‘He Needs to Get Out’: Murkowski Unleashes on Trump – First GOP Senator to Call for Resignation, Says She May Exit Party

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Friday blasted the leader of her party, President Donald Trump, becoming the first Republican Senator to call for his resignation. She also threatened to leave the GOP.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News. “I think he should leave.”

She also said, “if the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me.”

President Trump, she added, “said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID. He’s either been golfing or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”

The Alaska Senator blames Trump for the riotous insurrection, too.

“Even after the vice president told President Trump that,” he could not overturn the results of the election, Trump “still told his supporters to fight. How are they supposed to take that? It’s an order from the president. And so that’s what they did. They came up and they fought and people were harmed, and injured and died.”

