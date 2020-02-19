WOW
‘She’s Your Damn Senator’: Emerson College Blasted for Leaving Elizabeth Warren Out of 2020 Poll
Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.
The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.
But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.
Warren scored 50% higher in the primary poll than former Pete Buttigieg, who was included in the matchups. And Warren had twice the support as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made the cut.
Charles Pierce, who covers politics for Esquire, was shocked by the omission.
Jesus Christ, Emerson, she’s your damn senator. https://t.co/6xSSxCjFUw
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WOW
Watch: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Slams AG Barr for ‘Making a Case for the President’
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace slammed Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning, criticizing him for “making a case for the president,” rather than for the law or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“The Attorney General seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president, rather than the Attorney General, talking about his motives, his emotions,” he said.
Barr told reporters that in his legal opinion, President Donald Trump’s actions may have risen to the level of obstruction of justice, but because of “relentless speculation” by the news media, the President grew “angry and frustrated,” and therefore his attempts to obstruct were not criminal.
WATCH: @BillHemmer and @SandraSmithFox got reaction from @FoxNewsSunday‘s Chris Wallace after AG Barr’s press conference #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/RcKG5xK052
— America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 18, 2019
RELATED:
BARR: TRUMP MAY HAVE OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE 10 TIMES BUT IT’S EXCUSABLE BECAUSE ‘SPECULATION’ BY THE PRESS MADE HIM ‘ANGRY’
HOPE HICKS THOUGHT TRUMP JR’S EMAILS LOOKED ‘REALLY BAD’ — AND TRUMP TOLD HER TO COVER THEM UP: MUELLER
MUELLER DECLINED TO DECIDE ON CHARGING TRUMP WITH OBSTRUCTION BECAUSE OF DOJ POLICY AGAINST IT
Trending
- News2 days ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS3 days ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL2 days ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- 'INCALCULABLE HARM'1 day ago
Former Mueller Chief of Staff Says the DOJ Was Just ‘Dealt a Significant Blow’
- SNAGGED2 days ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- News2 days ago
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC2 days ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell