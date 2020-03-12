Connect with us

WOW

Watch: The Head of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Doesn’t Know How Many Coronavirus Tests Have Been Conducted

Published

on

Vice President Mike Pence is the head of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force but has no idea how many Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the U.S.

On CNN Thursday morning, not even 12 hours after President Trump’s disastrous prime time Oval Office coronavirus address to the nation, Pence went on CNN and bombed, as Raw Story reported.

Alisyn Camerota confronted Pence with numbers from the CDC’s website, showing testing by the CDC and public health laboratories reached a high on March 5 of 1192, then dropped substantially. On March 10, just 8 tests were recorded.

The Vice President defended the apparent lack of testing by saying the numbers were outdated.

“If you’re saying the CDC website numbers are wrong, how many tests have been conducted in the U.S.?” Camerota asked.

“I’m not saying they’re wrong, Alisyn, I’m saying they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily collect today all the information from state laboratories.”

After a back and forth, Camerota continued to press: “How many tests would you say have been done?”

“Well, I would leave that to the experts.”

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

WOW

‘She’s Your Damn Senator’: Emerson College Blasted for Leaving Elizabeth Warren Out of 2020 Poll

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.

The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.

But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.

Warren scored 50% higher in the primary poll than former Pete Buttigieg, who was included in the matchups. And Warren had twice the support as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made the cut.

Charles Pierce, who covers politics for Esquire, was shocked by the omission.

 

Continue Reading

WOW

Watch: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Slams AG Barr for ‘Making a Case for the President’

Published

11 months ago

on

April 18, 2019

By

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace slammed Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning, criticizing him for “making a case for the president,” rather than for the law or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The Attorney General seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president, rather than the Attorney General, talking about his motives, his emotions,” he said.

Barr told reporters that in his legal opinion, President Donald Trump’s actions may have risen to the level of obstruction of justice, but because of “relentless speculation” by the news media, the President grew “angry and frustrated,” and therefore his attempts to obstruct were not criminal.

RELATED:

BARR: TRUMP MAY HAVE OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE 10 TIMES BUT IT’S EXCUSABLE BECAUSE ‘SPECULATION’ BY THE PRESS MADE HIM ‘ANGRY’

HOPE HICKS THOUGHT TRUMP JR’S EMAILS LOOKED ‘REALLY BAD’ — AND TRUMP TOLD HER TO COVER THEM UP: MUELLER

MUELLER DECLINED TO DECIDE ON CHARGING TRUMP WITH OBSTRUCTION BECAUSE OF DOJ POLICY AGAINST IT

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.