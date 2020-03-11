WTH?
Trump Wrongly Blames Europe and Bans All EU Travel into US Over Coronavirus Fears
President Donald Trump stunned the nation by announcing he is banning all travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days in a wrongly-focused attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The ban goes into effect starting Friday, and does not include travel from the U.K.
Calling it a “foreign virus,” Trump actually blamed Europe, claiming the European Union nations did not act fast enough to control the spread of coronavirus.
“The European Union failed to restrict travel from China,” Trump said, boasting that he had.
“Taking early intense action, we’ve seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the U.S., now present in Europe,” Trump said, which is false given the lack of testing kits in the United States, due to CDC failure. “The European union failed to take the same precautions.”
“This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment in time,” Trump also told Americans.
NEWS: @realDonaldTrump announces a suspension on all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. in an effort to stop the spread of #coronavirus The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight and will not apply to the UK https://t.co/6TYxpZAiiy pic.twitter.com/Oi4qdsHth2
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WTH?
DOJ Ordered Immigration Judges to Take Down CDC Coronavirus Posters. After Online Outrage It Ordered Them to Be Put Back Up.
On Monday the Dept. of Justice ordered immigration judges to remove CDC posters informing people how they can protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Outraged, the judge’s union took to Twitter to tell people what was going on:
EOIR has ordered immigration court staff to remove CDC posters designed to slow spread of coronavirus.
No, this is not a parody account.
— Immigration Judges (NAIJ) (@Imm_Judges_NAIJ) March 9, 2020
That directive, coming from Acting Chief Immigration Judge Christopher Santoro, warned that “the CDC flyer is not authorized for posting.” The flyers were printed in both English and Spanish.
“This is just a reminder that immigration judges do not have the authority to post, or ask you to post, signage for their individual courtrooms or the waiting areas,” the memo also says, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reported.
After online outrage and reports in The Miami Herald and Law & Crime, Santoro reversed course, and suggesting he was doing them a favor by “support[ing] your important mission.”
“As the Department of Justice continues to work closely with the Vice President’s Task Force, the CDC, and state and local government leaders regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are working to provide you and your immigration court staff with resources to support your important mission,” he wrote in a follow up memo, instructing immigration court judges to post the CDC flyers.
Update #2: The acting Chief Immigration Judge is now directing immigration courts to put up CDC signs that explain how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and stop its spread. A complete reversal from yesterday, when he ordered these signs taken down. pic.twitter.com/k0RH1er3Oh
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 10, 2020
PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, who also reported on the directives to remove and then report the flyers, posted copies of the CDC graphics:
UPDATE: Per a DOJ source, Chief Immigration Judge Santoro sent these English and Spanish language flyers on coronavirus prevention to court administrators and assistant chief immigration judges and instructed them to post the flyers on each courtroom door and at the court window. pic.twitter.com/ABr5tGmzId
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2020
WTH?
‘Understandable’: Pence Defends Donald Trump Jr’s False Claim That Dems Want ‘Millions’ to Die From Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that it is “understandable” that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would say that Democrats want millions of Americans to die of the coronavirus.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pence about the remarks made by the son of the president several days earlier.
“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Pence told Fox News on Friday.
“Can we agree that neither Democrats or Republicans wants Americans to get the coronavirus and die?” Tapper asked the vice president. “You don’t think Democrats want people to contract the coronavirus and die?”
Pence declined to directly answer the question.
Related –
Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’
“This is no time for politics,” the vice president said. “And, frankly, I think that was Don Jr.’s point. That there has been some very strong rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress.”
“You don’t think that was strong rhetoric [from Donald Trump Jr.]?” Tapper pressed.
“But responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence replied, before arguing that the Trump administration has “set the politics aside.”
“I continue to believe that we have an opportunity to come together,” he added. “And with the proper expertise, and the proper resources and the prayers of millions of Americans, we’re going to get through this.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
WTH?
‘Parallel Universe or What?’: Internet Baffled as Trump Praises Gay Bollywood Rom-Com After Raging Against Korean Film
The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.
“In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage),” Pink News’ Patrick Kelleher writes.
The only commentary Trump included with his retweet of the article was the word, “Great!”
Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
The original tweet was posted by LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, who later wrote that he hoped Trump’s retweet wasn’t a PR stunt.
“In case you were wondering, we are at least as confused as you are by Trump’s tweet,” Keleher wrote. “It is not yet clear if the president meant to endorse the gay Bollywood rom-com or if his finger slipped. Could this be another ‘covfefe’ moment?”
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘Coward as Usual’: Marco Rubio Goes Down in Flames Trying to Undermine Media’s Coronavirus Reporting
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM3 days ago
GOP Congressional Candidate Pardoned by Trump Tweets Homophobic Meme Suggesting LGBT People Are Violent Pedophiles
- AS ROME BURNS3 days ago
Markets Crashing. Oil Prices Plunging. Coronavirus Cases Jumping. Trump Jetting Off to $4 Million Florida Fundraiser.
- AMERICAN IDIOT20 hours ago
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
- GRIFTER2 days ago
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
- News3 days ago
Biden Advisors Say Top Dems Like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates Could Have Big Roles in Administration
- WTH?2 days ago
DOJ Ordered Immigration Judges to Take Down CDC Coronavirus Posters. After Online Outrage It Ordered Them to Be Put Back Up.
- OOPS3 days ago
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears