests as of Saturday.
Closing up the shop for the night. We’re showing 19,066 tests. 2,182 positives. Here are the four states with the largest known outbreaks: WA, NY, CA, MA. pic.twitter.com/LrCchHRS3V
— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 14, 2020
Trump’s next tweet showed what he actually cares about:
Thank you Sara. Keep writing, great talent! https://t.co/ZMYHzicBcR
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Then he shared this lie. Student loan interest is not being waived, as The New York Times reports. Student loans still have to be paid, and even the amount due isn’t changing. The only difference is the amount of the payment will now, temporarily, be applied to the principal – the amount borrowed – and not to pay off interest accrued. One caveat:
“When borrowers pause their monthly payments because of a hardship — a status known as forbearance — the interest normally continues to pile up until they can start paying again,” the Times notes. “Now, no interest will accrue as long as the waiver is in effect. This is true both for people already in forbearance and for those who may be soon.”
Trump posted several tweets praising Trump, then this one showing the right wing war against Hillary Clinton is thriving:
Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
And then, finally, this atrocity:
TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
Given the coronavirus crisis, the intentional mishandling of the pandemic by President Trump, his administration’s daily inept actions making the disaster even worse, and Trump’s politicization of, well, everything, many were furious when he spewed lies, threw partisan grenades, then tried to hide behind a shield of religion – one that he himself constructed.
When is the National Day of Science?
— Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 15, 2020
When is National Day of COVID-19 Testing?
— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 15, 2020
How about national day of SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND FUCKIN STATE. I’m a christian and this still angers me. You are not a religious leader, but the leader of a country NOT run by religion. DO YOUR JOB and stop inciting separation of the people during a pandemic. https://t.co/Xnql5lVY7c
— Tori Rito (@torilynne4) March 15, 2020
I’d rather some leadership and responsibility…. https://t.co/jgztdTfU4X
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) March 15, 2020
He sent this tweet 4 minutes after one about Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Yes, pray. https://t.co/4oYd6agsQy
— Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 15, 2020
National Day of Science, Reason and Informed Decision-Making still yet to be scheduled. https://t.co/Fm1mOPkbC5
— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 15, 2020
I don’t like people who use their faith to do things they shouldn’t do. Remember when you said that, like a month ago? https://t.co/w5q41urssX
— TLC_Painting (@painting_tlc) March 15, 2020
What about a day of testing?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) March 15, 2020
He really just hit us with “Thoughts and prayers” https://t.co/BgxlV5o5Ma
— Alex (@_alex_joshua) March 15, 2020
Tests, ventilators and competent leadership. That’s what will stop coronavirus NOT prayers.
— Chidi®? (@ChidiNwatu) March 15, 2020
We are all praying that Americans that need to get tested for this deadly virus can a get access to testing kits that @realdonaldtrump has been withholding immediately.
He refused WHO testing kits.
Where are the testing kits he keeps saying will be available by the millions? https://t.co/zCU3YERH81
— Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) March 15, 2020
I pray that medical science and reason prevail over ignorance and selfishness during the coronavirus pandemic. I also pray that we can flatten the curve and save as many Americans who are elderly and with pre-existing conditions as possible.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2020
Praying won’t get us the COVID-19 testing kits that you promised would be widely available.
You have failed the American people.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès ????? (@larsp2740) March 15, 2020
I pray for a more informed electorate than the one that elected this fucking moron. https://t.co/ELikWiCKlr
— Michael Dobozy (Expert in Social Distancing) (@dobozysaurus) March 15, 2020
Dear GOD,
I want to use this National Day of Prayer, to ask you to get this Charlatan, Impostor, Fake Christian, Heretic & Heathen removed from office. One Way or Another.
