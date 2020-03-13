CHARACTER OR LACK THEREOF
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Take Responsibility at All’ for the Testing Problems He Helped Create – Then Attacks Obama Over Swine Flu
President Harry Truman had a famous sign on his desk reading “the buck stops here,” signifying that he was the decision-maker and responsible for the nation. When asked if he was responsible for the failures in testing for coronavirus, President Donald Trump passed the buck.
“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump told the crowd of press in the Rose Garden Friday.
Trump then moved on to attack former President Barack Obama for not acting on Swine Flu, or H1N1. The Obama administration declared an emergency about a week after the problem was discovered and by this time in the process they had tested 1 million people. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said that the mortality rate for the disease in the United States was 0.002 percent.
In contrast, coronavirus is likely to kill far more people.
Former Obama campaign manager Dan Pfeiffer recalled Trump’s declaration in 2016: “I alone can fix it.”
Trump in 2016: “I alone can fix it.”
Trump just now: “I don’t take responsibility at all”
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 13, 2020
See the video below:
Here’s the clip. On the lack of testing #Covid_19 and the “failure” of the response, @realDonaldTrump: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” #COVID pic.twitter.com/rpTh5DcILr
— Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) March 13, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
- AMERICAN IDIOTS1 day ago
Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller Wrote Trump’s Coronavirus Speech That’s Tanking Markets and Spreading Falsehoods and Fear
- News2 days ago
Trump Was Told Camera Was Off After Oval Office Coronavirus Speech. It Wasn’t. Americans Are Not Amused: ‘No Empathy’
- News2 days ago
In ‘Explosive Tirade’ Trump Urged Top Officials to Gang Up on Fed Chair Claiming He’s Damaging His Presidency: Report
- TOTAL PARTISAN HACKERY AND ABUSE OF POWER2 days ago
Homeland Security Chair Johnson: I Have to Investigate Hunter Biden So I Can Keep Investigating Hillary Clinton’s Emails
- News1 day ago
McConnell Forced to Cancel Senate Recess After Calling House Coronavirus Legislation ‘Ideological Wish List’
- THE PANDEMIC WILL BE CLASSIFIED2 days ago
White House Classifies All High-Level Coronavirus Meetings
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Internet ‘Celebrates’ Anniversary of ‘America’s Worst Financial Adviser’ Larry Kudlow Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’