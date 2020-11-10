FRAUD
‘Attempted Coup’: Voting Rights Expert Warns Bill Barr Is ‘Trying to Overturn the Election’
Bill Barr was harshly criticized by a leading voting rights expert on Monday after he authorized the Department of Justice to probe GOP voter fraud conspiracy theories.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020
Ari Berman, the author of the 2016 book Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, warned of Barr’s actions.
“There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup and every major figure in America needs to denounce it,” Berman posted to Twitter.
“US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election and subvert the will of the people,” he warned.
There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup & every major figure in America needs to denounce it. US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election & subvert the will of the people https://t.co/feduK8RC67
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 9, 2020
Richard Grenell Tweets Photo of Biden From 2019, Calls Him a ‘Phony’ for Not Wearing a Mask – Tweet Goes Viral
President Donald Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Sunday posted a photo of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden from 2019, not wearing a mask, and declared him a “Washington, DC phony!”
His tweet has gone viral.
Grenell’s tweet in under 18 hours has received nearly 19,000 retweets and over 37,000 likes.
Some of those retweets are from top far right wing provocateurs, like Fox News’ Mark Levin, who used it to call Biden a “fraud.”
CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski called out Grenell and posted a few screenshots:
A combined 27K RTs on photo from 2019 before there was a pandemic. These people tweet in all caps about fake news. pic.twitter.com/n8J9icJkyc
— andrew kaczynski? (@KFILE) November 2, 2020
NCRM found the original photo. It was taken in November, 2019, and was published by the Biden campaign. VOGUE is one of several places it appears, where its origin is clearly marked.
A CNN Senior National Security Correspondent weighed in:
“These people” include the former Acting Director of National Intelligence @RichardGrenell who was supposed to help lead the intel community’s effort to combat foreign disinformation and is here creating and spreading his own. https://t.co/GrY9vLPXhS
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 2, 2020
Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’
President Donald Trump is harping on his failed “60 Minutes” interview that he walked off from after veteran CBS News host Lesley Stahl began asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
CNN reports Trump has been pushing his chief of staff to release the White House’s recording of the interview, and barely minutes after that segment aired the President tweeted out photos of him with Stahl.
One of the photos shows White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany handing a huge book to Lesley Stahl.
“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” Trump tweeted.
Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea! pic.twitter.com/8bfIxkFiXt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020
But as Vox journalist Aaron Rupar noted, the book appears to be filled with blank paper – or at least the page she happened to be looking at clearly is blank.
Lol Lesley Stahl is clearly looking at a blank sheet of paper here https://t.co/0ZSfxTeCBi pic.twitter.com/kDzsHJMuAS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020
That observation was echoed by many, and others mocked the President for yet another empty plan.
Zoomed in…..yup. they blank. https://t.co/HM9yPyxOCS pic.twitter.com/Y5GCccwEis
— jowee BEAST (@joweebananas) October 21, 2020
About to say, if there is text on that page I can’t see it https://t.co/ZvFKRcBvTX
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 21, 2020
It is appropriate that the volumes of books printed by the White House detailing trump’s health care plan are all blank. https://t.co/Swz4Nhjrjk
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 21, 2020
So a very accurate representation https://t.co/TnF6zeXcVp
— nancy peloSEA ? (@nancy_pelosea) October 21, 2020
Three empty reams of paper went to create this illusion #VoteHimOutandLockHimUp @PressSec https://t.co/OlKmnOHT6k
— JayJay (@JJjpe10) October 21, 2020
Why in the hell do they keep doing this same “trick” over and over again? https://t.co/F64OvlXUix
— Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) October 21, 2020
Of course, it’s a book about Trump’s accomplishments. https://t.co/XYFS5Z8HZn
— Toni Mendoza (@ToniMen06774746) October 21, 2020
Oh my GOD this is beyond parody https://t.co/vEmqBgmLoX
— Al ? hex ? Lawson ? (@AlexLawsonOFD) October 21, 2020
Is this what caused his tantrum? https://t.co/RZAqeOXHh3
— magdalynn.boyo (@Xalapalynn) October 21, 2020
If you open to the centerfold spread it probably says: “OUR HEALTHCARE PLAN WILL BE RELEASED IN TWO WEEKS” in giant letters. https://t.co/qyjYsZ1p0d
— Claudia Kincaid (@ClaudiaKincaid_) October 21, 2020
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
Months ago President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani approached Fox News with the story published last week by the New York Post. The infamously anti-Biden, pro-Trump conservative media outlet refused to publish it.
Giuliani, according to a Mediaite exclusive, ended up going to the less-reputable Post (both are owned by Rupert Murdoch) because, as he said, he wanted a publisher to not vet the information he gave them.
And even now, Fox News isn’t pushing the apparently fraudulent story, which alleges that Giuliani got hold of a laptop former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter dropped off at a Delaware repair shop, did not leave his name, and never returned to retrieve.
In fact, two sources tell Mediaite that “the lack of authentication of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network’s news division to pass.”
Fox News’ top anchors are running away from the story.
“Let’s say, just not sugarcoat it. The whole thing is sketchy,” Bret Baier said.
Calling the story “suspicious, Chris Wallace said, “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”