He is a Threat to Mankind. https://t.co/PXtt1XZipm
— Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) March 15, 2020
OPINION
Watch: Trump Autographed Today’s Stock Market Chart That Rose 1000 Points During His Speech and Sent It to Lou Dobbs
Just in case you were under the false impression that President Donald Trump has any actual interest in the American people or helping them during a national health crisis – the international coronavirus pandemic – just take a look at this clip from Fox Business News’ Lou Dobbs.
President Trump autographed a copy of today’s DOW stock chart that rose over 1000 points during Trump’s speech declaring a national emergency.
This is the only thing he celebrates. This is the only thing he cares about.
Watch:
folks,,,,,,,its real pic.twitter.com/0jai7dx2Bc
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 13, 2020
For more on Trump’s speech today:
How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Take Responsibility at All’ for the Testing Problems He Helped Create – Then Attacks Obama Over Swine Flu
Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’
OPINION
How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
There will be deaths and those deaths will have been avoidable.
President Donald Trump’s Friday afternoon press conference announcing a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic was an astonishing self-congratulatory exercise in awful oratory, but it was also a grotesque snapshot into the decrepit world of Donald Trump.
For a moment just ignore all of Trump’s figurative elbow-rubbing and back-slapping, literal hand-shaking, infomercialization, Disneyization, and commercialization of a global pandemic in which now Americans are no longer citizens but “consumers.”
When a top fed govt official refers to all of us as “consumers” at an announcement at the White House of a national emergency declaration due to a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/7IRwcjZThw
— Andy Manar (@AndyManar) March 13, 2020
Ignore the false claims and all-too-real coverups Trump painted. Ignore Trump’s total lack of interest in the virus and his total interest in creating income streams for his corporate sponsors, like Google and CVS.
Focus for a moment on this extremely important fact: President Donald Trump shut down the White House Pandemic Office in 2018, and less than two years later America and the world are struggling through a global health emergency that Trump’s own administration says could kill 5.1 million people in this country alone.
Friday afternoon PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump about shutting down that office.
His response was not just offensive and unpresidential, it was filled with lies.
“You said you don’t take responsibility [for slow response to coronavirus] but you did disband the White House Pandemic Office,” Alcindor asked President Trump. “So, what responsibility do you take to that? And the officials that worked in that office said that you — that the White House lost valuable time because that office was disbanded? What do you make of that?”
“Well, I just think it’s a nasty question,” Trump responded, weaponizing a word he regularly uses when speaking about women. “What we’ve done is — and Tony had said numerous times that we saved thousands of lives because of the quick closing. And when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have a group of people.”
“It’s your administration,” Alcindor reminded the president.
“I could ask, perhaps — my administration, but I could perhaps ask Tony about that, because I don’t know anything about it,” Trump claimed. “I mean, you say we did that. I don’t know anything about it.”
Yamiche questions the President on not taking responsibility vs. his decision to disband the White House pandemic team… The President pleads ignorance as a defense pic.twitter.com/LmTZUPc0Y5
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 13, 2020
Trump is lying, and here’s how we know.
First of all, as U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Twitter Friday afternoon, when Trump closed the Pandemics Office Brown sent him this letter “demanding answers.”
Not true, @realDonaldTrump. I wrote to you more than 600 days ago demanding answers after you fired the entire White House pandemic team. https://t.co/ICbHOkyeyY pic.twitter.com/71OF9gKA3N
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 13, 2020
Next, this Washington Post op-ed, published just this morning, titled, “I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it.”
And finally, this video of Trump from just a few weeks ago admitting he closed the office:
If you wanna know what @Yamiche was asking about, here’s Trump ADMITTING to cutting the Pandemic Response Team in 2018. #NastyQuestion pic.twitter.com/TVdoXiutoA
— Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) March 13, 2020
“I didn’t do it.” “I don’t know anything about it.”
Those are lies, and they’re lies to hide the fact that President Donald Trump is responsible for the United States’ horrific handling of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be deaths and those deaths will have been avoidable had he pushed for the testing he repeatedly, even now, tries to suppress, and had he not shuttered the Pandemics Office.
