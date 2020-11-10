‘Attempted Coup’: Voting Rights Expert Warns Bill Barr Is ‘Trying to Overturn the Election’

Bill Barr was harshly criticized by a leading voting rights expert on Monday after he authorized the Department of Justice to probe GOP voter fraud conspiracy theories.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020

Ari Berman, the author of the 2016 book Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, warned of Barr’s actions.

“There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup and every major figure in America needs to denounce it,” Berman posted to Twitter.

“US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election and subvert the will of the people,” he warned.

