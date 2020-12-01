WOW
Barr Contradicts Trump: No Widespread Election Fraud
Attorney General Bill Barr has just issued the most damning response from inside the Trump administration to counter the president’s weeks-long litany of lies about election fraud: there wasn’t any.
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr, who for years has gone to bat for Trump, told the Associated Press.
Before the election Barr worked to support President Donald Trump’s false claims of potential widespread election fraud. Nearly a week after the election Barr angered voting rights experts when he authorized the Dept. of Justice to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities.
But none have been uncovered, despite Trump’s daily lies and 40 lawsuits, of which he’s lost 39.
In an interview with the AP Barr “said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
WOW
Trump on Coronavirus: ‘I Take Full Responsibility – It’s Not My Fault’ (Video)
President Donald Trump tried claim he is taking “full responsibility” over the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate.
This is what he says is taking “full responsibility”:
“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault.”
Back in March Trump infamously told reporters, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Watch:
Trump: "I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault."#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/mJqd2iIVgX
— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
WOW
Biden Campaign Announces Historic August Fundraising Results
The Biden presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have just announced it raised a whopping $364 million in the month of August.
That’s more than double the $143 million that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton raised exactly four years ago in August of 2016. At the time Clinton’s draw was considered huge as well, and had been her most successful fundraising month to date.
The Hill reports Biden’s August haul is “the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.”
The Trump campaign has yet to release its numbers.
WOW
Trump-Approved Fox News Doc Who Just Said ‘Avoid Crowds’ Calls President’s Move to Hold Outdoor NH Rally ‘Great Messaging’
Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump’s just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be “safe” to attend.
She didn’t quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors “great messaging.”
“It’s great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors,” Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt. “Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside.”
President Trump is a fan of the doctor.
Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020
“Great messaging, great idea, move outside, give out hand sanitizer, encourage mask-wearing if you can’t maintain 6 feet. That being said, Ainsley, New Hampshire is one of the lowest percent positive cases, and if you have a lot of people traveling there it is possible that they could be – that the interstate travel in itself may be promulgating some of the virus transmission and the spread.”
Saphier herself didn’t encourage mask-wearing, and didn’t mention masks again.
She concluded by urging people to “stay vigilant,” and “pretend that you yourself have the virus, everyone around you does,” and asked attendees to “maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Studies prove mask-wearing is the greatest action people can take to prevent the spread of the virus when not alone.
Dr. Saphier clearly is not a fan of masks.
Just three days ago she shred her feelings about masks on Twitter, defiantly insisting, “I refuse to accept wearing a mask is the new normal; this is TEMPORARY.”
In her typo-laden tweet she appeared to call wearing one “nonesense.”
But unlike her Fox News appearance, she did say clearly, “Avoid crowds.”
I refuse to accept wearing a mask is the new normal; this is TEMPORARY.
Lets do what we can to halt this intrusive virus while researchers continue finding treatments/vaccines and we can be done with this nonesense.
• Wash your hands
• Avoid crowds
• Protect the elderly
— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 4, 2020
Dr. Saphier is the author of “Make America Healthy Again.”
Watch:
