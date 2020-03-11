Trump Wrongly Blames Europe and Bans All EU Travel into US Over Coronavirus Fears

President Donald Trump stunned the nation by announcing he is banning all travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days in a wrongly-focused attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The ban goes into effect starting Friday, and does not include travel from the U.K.

Calling it a “foreign virus,” Trump actually blamed Europe, claiming the European Union nations did not act fast enough to control the spread of coronavirus.

“The European Union failed to restrict travel from China,” Trump said, boasting that he had.

“Taking early intense action, we’ve seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the U.S., now present in Europe,” Trump said, which is false given the lack of testing kits in the United States, due to CDC failure. “The European union failed to take the same precautions.”

“This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment in time,” Trump also told Americans.

NEWS: @realDonaldTrump announces a suspension on all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. in an effort to stop the spread of #coronavirus The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight and will not apply to the UK https://t.co/6TYxpZAiiy pic.twitter.com/Oi4qdsHth2 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 12, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.