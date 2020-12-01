Barr Contradicts Trump: No Widespread Election Fraud

Attorney General Bill Barr has just issued the most damning response from inside the Trump administration to counter the president’s weeks-long litany of lies about election fraud: there wasn’t any.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr, who for years has gone to bat for Trump, told the Associated Press.

Before the election Barr worked to support President Donald Trump’s false claims of potential widespread election fraud. Nearly a week after the election Barr angered voting rights experts when he authorized the Dept. of Justice to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities.

But none have been uncovered, despite Trump’s daily lies and 40 lawsuits, of which he’s lost 39.

In an interview with the AP Barr “said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.