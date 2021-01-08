WOW
‘He Needs to Get Out’: Murkowski Unleashes on Trump – First GOP Senator to Call for Resignation, Says She May Exit Party
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Friday blasted the leader of her party, President Donald Trump, becoming the first Republican Senator to call for his resignation. She also threatened to leave the GOP.
“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News. “I think he should leave.”
She also said, “if the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me.”
President Trump, she added, “said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID. He’s either been golfing or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”
The Alaska Senator blames Trump for the riotous insurrection, too.
“Even after the vice president told President Trump that,” he could not overturn the results of the election, Trump “still told his supporters to fight. How are they supposed to take that? It’s an order from the president. And so that’s what they did. They came up and they fought and people were harmed, and injured and died.”
Read the entire interview here.
WOW
Barr Contradicts Trump: No Widespread Election Fraud
Attorney General Bill Barr has just issued the most damning response from inside the Trump administration to counter the president’s weeks-long litany of lies about election fraud: there wasn’t any.
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr, who for years has gone to bat for Trump, told the Associated Press.
Before the election Barr worked to support President Donald Trump’s false claims of potential widespread election fraud. Nearly a week after the election Barr angered voting rights experts when he authorized the Dept. of Justice to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities.
But none have been uncovered, despite Trump’s daily lies and 40 lawsuits, of which he’s lost 39.
In an interview with the AP Barr “said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
WOW
Trump on Coronavirus: ‘I Take Full Responsibility – It’s Not My Fault’ (Video)
President Donald Trump tried claim he is taking “full responsibility” over the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate.
This is what he says is taking “full responsibility”:
“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault.”
Back in March Trump infamously told reporters, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Watch:
Trump: "I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault."#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/mJqd2iIVgX
— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
WOW
Biden Campaign Announces Historic August Fundraising Results
The Biden presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have just announced it raised a whopping $364 million in the month of August.
That’s more than double the $143 million that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton raised exactly four years ago in August of 2016. At the time Clinton’s draw was considered huge as well, and had been her most successful fundraising month to date.
The Hill reports Biden’s August haul is “the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.”
The Trump campaign has yet to release its numbers.
