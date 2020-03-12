WOW
Watch: The Head of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Doesn’t Know How Many Coronavirus Tests Have Been Conducted
Vice President Mike Pence is the head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force but has no idea how many Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the U.S.
On CNN Thursday morning, not even 12 hours after President Trump’s disastrous prime time Oval Office coronavirus address to the nation, Pence went on CNN and bombed, as Raw Story reported.
Alisyn Camerota confronted Pence with numbers from the CDC’s website, showing testing by the CDC and public health laboratories reached a high on March 5 of 1192, then dropped substantially. On March 10, just 8 tests were recorded.
The Vice President defended the apparent lack of testing by saying the numbers were outdated.
“If you’re saying the CDC website numbers are wrong, how many tests have been conducted in the U.S.?” Camerota asked.
“I’m not saying they’re wrong, Alisyn, I’m saying they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily collect today all the information from state laboratories.”
After a back and forth, Camerota continued to press: “How many tests would you say have been done?”
“Well, I would leave that to the experts.”
Watch:
WOW
‘She’s Your Damn Senator’: Emerson College Blasted for Leaving Elizabeth Warren Out of 2020 Poll
Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.
The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.
But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.
Warren scored 50% higher in the primary poll than former Pete Buttigieg, who was included in the matchups. And Warren had twice the support as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made the cut.
Charles Pierce, who covers politics for Esquire, was shocked by the omission.
Jesus Christ, Emerson, she’s your damn senator. https://t.co/6xSSxCjFUw
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 19, 2020
WOW
Watch: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Slams AG Barr for ‘Making a Case for the President’
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace slammed Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning, criticizing him for “making a case for the president,” rather than for the law or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“The Attorney General seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president, rather than the Attorney General, talking about his motives, his emotions,” he said.
Barr told reporters that in his legal opinion, President Donald Trump’s actions may have risen to the level of obstruction of justice, but because of “relentless speculation” by the news media, the President grew “angry and frustrated,” and therefore his attempts to obstruct were not criminal.
WATCH: @BillHemmer and @SandraSmithFox got reaction from @FoxNewsSunday‘s Chris Wallace after AG Barr’s press conference #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/RcKG5xK052
— America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 18, 2019
