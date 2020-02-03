2020 ELECTIONS
‘It’s Sickening!’: 2016 Trump Voter Turns on the President After His Wife Gets Deported to Mexico
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.
In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he’d only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would subsequently deport Gonzalez in early 2018, leaving Rochster to care for their young son, who at the time was just four years old.
Rochseter now says that he will not vote for the president this year, even though so far he doesn’t see a Democrat whom he could support. In addition to deploring the treatment of his own wife, Rochseter also says he’s disgusted by Trump’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.
“They’re children,” he said. “It’s sickening that our country has stooped to this level.”
Read the whole interview here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 ELECTIONS
Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race
Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.
“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”
See the tweet below.
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.
Julian Castro was a great candidate, and him dropping out is a reflection of a political system that favors white people and the wealthy.
A system that needs to be overhauled. #JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/8Ar8fgiT8s
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 2, 2020
There aren’t many who drop out of a race with their reputations enhanced. Castro is one of them.
He moved the needle on immigration, injustice, and more. He punched well above where he was in the polls. A heavyweight for the future. #JulianCastro #Castro https://t.co/PzJM3Z3PXB
— George (@Georgeej123) January 2, 2020
Thinking @juliancastro, @KamalaHarris, @JayInslee & @GovernorBullock had more to offer than many who remain in the race. #JulianCastrohttps://t.co/8pH6yqhrUa
— David Kusnet (@DavidKusnet) January 2, 2020
This breaks my heart. But so proud of the race you ran. #juliancastro https://t.co/vdVKtHEuQQ
— Genny (@thegennywithag) January 2, 2020
This feels just like when your soccer team gets beat at the last minute. I’m so proud of this man. Hopefully he runs again soon. #graciasJulianCastro #juliancastro #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/E4dpyvZk6T
— ＬｏｖｅＢｅｅｂｏｏ (@Beeselandia) January 2, 2020
Really sad to see and hope his voice will elevate in other ways – it’s sorely needed #JulianCastro https://t.co/AzrO6xDWm0
— KDW (@ymo_10) January 2, 2020
I am truly saddened by this. He made me proud to be a Chicana. #SiSePuede #GraciasJulian #ThankYouJulian #JulianCastro https://t.co/kJHINpCD8u
— 🏳️🌈dcdulce 🏳️🌈 (@dcdulce) January 2, 2020
2020 ELECTIONS
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
Former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden isn’t mincing words when it comes to working across the aisle. Unfortunately for him, the other side isn’t mincing words either.
At a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire on Monday, the 77-year-old addressed the possibility of a split party ticket.
It started when a woman in the audience addressed Biden’s upcoming plans. “Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate?'”
Biden responded, “The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now. Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now…they’ve got to step up.”
In addition to a possible GOP running mate, Biden has said he’d prefer to choose a person “of color and/or a different gender.” This could potentially open the door for a ticket with California Sen. Kamala Harris or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, should they be interested.
“Look, Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be,” Biden told CNN on Dec. 5. “I mean it sincerely. I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid, she can be president someday herself, she can be vice president, she could go on to be a Supreme Court justice, she could be attorney general. I mean she has enormous capability.”
“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are,” Biden said Monday. “There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to. We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”
The public running mate revelation came just three days after Biden rebuked the idea of testifying in the Donald Trump impeachment trial to be held at an as yet undisclosed date in the Senate.
“This guy [Trump] violated the Constitution,” Biden told the Des Moines Register. “He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
It was a rocky weekend for Biden. He was heckled in Milford, New Hampshire the night before the Exeter stop with one man shouting, “pervert” and “quid pro Joe.” The heckler pushed, “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
To which Biden replied, “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?”
Watch the video embedded below and here.
Heckler: “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
Joe Biden: “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?” pic.twitter.com/Nm0XnU8d8i
— The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019
The #Biden campaign is crumbling.
If it was not for bogus inflated poll numbers, he would drop out.https://t.co/y3tSWaYfcy
— james (@jbsrq) December 30, 2019
Things can only look up from here, right?
#Biden said earlier today that he would consider a Republican VP. What in the world is he thinking? pic.twitter.com/IaB8snxNq9
— Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) December 30, 2019
I think that @JoeBiden is making a mistake by saying that he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena. It undermines the Democratic message of no one is above the law. Yes, it would be a GOP distraction, but it’s a bigger issue if he refuses to be questioned. #Biden
— Kaerick (@kaerick) December 28, 2019
2020 ELECTIONS
Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify
Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.
When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.
“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
Watch the video below for the interview.
Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.
Trending
- News3 days ago
READ: Parnas Prepared to Name Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Perry, Barr, Graham, Nunes, Giuliani as Co-Conspirators, Attorney Says
- TRUMP HURTS EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES20 hours ago
‘All Trump Temper-Tantrum’: Fox Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Sean Hannity’s ‘Vapid Propaganda’ Interview ‘Ruins’ Super Bowl
- DUDE2 days ago
‘A Nepotism Connection?’: Jared Kushner Burned to the Ground for Claiming John Bolton ‘Didn’t Have What It Took’
- UNITY?2 days ago
Disappointment and Anger After Video Shows Rashida Tlaib Booing Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa
- TRUTH3 days ago
John Kelly Warns Senate Republicans They Will Be Tainted for Not Allowing Witnesses: ‘You Open Yourself Up Forever’
- News3 days ago
Republicans Kill Amendments to Subpoena John Bolton
- News3 days ago
Senate Plans to Shut Down for the Weekend and Vote on Trump Impeachment Next Week After Republicans Blocked All Witnesses
- SERIOUSLY?1 day ago
‘Definition of Lame’: GOP Senator Lamar Alexander Mocked for Saying Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ to Call Attorney General Instead of Rudy