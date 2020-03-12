Watch: The Head of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Doesn’t Know How Many Coronavirus Tests Have Been Conducted

Vice President Mike Pence is the head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force but has no idea how many Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the U.S.

On CNN Thursday morning, not even 12 hours after President Trump’s disastrous prime time Oval Office coronavirus address to the nation, Pence went on CNN and bombed, as Raw Story reported.

Alisyn Camerota confronted Pence with numbers from the CDC’s website, showing testing by the CDC and public health laboratories reached a high on March 5 of 1192, then dropped substantially. On March 10, just 8 tests were recorded.

The Vice President defended the apparent lack of testing by saying the numbers were outdated.

“If you’re saying the CDC website numbers are wrong, how many tests have been conducted in the U.S.?” Camerota asked.

“I’m not saying they’re wrong, Alisyn, I’m saying they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily collect today all the information from state laboratories.”

After a back and forth, Camerota continued to press: “How many tests would you say have been done?”

“Well, I would leave that to the experts.”

Watch: